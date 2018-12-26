Log in
OMNICOMM SYSTEMS, INC.
Hitachi Inspharma Partners With OmniComm to Offer eClinical Solutions in Japan

12/26/2018 | 02:01pm CET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: OMCM), a leading global provider of clinical data management technology, announced a partnership with Hitachi Inspharma, a group of Hitachi Ltd. Under the terms of the partnership, the two companies will work together to provide life science clients in Japan with eClinical solutions, including TrialMaster® electronic data capture (EDC), Acuity Analytics (data visualization and risk-based monitoring) and other related products/services to help improve trial insight and data quality and integrity during clinical trials.

“We are excited to collaborate with OmniComm Systems to bring state-of-the-art technology and the best of eClinical solutions to customers in Japan, and to develop these services to meet customers’ high-grade requirements,” said Hitachi Inspharma President Yamada Naoaki.

With this agreement, Hitachi Inspharma expands its existing portfolio of information systems and applications to include eClinical solutions, and the company will provide sales and support services, including TrialMaster study build and Acuity study configuration, as well as hosting.

“Our partnership with Hitachi Inspharma is an important step forward in building OmniComm’s presence in Japan,” said Stephen Johnson, chief executive officer and president of OmniComm. “Adding Hitachi Inspharma’s experienced support staff to our own local experts will increase the robustness and localization of our after-sales services. TrialMaster study build services and the integration of OmniComm’s products with third-party eClinical solutions are other areas where Hitachi Inspharma will quickly show the value of its expertise by offering superior IT services to the life sciences industry. As a result, this partnership will increase easy access to OmniComm’s innovative products for customers in Japan.” 

About Hitachi Inspharma
Established in February 2006, Hitachi Inspharma started operations as an IT solution company specializing in the pharmaceutical industry. Hitachi Inspharma seeks to offer the highest standard of system solution in every aspect of pharmaceutical activities, such as R&D, production and marketing, based on the technology, development ability and the collective strength of the Hitachi group. Hitachi Inspharma Ltd. operates as a group of Hitachi Ltd. For more information, visit www.hitachi-inspharma.co.jp/.  

About OmniComm Systems, Inc.
OmniComm Systems, Inc. is a leading strategic software solutions provider to the life sciences industry, offering eClinical solutions for clinical research with an extensive global experience from more than 6,000 clinical trials. For more information, visit www.omnicomm.com.  

Contact Info
Kuno van der Post, Ph.D.
OmniComm Systems, Inc. 
+1.954.473.1254
KvanderPost@omnicomm.com

