FGK Clinical Research Signs Five-Year Agreement with OmniComm Systems for Multiple eClinical Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FGK Clinical Research GmbH (FGK), a European, full-service contract research organization has entered into a multi-year partnership with OmniComm Systems, Inc., an Anju Software company and a leading global provider of patient-centric, clinical data management technology. Under the terms of the agreement, FGK will use TrialMaster® electronic data capture (EDC), IRTMaster (web-based self-service clinical supply management and randomization), and Acuity Analytics (data visualization and risk-based monitoring) along with other related products/services to supplement FGK’s clinical trial operational and data management services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies.



“It’s very rewarding for OmniComm to be able to deliver a myriad of fully integrated eClinical solutions that align perfectly with our client’s needs,” says Stephen Johnson, chief revenue officer of OmniComm. “We look forward to a rapid adoption and working together with FGK to simplify the clinical research process for their clients.”

The Munich based company selected OmniComm’s technology suite for its user-friendly interface and streamlined user management, with the added benefit of seamless data integration across the EDC and IRT systems, eliminating redundancy in data entry and improving efficiency for investigative sites. The implementation and onboarding process will be managed locally, and all training will be delivered by OmniComm’s expert professional services group based out of its German office in Bonn.

“It is an important step for FGK to strengthen our abilities in clinical trials with the eSolutions of OmniComm. FGK has very challenging projects and OmniComm’s products perfectly fit to our strategy to apply best solutions on latest technology,” says Managing Director Martin Krauss. “We look forward to the partnership with OmniComm for the benefit of our Client’s projects.”

About FGK Clinical Research GmbH (FGK)

FGK is a Europe-based CRO, headquartered in Munich with subsidiaries in Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. It is owned by Martin Krauss, a statistician by training, Dr. Edgar J. Fenzl, a physician with a doctorate in clinical pharmacology, and three Senior Directors of FGK. Founded in 2002, FGK has with currently 140 dedicated employees an ideal size for cooperation with small and mid-sized biotech, pharmaceutical or medical device companies. Covering all phases and areas of clinical development, FGK´s focus is on phase II and III trials. The company has experience in all important medical indications, including in particular oncology, cardiology, neurology, dermatology and gastroenterology. Due to our exceptional staff, our size, and our excellent e-Solutions we can provide the complete range of clinical development services yet remain flexible enough to tailor our services specifically to our clients’ exact needs. For more information about FGK, visit: www.fgk-cro.com .

About OmniComm Systems, Inc.

OmniComm Systems, an Anju Software Company, is a healthcare technology company that provides web-based electronic data capture and eClinical solutions and related value-added services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract research organizations and other clinical trial sponsors principally located in the United States, Europe and East Asia. OmniComm’s proprietary EDC and eClinical software applications – TrialMaster®, TrialOne®, eClinical Suite, Promasys®, IRTMaster, AutoEncoder and Acuity – allow clinical trial sponsors and investigative sites to securely collect, validate, transmit and analyze clinical trial data. OmniComm is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Anju Software, Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive software solutions to the life sciences industry that provides an integrated platform spanning clinical operations, medical affairs and commercial divisions, including integrated data intelligence. Anju is a privately owned, Abry Partners portfolio company. For more information about OmniComm, visit: www.omnicomm.com.



Contact Kuno van der Post OmniComm Systems, Inc. Phone: +1.954.473.1254 kvanderpost@omnicomm.com Roman Zeiger FGK Clinical Research GmbH Phone: +49 89 893 119 146 roman.zeiger@fgk-cro.com