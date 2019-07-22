Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  OMNOVA Solutions Inc.    OMN

OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC.

(OMN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OMNOVA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. - OMN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) (“OMNOVA”) to Synthomer plc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of OMNOVA will receive only $10.15 in cash for each share of OMNOVA that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-omn/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC.
02:09pOMNOVA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
07/08WeissLaw LLP Investigates OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
PR
07/03Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of the Merger
PR
07/03Tesla, Omnova rise while Broadcom, USANA fall
AQ
07/03OMNOVA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/03OMNOVA : Synthomer to buy Omnova in $824 million deal
RE
07/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether OMNOVA Solutions ..
PR
07/03OMNOVA : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Chesapeake Energy, Omno..
PR
07/03OMNOVA (OMN) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of OMNOVA Solutio..
PR
07/03OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 790 M
EBIT 2019 46,0 M
Net income 2019 19,9 M
Debt 2019 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 449 M
Chart OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,38  $
Last Close Price 10,00  $
Spread / Highest target 1,50%
Spread / Average Target -6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anne P. Noonan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Seelbach Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marshall D. Moore Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Operations
Paul F. DeSantis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
David J. D'Antoni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC.36.43%449
ECOLAB INC.33.89%56 864
GIVAUDAN17.14%25 018
SIKA AG23.11%20 154
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING31.58%14 631
SYMRISE27.69%12 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group