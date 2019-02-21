Log in
Japan launches 100 million euro fund to invest in Nordic, Baltic tech companies

0
02/21/2019

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The Japanese government along with several companies has established a 100 million euro ($113 million) fund to invest in Nordic and Baltic technology firms.

Japan Bank for International Cooperation has partnered with Panasonic Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Omron Corp and others to launch the fund.

"In addition to successful investments, the goal for the fund is to better link Japanese corporations to co-operate with the Nordic technology firms and innovations. So far the corporations feel that they have had limited access historically to the Nordic startups," Investment Director Claes Mikko Nilsen told Reuters,The Helsinki-based fund will invest 2 million to 5 million euros in companies in sectors like autonomous mobility, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and Internet of Things.

Only a few Japanese firms have made notable investments in the region.

Taizo Son, the youngest brother of Softbank Group Corp’s Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, has invested in Estonian startups Funderbeam, Jobbatical and Lift99 through his investment vehicle Mistletoe.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 2.31% 3103 End-of-day quote.10.82%
OMRON CORPORATION -0.20% 4940 End-of-day quote.27.98%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 0.05% 1044 End-of-day quote.8.75%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.63% 10230 End-of-day quote.46.04%
