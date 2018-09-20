Log in
OMNICOMM SYSTEMS, INC. (OMCM)

OMNICOMM SYSTEMS, INC. (OMCM)
Sorrento Therapeutics Selects OmniComm’s TrialMaster® EDC for Cancer Research

09/20/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE),  a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases, has signed a new agreement with OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: OMCM), a leading global provider of clinical data management technology. Under the agreement, Sorrento will use OmniComm’s TrialMaster EDC technology to develop clinical studies at multiple Sorrento research sites.

“We are honored and thrilled that the Sorrento management team has selected OmniComm’s TrialMaster platform with its advanced EDC and eSource technology to accelerate their cancer research efforts,” said Kuno van der Post, Ph.D., chief commercial officer, OmniComm Systems.  

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 
Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies (“CAR-T”), intracellular targeting antibodies (“iTAbs”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADC”), and clinical stage oncolytic virus (“Sephrevir®”).  Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for cancer patients is also demonstrated by the effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule in Resiniferatoxin (“RTX”) and ZTlido™. Resiniferatoxin is completing a phase IB trial in terminal cancer patients. ZTlido was approved by US FDA on 02/28/18. For more information, visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

About OmniComm Systems, Inc.
OmniComm Systems, Inc. is a leading strategic software solutions provider to the life sciences industry. OmniComm is dedicated to helping the world’s pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organizations, diagnostic and device firms, and academic medical centers maximize the value of their clinical research investments. Through the use of innovative and progressive technologies, these organizations drive efficiency in clinical development, better manage their risks, ensure regulatory compliance and manage their clinical operations performance. With an extensive global experience from more than 6,000 clinical trials, OmniComm provides comprehensive solutions for clinical research. Please visit www.omnicomm.com for more information.

Trademarks
OmniComm, TrialMaster and TrialOne are registered trademarks of OmniComm Systems, Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 

Contact Info
Kuno van der Post
OmniComm Systems, Inc. 
+1.954.473.1254
KvanderPost@omnicomm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Eric Johnson President & Chief Executive Officer
Cornelis F. Wit Executive Chairman
John Fontenault Chief Operating Officer
Thomas E. Vickers Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Keith L. Howells Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMNICOMM SYSTEMS, INC.59
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.17%136 057
ACCENTURE13.10%116 700
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.78%109 959
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.92%64 385
VMWARE, INC.20.29%61 617
