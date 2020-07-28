OMRON : FY2020 Q1 Earnings Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
0
07/28/2020 | 02:11am EDT
FY2020 Q1 Earnings
Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
July 28, 2020 OMRON Corporation
Summary
■Q1 FY2020 Results
Resilience in the face of unprecedented change: strong profit gains despite lower sales
Captured COVID-19-driven demand: magnitude of sales decline smaller than expected
Continued GP margin gains on efforts to strengthen products, structural reforms
Fixed cost cuts progressing in line with plan
■FY2020 Plan
Forecast full-year sales and profits to fall Y/Y. Assume tough operating environment continues to the end of FY2020
Aim to maximize sales and profits: pursue all opportunities
Reiterate full-year DPS guidance of ¥84, unchanged Y/Y
■Preparing for the Post-COVID-19 Challenge
Position FY2020/2021 as period of transformation to prepare for a post-COVID-19 world
Accelerate transformation to highly resilient business structure through business model evolution
Capture emerging post-COVID-19 social needs to achieve profitable growth
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
1
Contents
1. Q1 FY2020 Results
P. 3
2. FY2020 Plan
P. 9
3. Post-COVID-19
P. 19
Reference
P. 32
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
2
Q1 FY2020
Results
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
3
(¥bn)
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Q1 FY2020 Results
Confidential A
Demonstrate resilience under tough operating conditions, achieve strong profit growth
Q1 FY2019
Q1 FY2020
Actual
Actual
Net Sales
160.0
146.5
Gross Profit
71.5
66.4
(%)
(44.7%)
(45.3%)
Operating Income
10.0
12.5
(%)
(6.3%)
(8.5%)
Net Income
7.8
9.7
1USD (JPY)
110.7
107.9
1EUR (JPY)
123.6
118.3
1RMB (JPY)
16.3
15.1
Y/Y
-8.5%
-7.2% (+0.6%pt)
+24.2%
(+2.2%pt)
+25.0%
-2.8-5.3-1.2
*Q1 FY2019 Net Income excludes Net Income from Discontinued Operations (AEC profits and gains on sale of AEC business). If Net Income from Discontinued Operations are included, Q1 FY2019 Net Income is ¥8.5 bn
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
4
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Operating Income Analysis (Y/Y)
Confidential A
Operating income ahead of plan partly owing to temporary factors. Maintaining fixed cost discipline in line with plan
R&D down
12.5 (¥bn)
SG&A
10.0
Forex
down
+1.2
impact
Added
-2.4
Fixed
+5.0
value down
manufacturing
costs down
-3.4
+2.1
Fixed cost down 8.3
of which: Internal efforts
4.9
Lower activity levels
3.4
Q1 FY2019
Q1 FY2020
Actual
Actual
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
5
(¥bn)
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Sales by Business Segment
Confidential A
Magnitude of sales decline at IAB lower than expected, reflecting resilience
Q1 FY2019
Q1 FY2020
Y/Y
Actual
Actual
IAB
89.1
82.1
-7.9%
Industrial Automation
EMC
23.0
18.0
-21.9%
Electronic & Mechanical Components
SSB
17.3
18.1
+4.9%
Social Systems, Solutions & Service
HCB
27.7
26.6
-4.1%
Healthcare
3.0
1.8
-40.1%
Eliminations & Corporate
Total
160.0
146.5
-8.5%
FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
6
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
IAB Sales Growth by Region
Confidential A
Strong growth in China and South Korea, on back of rising demand in Digital
Q1 FY2020
IAB Sales Growth by Region
(Y/Y, local currency basis)
Japan
Americas
Europe
Greater
SE Asia/Other
China
Ex-S.Korea
S. Korea
-9%
-10%
-22%
+22%
-23%
+31%
vs. Q4
(+64%)
(+27%)
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
7
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Operating Income by Business Segment
Confidential A
Profits up Y/Y for all segments despite COVID-19 impact, reflecting resilience of OMRON's businesses
(¥bn, %:OPM)
Q1 FY2019
Q1 FY2020
Y/Y
Actual
Actual
IAB
13.3
13.8
+0.5
Industrial Automation
(14.9%)
(16.8%)
(+1.9%pt)
EMC
0.0
0.1
+0.1
Electronic & Mechanical Components
(0.0%)
(0.5%)
(+0.4%pt)
SSB
-1.4
-0.9
+0.5
Social Systems, Solutions & Service
(-)
(-)
(-)
HCB
3.4
4.5
+1.1
Healthcare
(12.3%)
(16.9%)
(+4.6%pt)
-5.3
-5.1
+0.2
Eliminations & Corporate
Total
10.0
12.5
+2.4
(6.3%)
(8.5%)
(+2.2%pt)
NB. FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
8
FY2020
Plan
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
9
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
FY2020 Plan: Assumptions
Confidential A
Expect COVID-19 outbreak to have prolonged impact, both in Japan and overseas. Operating environment visibility to remain poor
Forecasts for Q2 and beyond assume tough operating conditions remain in place at least until the end of FY2020
Maintain cautious stance on fixed costs as planned, but will undertake investments deemed essential for post- COVID-19 growth
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
10
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Business Outlook by Segment: Q2 and beyond
Confidential A
Visibility extremely limited. Expect operating environment to remain challenging
IAB
Industrial Automation
EMC
Electronic & Mechanical Components
SSB
Social Systems, Solutions & Service
HCB
Healthcare
Automotive: Auto sales down on COVID-19; expect capex to remain weak
Digital: Expect weaker China, S. Korea after strong Q1 but gradual recovery from Q4
Food & bev.: Expect flat Y/Y trend. Continued impact from weak economy but initiatives to control COVID-19 outbreak and maintain activity levels to be supportive
Social infrastructure: Flat Y/Y overall on government stimulus measures despite COVID-19 impact
Consumer: China domestic market recovering but not back to last year's levels. Expect gradual recovery for US/Europe
Automotive: Expect substantial decline in demand on falling auto sales
Station sys.: Capex appetite increasingly declining; demand to be weak
Transport:
Expect firm replacement demand
Energy:
Restart of selling activity to support gradual recovery in sales of battery storage systems
Domestic:
Firm, primarily in thermometers. Expect gradual recovery in store sales on reopening
Overseas:
Online sales firm primarily in BPMs. Similar to domestic store sales, expect gradual recovery
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
11
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
FY2020 Plan
Confidential A
Expect to maintain FY2019 GP margin level and achieve ¥30bn in operating income despite Y/Y sales and profit decline
(¥bn)
FY2019
FY2020
Y/Y
Actual
Plan
Net Sales
678.0
590.0
-13.0%
Gross Profit
303.7
264.5
-12.9%
(%)
(44.8%)
(44.8%)
(+0.0%pt)
Operating Income
54.8
30.0
-45.2%
(%)
(8.1%)
(5.1%)
(-3.0%pt)
Net Income
39.2
16.5
-57.9%
1USD (JPY)
109.1
106.5
-2.6
1EUR (JPY)
121.2
119.6
-1.6
1RMB (JPY)
15.7
15.0
-0.7
*excluding forex impact ＋0.7%pt
*Q1 FY2019 Net Income excludes Net Income from Discontinued Operations (AEC profits and gains on sale of AEC business). If Net Income from Discontinued Operations are included, Q1 FY2019 Net Income is ¥8.5 bn
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
12
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
FY2020 Plan: Operating Income Analysis (Y/Y)
Confidential A
Continue to undertake investments deemed critical but maintain discipline in fixed cost reductions
Forex
54.8
impact on
added value
-12.5
Added
value
down
-33.9
FY2019
Actual
Fixed cost reduction *21.6
Critical
SG&A
R&D down
investments
down
30.0 (¥bn)
+1.0
-1.6
Fixed
+15.1
FY19
3.4bn
manufacturing
FY20
5.0bn
costs down
+7.2
FY2020
Plan
*Includes impact of yen appreciation
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
13
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Sales Forecasts by Business Segment
HCB sales to remain unchanged Y/Y
Confidential A
(¥bn)
FY2019
FY2020
Y/Y
Actual
Plan
IAB
352.8
307.0
-13.0%
Industrial Automation
EMC
88.4
76.0
-14.0%
Electronic & Mechanical Components
SSB
116.0
93.0
-19.8%
Social Systems, Solutions & Service
HCB
112.0
112.0
+0.0%
Healthcare
8.9
2.0
-77.5%
Eliminations & Corporate
Total
678.0
590.0
-13.0%
FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
14
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
IAB: Expected Quarterly Sales Trend by Region
Confidential A
Greater China, S. Korea strong in Q1 but expect tough conditions to prevail from Q2 onward, similar to other regions
Greater
South
Japan
Americas
Europe
SE Asia ex. S. Korea
China
Korea
change relative to Q4 FY2019
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY2019
FY2020
FY2020
FY2020
FY2020
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
15
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
HCB: Online Channel Sales Growth
Confidential A
Solid progress in growing online channel. HCB increasingly less impacted by weak real store sales
HCB: Online Channel Share of Total Sales
Japan
North
America
Europe
China
India
FY2019
FY2020
FY2019
FY2020
FY2019
FY2020
FY2019
FY2020
FY2019
FY2020
17％
+1%
18%
33%
+4%
37%
13%
+3%
16%
43%
+4%
47%
30%
+20%
50%
Top: Full-year FY2019 Actual
Bottom: Q1 FY2020 Actual
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
16
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Operating Income by Business Segment
Expect HCB profits to grow Y/Y
Confidential A
(¥bn, %: OPM)
FY2019
FY2020
Y/Y
Actual
Plan
IAB
53.6
35.0
-18.6
Industrial Automation
(15.2%)
(11.4%)
(-3.8%pt)
EMC
0.9
0.5
-0.4
Electronic & Mechanical Components
(1.0%)
(0.7%)
(-0.4%pt)
SSB
10.9
5.0
-5.9
Social Systems, Solutions & Service
(9.4%)
(5.4%)
(-4.0%pt)
HCB
13.5
15.0
+1.5
Healthcare
(12.1%)
(13.4%)
(+1.3%pt)
-24.1
-25.5
-1.4
Eliminations & Corporate
Total
54.8
30.0
-24.8
(8.1%)
(5.1%)
(-3.0%pt)
FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
17
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Full-year Dividend Guidance
Confidential A
Maintain full-year dividend guidance based on DOE target. DPS guidance at ¥84, unchanged Y/Y
FY2019 FY2020
(Actual) (Forecast)
Full-year¥84 ¥84 Dividend
NB. Guidance for interim and year-end dividend TBD
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
18
Preparing for
Post-COVID-19
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
19
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues
Confidential A
COVID-19 is accelerating the pace of social change. Social issues, business opportunities expected in the future materializing now
Changes in
Changes in
Changes in
Society and
Manufacturing
Medicine
Services
Needs for remote
New reduced labor
Need for remote
and labor-saving
intensity
medical treatment
solutions for
station services
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
20
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues
Confidential A
New, emerging labor-saving needs: Averting 3 C's on the shop floor
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
21
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
New Labor-saving Needs
Confidential A
Creating new market with a controller which integrates robotic control to achieve ILOR+S
Achieving integrated line and
robotic control with a single controller: One Controller
Shipments start July 31!
World
First
Saving Labor
Automating delicate processes only possible by human hand through seamless ILOR+S control
World
First
Now possible to conduct remote simulations from design and operations to maintenance, using aggregated data
World
First
*Regarding "ILOR+S", please refer to P42
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
22
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Automating Delicate Processes Only Possible for HumanConfidentialHands A
Creating solutions that leverage the revolutionary nature of One Controller
Smartphone
camera module
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
23
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
One Software: Leveraging Aggregated Data to Enable SimulationsConf dential A
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
24
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues
Changes in
Changes in
Manufacturing
Medicine
New reduced labor
Need for remote
intensity
medical treatment
Post-COVID-19
Confidential A
Changes in
Society and
Services
Needs for remote and labor-saving solutions for station services
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
25
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
OMRON Strengths: Focusing on Post-COVID-19 OpportunitiesConfidential A
Leveraging OMRON's dominant strengths to create new businesses aligned for a post-COVID-19 world
BPM Share
Global Coverage
App Downloads
1.9 mn
50％*
Real Store Network
Focused on Pharmacies
Global Share No. 1
Online Channel
FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19
*Value basis, OMRON estimate
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
26
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Remote Medicine Service Business Model
Confidential A
Develop business model for remote medicine service. Already launched at US medical institutions
Hospital Core System
3 Algorithms to support physician's diagnosis
EPR*
(Test results, Symptoms, History)
Billing Payments
Payer, Insurance
company, etc.
2 Share vitals with physician
1
Collect
vital
signs
BP
４
Doctor's PC
ECG
Exam
Weight
Propose treatment /
Activity
Rx program, lifestyle
levels
changes
Dr.
Video/ Patient
Online
5 Continue Rx
Conferencing
program, support
physical activity
* Electronic Patient Records
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
27
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Global Expansion of ECG Devices: Accelerating RemoteConfidentialMedicine A
Expand BPM enabled for ECG and mobile ECG businesses. Establish concept of home readings for ECG
FY2019
▼ Launched May 2019
BPM
in US
Enabled
for ECG
Readings
Launched June 2017 in US
Mobile
ECG
FY2020FY2021
European Launch February
Enable OMRON connect
▼Japan Launch March
app for ECG
Other Asian launches
to follow
European launch in September
▼Japan Launch May
(China Launch
EnabledforMay '22) OMRON connect
app
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
28
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues
Changes in
Changes in
Manufacturing
Medicine
New reduced labor
Need for remote
intensity
medical treatment
Post-COVID-19
Confidential A
Changes in
Society and
Services
Needs for remote and labor-saving solutions for station services
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
29
Q1 FY2020 Results
FY2020 Plan
Post-COVID-19
Station Services: Migrate to Remote, Reduce Labor IntensityConfidential A
Create safe, secure and pleasant railway stations through remote monitoring service, in addition to existing products, remote systems
Conventional Systems
Provide station equipment, remote monitoring systems
OMRON
Provide station
equipment & systems
Railway
Monitor/Operate A Rail
Targeted Operations Service
Solve operational issues for stations through remote monitoring operations service
OMRON
Provide station equipment & systems
＋
Monitor/Operate
Service Center
Remote Cust. Svc
Focus Area
Railway
Going Forward
・・・
A Rail
B Rail
be to .Eq
・・・
monitored
Station equipment
/systems
monitored be to .Eq
Station equipment/systems
Manage station
facilities
Security
・・・
Customer svc.
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
30
Reference
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
32
Segment Changes
Eliminating Other segment: Environmental Solutions business transferred to SSB, winding down Backlight business
Up to FY2019
IAB
Industrial Automation
EMC
Electronic & Mechanical Components
SSB
Social Systems, Solutions & Service
HCB
Healthcare
OtherEnv.Solutions
Businesses under Direct Control of HQ
Backlight
Eliminations & Corporate
From FY2020
IAB
Industrial Automation
EMC
Electronic & Mechanical Components
SSB
Social Systems, Solutions & Service
Env.Solutions
HCB
Healthcare
Wind down Backlight
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
33
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(¥bn)
End-March 2020
End-June 2020
Q/Q
Current assets
447.1
434.6
-12.6
(Cash and cash equivalents)
(185.5)
(195.9)
(+10.4)
(Inventory)
(104.3)
(109.7)
(+5.4)
Property, plant and equipment
114.5
111.8
-2.7
Investments and other assets
196.5
196.2
-0.3
Total assets
758.1
742.6
-15.5
Current liabilities
151.3
129.0
-22.3
Long-term liabilities
74.2
73.1
-1.2
Total Liabilities
225.5
202.0
-23.5
Shareholders' equity
530.4
538.6
+8.2
Noncontrolling interests
2.2
2.0
-0.2
Total net assets
532.6
540.6
+8.0
Total Liabilities and net assets
758.1
742.6
-15.5
Equity ratio
70.0%
72.5%
+2.5%pt
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
34
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
Q1 FY2019
Q1 FY2020
Actual
Actual
Operating cash flow
17.2
27.5
Investment cash flow
-6.3
-4.6
Free cash flow (FCF)
10.9
22.9
Financing cash flow
-8.8
-11.3
Cash and cash equivalents as of end of period
110.3
195.9
Capital expenditure
5.6
3.9
Depreciation
6.0
6.0
(¥bn)
Y/Y
+10.3
+1.6
+12.0
-2.6 +85.5
-1.6-0.0
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
35
FY2020 Forex Assumptions
FY2020
*RMB impact
of ¥0.1 move
Impact of ¥1 move
(full-year, approx.)
Assumptions for
Sales
OP
2Q and beyond
USD
106円
¥1.3bn
¥0.1bn
EUR
120円
¥0.8bn
¥0.4bn
RMB
15.0円
¥0.7bn
¥0.1bn
If emerging market currency trends diverge from trends in major currencies contrary to our expectations, it will impact sensitivities
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
36
OMRON Included in Major ESG Indices (As of July 2020)
ESG Indices which include OMRON
DJSI－World
FTSE4Good Index Series
MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes
MSCI SRI Indexes
STOXX Global ESG Leaders indices
FTSE Blossom Japan Index
MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index
MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index
S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index
3rd consecutive year
3rd consecutive year
4th consecutive year
3rd consecutive year
4th consecutive year
4th consecutive year
4th consecutive year
4th consecutive year
２nd consecutive year
OMRON discloses information and contributes to numerous external surveys for ESG assessment organizations, including the CDP Climate Change & Water Security questionnaires.
FY2019 Assessment: Climate Change 'A⁻', Water Security 'B'
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
37
External Recognition (As of July 2020)
Domestic ESG awards, selection for inclusion
Japan Association of Corporate Directors
✓ Corporate Governance of the Year 2018
METI Minister's Award for Corporate Governance of the Year FY2018
Ministry of the Environment
FY2018 Minister's Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity 'Implementation of Countermeasures and Dissemination Category'FY2018
Sponsored by Nikkei Inc
✓ Nikkei SDGs Management Grand Prix SDGs Strategy/Economic Value Award December 2019
Selected by METI, TSE
TSE 2014 Corporate Value Improvement Award, Grand Prix.FY2014
✓ Nadeshiko Brand
3rd consecutive year from FY2017
✓ Health & Productivity Stock
2nd consecutive year from FY2018
✓ Health & Productivity: White 500
4th consecutive year from FY2016
Selected by Nikkei Inc.
✓ Nikkei 225
March 2019, 1st time
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
38
Down-Top ROIC Tree
On-site
KPI
• Sales in focus
industries/areas
• Sales of new/focus products
• Selling price control
To-Dos
• Variable cost reduction,
Cycle
value/%
• Defect cost %
• Per-head production # unit
• Automation % (headcount
reduction)
• Labor costs-sales %
• Inventory turnover months
• Slow-moving inv. months
• Credits & debts months
• Facilities turnover
(1/N automation ratio)
Drivers
GP Margin
Added
-value %
Fixed manuf.
costs %
SG&A %
R&D %
Working capital turnover
Fixed assets turnover
ROS
ROIC
Invested
Capital
Turnover
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
39
Portfolio Management
Assessing Economic Value
Sales
B
S
Expecting
Growth
Investment
Growth
Rate
C
Ａ
Profit
Examining
(%)
Restructuring
Regrowth
ROIC(%)
Assessing Competitiveness
RateGrowthMarket
B
S
(%)
C
Ａ
Market Share (%)
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
40
ROIC Definition
＜Consol. B/S＞
Net income attributable
ROIC =
to OMRON shareholders
Invested capital
Invested capital*
= Net assets + Interest-bearing debt
*The average of previous fiscal year-end result and quarterly results (or forecasts) of current fiscal year.
Capital cost forecast at 6%
for FY2017 - 2020
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
41
ILOR+S
Broad lineup of over 200,000 products
as many as 300 control applications software generation
Control Applications Software
InputOutput
Logic
RobotSafety
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
42
Notes
The consolidated statements of OMRON Corporation (the Company) are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Projected results are based on information available to the Company at the time of writing, as well as certain assumptions judged by the Company to be reasonable. Various risks and uncertain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections.
The presentation slides are based on "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (U.S. GAAP)."
Figures rounded to the nearest million JPY and percentage to one decimal place.
Contact:
Investor Relations Department
Global Investor & Brand Communications
OMRON Corporation
Phone: +81-(0)3-6718-3421
Email: omron-ir@omron.com
Website: www.omron.com
Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.