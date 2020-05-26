Omnicom : TBWA Wins 2020 ADC Awards Network of the Year for the Second Year in a Row

Log in
05/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA Worldwide was named network of the Year at the 99th Annual ADC Awards in New York, with the global collective taking home two Best of Discipline Awards, as well as eight Gold, seven Silver and 13 Bronze. TBWA\Media Arts Lab was recognized as Agency of the Year, with "Bounce" for Apple's AirPods receiving the coveted Black Cube for Best in Show, two Best of Discipline honors, four Gold Cubes and three Silver Cubes, with Apple awarded Client of the Year.

Additionally, TBWA\Media Arts Lab won a Gold Cube for "Wonderful Tools," in Motion/Film/Gaming Craft, and TBWA\Media Arts Lab's "AirPods Pro" won a Gold Cube in Spatial Design, among other honors.

A number of other TBWA agencies showed up strong this year, contributing to the collective's Network of the Year honor. TBWA\India won a Gold Cube and two Bronze for NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute's "One Mindful Mind," and was the only agency from India to be recognized at the ADC awards. HEIMAT Berlin won Gold and Silver Cubes for "Cultural Heirs: Voice of the Wall," created for Die Kulturellen Erben, as well as a Bronze Cube for home improvement retailer HORNBACH and the German Cancer Aid society.

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York's "Covering Climate Now" for Columbia Journalism Review and TBWA\G1 and TBWA\Else Paris's "Nissan Qashqai Sound Odyssey" were both awarded Silver Cubes. TBWA\Istanbul, TBWA\Media Arts Lab London, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai and TBWA\Sri Lanka were also awarded ADC Cubes, a demonstration of the breadth of creative talent across the TBWA collective.

"It's a great honor to again be recognized by the ADC," said Chris Garbutt, TBWA's Global Chief Creative Officer. "TBWA\Media Arts Lab and Apple continue to set the creative bar for the industry. I'm especially proud that TBWA was recognized across our global collective for work with a specific local voice – ­­from TBWA\India, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, TBWA\Istanbul, TBWAG1 + TBWA\Else, TBWA\Sri Lanka, and TBWA\Media Arts Lab London and Shanghai. It's also exciting to see Nissan's work recognized out of both TBWA\G1 and TBWA\Else in Paris, as well as New York. Congratulations to our diverse, talented creative teams around the world. Creativity is the difference maker in this industry, so keep Disrupting the conventional ways of marketing and make iconic work that shapes culture!"

This ADC recognition comes at a time of positive momentum for the TBWA agency collective, after recently being named the top ranked global network on Ad Age's Agency A-List and to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List for 2020.

See the full list of TBWA's ADC award-winning work below.

BEST OF DISCIPLINE

TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Campaign: Apple "Bounce"
Best of Discipline for Motion/Film/Gaming Craft | Craft in Motion/Film | Special Effects
Best of Discipline for Advertising | Craft in Video | Direction

GOLD

Heimat
Campaign: Die Kulturellen Erben e.V "Cultural Heirs 'Voice of the Wall"
GOLD | Interactive | Video | Online Video

TBWA\India
Campaign: NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute "One Mindful Mind"
GOLD | Brand/Communication Design | Promotional/Booklet/Brochure | Catalog/Press Promotional Kit

TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Campaign: Apple "Wonderful Tools"
GOLD | Motion/Film/Gaming Craft | Craft in Motion/Film | Motion Graphics

TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Campaign: Apple "AirPods Pro"
GOLD | Spatial Design | Spatial Design | Retail Design

TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Campaign: Apple "Bounce"
GOLD | Motion/Film/Gaming Craft | Craft in Motion/Film | Special Effects
GOLD | Motion/Film/Gaming Craft | Motion/Film | Short Video - Single
GOLD | Advertising | Craft in Video | Direction
GOLD | Advertising | Branded Content/Entertainment | TV/Film - Single

SILVER

Heimat
Campaign: Die Kulturellen Erben e.V, "Cultural Heirs 'Voice of the Wall"
SILVER | Interactive Craft in Online/Mobile | Art Direction

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
Campaign: Columbia Journalism Review "Covering Climate Now"
SILVER | Advertising | Direct | Wildcard 

TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Campaign: Apple "AirPods Pro"
SILVER | Advertising | Art Direction | Press/Poster Advertising

TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Campaign: Apple "Bounce"
SILVER | Motion/Film/Gaming Craft | Craft in Motion/Film | Direction
SILVER | Advertising | Television/Film/Online Video | Online - Single
SILVER | Advertising | Craft in Video/Cinematography - Single

TBWAG1 + TBWA\Else
Campaign: Nissan "Nissan Qashqai Sound Odyssey"
SILVER | Advertising | Craft in Video | Sound Design

BRONZE

Heimat
Campaign: ADP e.V., "German Cancer Aid "Spectrum"
BRONZE | Experiential Design | Experiential Design | Installations/Single

Heimat
Campaign: Die Kulturellen Erben e.V,  "Cultural Heirs 'Voice of the Wall"
BRONZE: Motion/Film/Gaming Craft | Craft in Motion/Film | Typography

Heimat
Campaign: HORNBACH Baumarkt "Democratic Art – An AI Weiwei for Everybody"
BRONZE: Integrated | Innovation

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
Campaign: Nissan, "Brooklyn at 280kph"
BRONZE: Brand/Communication Design | Posters | Billboard - Series

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
Campaign: Mountain Dew, "Here's Mountain Dew Zero"
BRONZE: Advertising | Television/Film/Online Video | Television - Single

TBWA\India
Campaign: NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute, "One Mindful Mind"
BRONZE: Packaging Design | Specialty Product | Wildcard (single)
BRONZE: Design for Good  | Branding/Communication Design

TBWA\Istanbul
Campaign: Theatre Hours, "Acting Identity"
BRONZE: Brand/Communication Design | Branding | Branding Systems/Identities

TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Campaign: Apple, "Shot on iPhone 11 Pro - Snowbrawl"
BRONZE: Advertising | Craft in Video | Direction

TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Campaign: Apple, "AirPods Pro"
BRONZE: Photography | Products/Commercial | Series

TBWA\Media Arts Lab London
Campaign: Apple, "Coup de Bol"
BRONZE: Advertising | Branded Content/Entertainment | TV/Film

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai
Campaign: Apple, "Shot on iPhone 11 Pro – CNY – Daughter"
BRONZE: Motion/Film/Gaming Craft | Motion/Film | Narrative

TBWA\Sri Lanka
Campaign: D'Las International (PVT) Ltd., "Aura Incense Barricade" 
BRONZE: Product Design | Wildcard | Single or Series

About TBWA\Worldwide
TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st-century business. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (http://www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tbwa-wins-2020-adc-awards-network-of-the-year-for-the-second-year-in-a-row-301065166.html

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide


© PRNewswire 2020
