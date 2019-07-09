Symbio Signs Five-Year Agreement for OmniComm's TrialMaster® EDC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbio LLC, a client-focused, full-service clinical research organization (CRO), has signed a five-year contract with OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: OMCM), a leading global provider of clinical data management technology. Under the agreement, Symbio will use OmniComm’s TrialMaster version 5 to develop and manage clinical study databases.



“With TrialMaster, we have the ability to build customized clinical study databases in-house on behalf of our clients by leveraging the extensive experience of our data management team,” said Tom McGuire, director of Business Administration and IT at Symbio. “TrialMaster provides us with the flexibility to quickly deploy, make easy updates and manage the entire process from design, validation and deployment, thus providing both cost savings and reduced timeline benefits to our clients.”

Additonally, in 2018, Symbio launched its European operations to support clients with global trials. With the opening of that division, OmniComm’s data center in Europe became a major factor in the selection of TrialMaster. Symbio cited the stability and excellent performance of OmniComm’s EDC technology, TrialMaster’s randomization capability, and the ability to create submission-ready CRFs, ad hoc reports and customized reports to address sponsors’ needs and requests as contributing factors to its decision.

“We are honored and thrilled that the Symbio management team has selected OmniComm’s TrialMaster platform with its advanced EDC and eSource technology to enhance the services provided to their Sponsor clients,” said Kuno van der Post, Ph.D., chief commercial officer, OmniComm Systems. “To have another key global CRO choose TrialMaster because of the very modern user interface, reliability and fast study build capability is very rewarding.”

About Symbio

Headquartered in Port Jefferson, NY, Symbio is a client-focused global full-service clinical research organization (CRO). Founded in 2002, Symbio manages all CRO core services in-house and has offices in the USA and Europe. The CRO delivers excellent service and provides experienced qualified personnel to strategically manage all aspects of clinical trials. Symbio offers expertise in Proof-of-Concept, medical device and Phase I – Phase IV clinical studies. For more information, visit https://symbioresearch.com/

About OmniComm Systems, Inc.

OmniComm Systems, Inc. is a leading strategic software solutions provider to the life sciences industry. OmniComm is dedicated to helping the world’s pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organizations, diagnostic and device firms, and academic medical centers maximize the value of their clinical research investments. Through the use of innovative and progressive technologies, research organizations drive efficiency in clinical development, better manage risks, ensure regulatory compliance and manage their clinical operations performance. OmniComm provides comprehensive solutions for clinical research with an extensive global experience from more than 6,000 clinical trials. Please visit www.omnicomm.com for more information, and follow OmniComm on Twitter: @OmniCommSystems , on LinkedIn: @OmniComm Systems and Facebook: @OmniComm Systems, Inc.

