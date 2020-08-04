Log in
Omnicom : Appoints Adrian Sapollnik Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

08/04/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) today announced an executive promotion within the company's senior management team. Adrian Sapollnik has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development.

As EVP, Sapollnik will continue to play a key leadership role in the Office of the CEO, responsible for developing, coordinating and executing Omnicom-wide strategy initiatives while working closely with senior leadership of the company's networks – BBDO, DDB, TBWA, Omnicom Media Group and DAS – and their agencies. He will also continue to oversee the merger and acquisition team as well as real estate operations.

"Over the last 10 years, Adrian has been a key player in all major decisions we have made at Omnicom, including the initiatives to align and drive growth and efficiencies throughout our business portfolio and, most recently, adjusting operations so that we can weather the pandemic and emerge successfully on the other side," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "His knowledge of Omnicom, our sector, M&A and finance have made him a vital member of our executive team and we are pleased to be expanding his roles and responsibilities."

Sapollnik joined Omnicom in 2009 as Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development and was responsible for investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and special projects.

Prior to joining Omnicom, Sapollnik spent ten years in investment banking in New York. From 1998 through 2007, he worked at J.P. Morgan Securities in its technology, media and telecommunications practice and subsequently joined Credit Suisse's telecommunications and media group. During this time, he advised companies on strategic and financing activities, including mergers, acquisitions, and debt and equity capital issuances. Earlier, Sapollnik worked in the audit and assurance practice at Coopers & Lybrand in New York.

About Omnicom
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE-OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.  Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-appoints-adrian-sapollnik-executive-vice-president-strategy-and-corporate-development-301105879.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
