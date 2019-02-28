KKS Düsseldorf Signs Multiyear Deal for OmniComm's TrialMaster® EDC Technology

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KKS (Coordination Center for Clinical Trials) Düsseldorf, a major and prestigious academic center in Europe, has signed a multiyear agreement with OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: OMCM), a leading global provider of electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management solutions. Under the agreement, Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf will use OmniComm’s TrialMaster EDC technology to develop and conduct clinical trials at multiple sites. As a key division of the Faculty of Medicine at Heinrich Heine University, KKS supports clinical research trials undertaken at the institution.

In addition to building new clinical trials in TrialMaster, the university will migrate a number of ongoing trials to the TrialMaster platform. The agreement provides KKS with the opportunity to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its clinical trials. KKS selected OmniComm because of TrialMaster’s inherent flexibility and broad capabilities to support clinical trials across all phases of clinical development.

“We are honored to be partnering with KKS in supporting such a prestigious University as they strive to improve the quality of clinical trials and continue to develop further competence in the academic sector,” said Stephen Johnson, president and CEO of OmniComm.

About KKS Düsseldorf

The Coordination Center for Clinical Trials (KKS) is a central element of the Faculty of Medicine at Düsseldorf’s Heinrich Heine University. The KKS supports clinical, primarily multi-center trials taking into consideration Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and academic criteria, relating to both admission-relevant trials and exclusively academically focused trials. KKS also organizes and holds training events on the subject of clinical trials. Please visit https://www.uniklinik-duesseldorf.de/en/coordination-center-for-clinical-trials for more information.

About OmniComm Systems, Inc.

OmniComm Systems, Inc. is a leading strategic software solutions provider to the life sciences industry. OmniComm is dedicated to helping the world’s pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organizations, diagnostic and device firms, and academic medical centers maximize the value of their clinical research investments. Through the use of innovative and progressive technologies, research organizations drive efficiency in clinical development, better manage risks, ensure regulatory compliance and manage their clinical operations performance. OmniComm provides comprehensive solutions for clinical research with an extensive global experience from more than 6,000 clinical trials. Please visit www.omnicomm.com for more information, and follow OmniComm on Twitter: @OmniCommSystems, on LinkedIn: @OmniComm Systems and Facebook: @OmniComm Systems, Inc.

