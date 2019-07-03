Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  OMNOVA Solutions Inc.    OMN

OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC.

(OMN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OMNOVA (OMN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of OMNOVA Solutions; Is $10.15 a Fair Price?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 08:39am EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) ("OMNOVA") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Synthomer plc.

On July 3, 2019, OMNOVA announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Synthomer plc. Under the terms of the deal, Synthomer plc will acquire all of the outstanding shares of OMNOVA for $10.15 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the OMNOVA board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for OMNOVA shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given analysts' projections for future earnings and revenue growth, also one Wall Street analyst has a $13.00 price target on the stock. The 52-week high for OMNOVA was $10.70.

If you are a shareholder of OMNOVA and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com


[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnova-omn-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-omnova-solutions-is-10-15-a-fair-price-300879871.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC.
08:39aOMNOVA (OMN) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of OMNOVA Solutio..
PR
07:47aOMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
05:42aOMNOVA : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:12aOMNOVA : Synthomer to buy Omnova in $824 million deal
RE
07/01OMNOVA : Reschedules its Q2 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 3..
PR
06/27OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. : half-yearly earnings release
06/20OMNOVA : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
PR
04/12OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/27OMNOVA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
03/27OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About