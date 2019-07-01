Log in
OMNOVA : Reschedules its Q2 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 3rd, 2019

0
07/01/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) today announced that its conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 results, previously scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00AM ET, has been rescheduled to the next day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00AM ET.  The call will be hosted by OMNOVA Solutions' President and Chief Executive Officer Anne Noonan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Paul DeSantis.  OMNOVA will release earnings before the market opens on July 3, 2019 for the quarter ending May 31, 2019.  The change in date and time is due to an unavoidable conflict in management's schedule. 

OMNOVA Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/OMNOVA Solutions)

The call will be webcast and participants may log on from OMNOVA's website located under Company News Releases under the Investor Relations tab at www.omnova.com.  OMNOVA will archive the call on its website until noon ET, July 15, 2019.  Or, to listen to a digitized telephone replay (available from 1:00PM ET, July 3 until 11:59PM ET, July 15, 2019), callers should dial:

(USA) 800-475-6701, Access Code 469262
(Int'l) 320-365-3844, Access Code 469262

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is a global innovator of performance-enhancing chemistries and surfaces used in products for a variety of commercial, industrial and residential applications.  As a strategic business-to-business supplier, OMNOVA provides The Science in Better Brands™, with emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and functional and decorative surfaces that deliver critical performance attributes to top brand-name, end-use products sold around the world.  OMNOVA's sales for the last 12 months ended May 31, 2019, were $760 million.  The Company has a global workforce of approximately 1,900.  Visit OMNOVA Solutions on the internet at www.omnova.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnova-solutions-reschedules-its-q2-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-july-3rd-2019-300878965.html

SOURCE OMNOVA Solutions Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
