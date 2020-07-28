OMRON : FY2020 Q1 Earnings Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 0 07/28/2020 | 02:11am EDT Send by mail :

FY2020 Q1 Earnings Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 July 28, 2020 OMRON Corporation Summary ■Q1 FY2020 Results Resilience in the face of unprecedented change: strong profit gains despite lower sales

Captured COVID-19-driven demand: magnitude of sales decline smaller than expected

COVID-19-driven demand: magnitude of sales decline smaller than expected Continued GP margin gains on efforts to strengthen products, structural reforms

Fixed cost cuts progressing in line with plan ■FY2020 Plan Forecast full-year sales and profits to fall Y/Y. Assume tough operating environment continues to the end of FY2020

full-year sales and profits to fall Y/Y. Assume tough operating environment continues to the end of FY2020 Aim to maximize sales and profits: pursue all opportunities

Reiterate full-year DPS guidance of ¥84, unchanged Y/Y ■Preparing for the Post-COVID-19 Challenge Position FY2020/2021 as period of transformation to prepare for a post-COVID-19 world

post-COVID-19 world Accelerate transformation to highly resilient business structure through business model evolution

Capture emerging post-COVID-19 social needs to achieve profitable growth Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 1 Contents 1. Q1 FY2020 Results P. 3 2. FY2020 Plan P. 9 3. Post-COVID-19 P. 19 Reference P. 32 Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 2 Q1 FY2020 Results Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 3 (¥bn) Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Q1 FY2020 Results Confidential A Demonstrate resilience under tough operating conditions, achieve strong profit growth Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Actual Actual Net Sales 160.0 146.5 Gross Profit 71.5 66.4 (%) (44.7%) (45.3%) Operating Income 10.0 12.5 (%) (6.3%) (8.5%) Net Income 7.8 9.7 1USD (JPY) 110.7 107.9 1EUR (JPY) 123.6 118.3 1RMB (JPY) 16.3 15.1 Y/Y -8.5% -7.2% (+0.6%pt) +24.2% (+2.2%pt) +25.0% -2.8-5.3-1.2 *Q1 FY2019 Net Income excludes Net Income from Discontinued Operations (AEC profits and gains on sale of AEC business). If Net Income from Discontinued Operations are included, Q1 FY2019 Net Income is ¥8.5 bn Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 4 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Operating Income Analysis (Y/Y) Confidential A Operating income ahead of plan partly owing to temporary factors. Maintaining fixed cost discipline in line with plan R&D down 12.5 (¥bn) SG&A 10.0 Forex down +1.2 impact Added -2.4 Fixed +5.0 value down manufacturing costs down -3.4 +2.1 Fixed cost down 8.3 of which: Internal efforts 4.9 Lower activity levels 3.4 Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Actual Actual Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 5 (¥bn) Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Sales by Business Segment Confidential A Magnitude of sales decline at IAB lower than expected, reflecting resilience Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Y/Y Actual Actual IAB 89.1 82.1 -7.9% Industrial Automation EMC 23.0 18.0 -21.9% Electronic & Mechanical Components SSB 17.3 18.1 +4.9% Social Systems, Solutions & Service HCB 27.7 26.6 -4.1% Healthcare 3.0 1.8 -40.1% Eliminations & Corporate Total 160.0 146.5 -8.5% FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 6 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 IAB Sales Growth by Region Confidential A Strong growth in China and South Korea, on back of rising demand in Digital Q1 FY2020 IAB Sales Growth by Region (Y/Y, local currency basis) Japan Americas Europe Greater SE Asia/Other China Ex-S.Korea S. Korea -9% -10% -22% +22% -23% +31% vs. Q4 (+64%) (+27%) Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 7 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Operating Income by Business Segment Confidential A Profits up Y/Y for all segments despite COVID-19 impact, reflecting resilience of OMRON's businesses (¥bn, %:OPM) Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Y/Y Actual Actual IAB 13.3 13.8 +0.5 Industrial Automation (14.9%) (16.8%) (+1.9%pt) EMC 0.0 0.1 +0.1 Electronic & Mechanical Components (0.0%) (0.5%) (+0.4%pt) SSB -1.4 -0.9 +0.5 Social Systems, Solutions & Service (-) (-) (-) HCB 3.4 4.5 +1.1 Healthcare (12.3%) (16.9%) (+4.6%pt) -5.3 -5.1 +0.2 Eliminations & Corporate Total 10.0 12.5 +2.4 (6.3%) (8.5%) (+2.2%pt) NB. FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 8 FY2020 Plan Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 9 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 FY2020 Plan: Assumptions Confidential A Expect COVID-19 outbreak to have prolonged impact, both in Japan and overseas. Operating environment visibility to remain poor

COVID-19 outbreak to have prolonged impact, both in Japan and overseas. Operating environment visibility to remain poor Forecasts for Q2 and beyond assume tough operating conditions remain in place at least until the end of FY2020

Maintain cautious stance on fixed costs as planned, but will undertake investments deemed essential for post- COVID-19 growth Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 10 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Business Outlook by Segment: Q2 and beyond Confidential A Visibility extremely limited. Expect operating environment to remain challenging IAB Industrial Automation EMC Electronic & Mechanical Components SSB Social Systems, Solutions & Service HCB Healthcare Automotive: Auto sales down on COVID-19; expect capex to remain weak Digital: Expect weaker China, S. Korea after strong Q1 but gradual recovery from Q4 Food & bev.: Expect flat Y/Y trend. Continued impact from weak economy but initiatives to control COVID-19 outbreak and maintain activity levels to be supportive Social infrastructure: Flat Y/Y overall on government stimulus measures despite COVID-19 impact Consumer: China domestic market recovering but not back to last year's levels. Expect gradual recovery for US/Europe Automotive: Expect substantial decline in demand on falling auto sales Station sys.: Capex appetite increasingly declining; demand to be weak Transport: Expect firm replacement demand Energy: Restart of selling activity to support gradual recovery in sales of battery storage systems Domestic: Firm, primarily in thermometers. Expect gradual recovery in store sales on reopening Overseas: Online sales firm primarily in BPMs. Similar to domestic store sales, expect gradual recovery Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 11 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 FY2020 Plan Confidential A Expect to maintain FY2019 GP margin level and achieve ¥30bn in operating income despite Y/Y sales and profit decline (¥bn) FY2019 FY2020 Y/Y Actual Plan Net Sales 678.0 590.0 -13.0% Gross Profit 303.7 264.5 -12.9% (%) (44.8%) (44.8%) (+0.0%pt) Operating Income 54.8 30.0 -45.2% (%) (8.1%) (5.1%) (-3.0%pt) Net Income 39.2 16.5 -57.9% 1USD (JPY) 109.1 106.5 -2.6 1EUR (JPY) 121.2 119.6 -1.6 1RMB (JPY) 15.7 15.0 -0.7 *excluding forex impact ＋0.7%pt *Q1 FY2019 Net Income excludes Net Income from Discontinued Operations (AEC profits and gains on sale of AEC business). If Net Income from Discontinued Operations are included, Q1 FY2019 Net Income is ¥8.5 bn Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 12 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 FY2020 Plan: Operating Income Analysis (Y/Y) Confidential A Continue to undertake investments deemed critical but maintain discipline in fixed cost reductions Forex 54.8 impact on added value -12.5 Added value down -33.9 FY2019 Actual Fixed cost reduction *21.6 Critical SG&A R&D down investments down 30.0 (¥bn) +1.0 -1.6 Fixed +15.1 FY19 3.4bn manufacturing FY20 5.0bn costs down +7.2 FY2020 Plan *Includes impact of yen appreciation Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 13 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Sales Forecasts by Business Segment HCB sales to remain unchanged Y/Y Confidential A (¥bn) FY2019 FY2020 Y/Y Actual Plan IAB 352.8 307.0 -13.0% Industrial Automation EMC 88.4 76.0 -14.0% Electronic & Mechanical Components SSB 116.0 93.0 -19.8% Social Systems, Solutions & Service HCB 112.0 112.0 +0.0% Healthcare 8.9 2.0 -77.5% Eliminations & Corporate Total 678.0 590.0 -13.0% FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 14 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 IAB: Expected Quarterly Sales Trend by Region Confidential A Greater China, S. Korea strong in Q1 but expect tough conditions to prevail from Q2 onward, similar to other regions Greater South Japan Americas Europe SE Asia ex. S. Korea China Korea change relative to Q4 FY2019 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY2019 FY2020 FY2020 FY2020 FY2020 Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 15 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 HCB: Online Channel Sales Growth Confidential A Solid progress in growing online channel. HCB increasingly less impacted by weak real store sales HCB: Online Channel Share of Total Sales Japan North America Europe China India FY2019 FY2020 FY2019 FY2020 FY2019 FY2020 FY2019 FY2020 FY2019 FY2020 17％ +1% 18% 33% +4% 37% 13% +3% 16% 43% +4% 47% 30% +20% 50% Top: Full-year FY2019 Actual Bottom: Q1 FY2020 Actual Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 16 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Operating Income by Business Segment Expect HCB profits to grow Y/Y Confidential A (¥bn, %: OPM) FY2019 FY2020 Y/Y Actual Plan IAB 53.6 35.0 -18.6 Industrial Automation (15.2%) (11.4%) (-3.8%pt) EMC 0.9 0.5 -0.4 Electronic & Mechanical Components (1.0%) (0.7%) (-0.4%pt) SSB 10.9 5.0 -5.9 Social Systems, Solutions & Service (9.4%) (5.4%) (-4.0%pt) HCB 13.5 15.0 +1.5 Healthcare (12.1%) (13.4%) (+1.3%pt) -24.1 -25.5 -1.4 Eliminations & Corporate Total 54.8 30.0 -24.8 (8.1%) (5.1%) (-3.0%pt) FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 17 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Full-year Dividend Guidance Confidential A Maintain full-year dividend guidance based on DOE target. DPS guidance at ¥84, unchanged Y/Y FY2019 FY2020 (Actual) (Forecast) Full-year¥84 ¥84 Dividend NB. Guidance for interim and year-end dividend TBD Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 18 Preparing for Post-COVID-19 Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 19 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues Confidential A COVID-19 is accelerating the pace of social change. Social issues, business opportunities expected in the future materializing now Changes in Changes in Changes in Society and Manufacturing Medicine Services Needs for remote New reduced labor Need for remote and labor-saving intensity medical treatment solutions for station services Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 20 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues Confidential A New, emerging labor-saving needs: Averting 3 C's on the shop floor Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 21 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 New Labor-saving Needs Confidential A Creating new market with a controller which integrates robotic control to achieve ILOR+S Achieving integrated line and robotic control with a single controller: One Controller Shipments start July 31! World First Saving Labor Automating delicate processes only possible by human hand through seamless ILOR+S control World First Now possible to conduct remote simulations from design and operations to maintenance, using aggregated data World First *Regarding "ILOR+S", please refer to P42 Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 22 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Automating Delicate Processes Only Possible for HumanConfidentialHands A Creating solutions that leverage the revolutionary nature of One Controller Smartphone camera module Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 23 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 One Software: Leveraging Aggregated Data to Enable SimulationsConf dential A Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 24 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues Changes in Changes in Manufacturing Medicine New reduced labor Need for remote intensity medical treatment Post-COVID-19 Confidential A Changes in Society and Services Needs for remote and labor-saving solutions for station services Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 25 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 OMRON Strengths: Focusing on Post-COVID-19 OpportunitiesConfidential A Leveraging OMRON's dominant strengths to create new businesses aligned for a post-COVID-19 world BPM Share Global Coverage App Downloads 1.9 mn 50％ * Real Store Network Focused on Pharmacies Global Share No. 1 Online Channel FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 *Value basis, OMRON estimate Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 26 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Remote Medicine Service Business Model Confidential A Develop business model for remote medicine service. Already launched at US medical institutions Hospital Core System 3 Algorithms to support physician's diagnosis EPR* (Test results, Symptoms, History) Billing Payments Payer, Insurance company, etc. 2 Share vitals with physician 1 Collect vital signs BP ４ Doctor's PC ECG Exam Weight Propose treatment / Activity Rx program, lifestyle levels changes Dr. Video/ Patient Online 5 Continue Rx Conferencing program, support physical activity * Electronic Patient Records Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 27 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Global Expansion of ECG Devices: Accelerating RemoteConfidentialMedicine A Expand BPM enabled for ECG and mobile ECG businesses. Establish concept of home readings for ECG FY2019 ▼ Launched May 2019 BPM in US Enabled for ECG Readings Launched June 2017 in US Mobile ECG FY2020FY2021 European Launch February Enable OMRON connect ▼Japan Launch March app for ECG Other Asian launches to follow European launch in September ▼Japan Launch May (China Launch EnabledforMay '22) OMRON connect app Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 28 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues Changes in Changes in Manufacturing Medicine New reduced labor Need for remote intensity medical treatment Post-COVID-19 Confidential A Changes in Society and Services Needs for remote and labor-saving solutions for station services Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 29 Q1 FY2020 Results FY2020 Plan Post-COVID-19 Station Services: Migrate to Remote, Reduce Labor IntensityConfidential A Create safe, secure and pleasant railway stations through remote monitoring service, in addition to existing products, remote systems Conventional Systems Provide station equipment, remote monitoring systems OMRON Provide station equipment & systems Railway Monitor/Operate A Rail Targeted Operations Service Solve operational issues for stations through remote monitoring operations service OMRON Provide station equipment & systems ＋ Monitor/Operate Service Center Remote Cust. Svc Focus Area Railway Going Forward ・・・ A Rail B Rail be to .Eq ・・・ monitored Station equipment /systems monitored be to .Eq Station equipment/systems Manage station facilities Security ・・・ Customer svc. Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 30 Reference Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 32 Segment Changes Eliminating Other segment: Environmental Solutions business transferred to SSB, winding down Backlight business Up to FY2019 IAB Industrial Automation EMC Electronic & Mechanical Components SSB Social Systems, Solutions & Service HCB Healthcare OtherEnv.Solutions Businesses under Direct Control of HQ Backlight Eliminations & Corporate From FY2020 IAB Industrial Automation EMC Electronic & Mechanical Components SSB Social Systems, Solutions & Service Env.Solutions HCB Healthcare Wind down Backlight Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 33 Consolidated Balance Sheet (¥bn) End-March 2020 End-June 2020 Q/Q Current assets 447.1 434.6 -12.6 (Cash and cash equivalents) (185.5) (195.9) (+10.4) (Inventory) (104.3) (109.7) (+5.4) Property, plant and equipment 114.5 111.8 -2.7 Investments and other assets 196.5 196.2 -0.3 Total assets 758.1 742.6 -15.5 Current liabilities 151.3 129.0 -22.3 Long-term liabilities 74.2 73.1 -1.2 Total Liabilities 225.5 202.0 -23.5 Shareholders' equity 530.4 538.6 +8.2 Noncontrolling interests 2.2 2.0 -0.2 Total net assets 532.6 540.6 +8.0 Total Liabilities and net assets 758.1 742.6 -15.5 Equity ratio 70.0% 72.5% +2.5%pt Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 34 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Actual Actual Operating cash flow 17.2 27.5 Investment cash flow -6.3 -4.6 Free cash flow (FCF) 10.9 22.9 Financing cash flow -8.8 -11.3 Cash and cash equivalents as of end of period 110.3 195.9 Capital expenditure 5.6 3.9 Depreciation 6.0 6.0 (¥bn) Y/Y +10.3 +1.6 +12.0 -2.6 +85.5 -1.6-0.0 Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 35 FY2020 Forex Assumptions FY2020 *RMB impact of ¥0.1 move Impact of ¥1 move (full-year, approx.) Assumptions for Sales OP 2Q and beyond USD 106円 ¥1.3bn ¥0.1bn EUR 120円 ¥0.8bn ¥0.4bn RMB 15.0円 ¥0.7bn ¥0.1bn If emerging market currency trends diverge from trends in major currencies contrary to our expectations, it will impact sensitivities Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 36 OMRON Included in Major ESG Indices (As of July 2020) ESG Indices which include OMRON DJSI － World

World FTSE4Good Index Series

MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes

MSCI SRI Indexes

STOXX Global ESG Leaders indices

FTSE Blossom Japan Index

MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index

MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index

S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index 3rd consecutive year 3rd consecutive year 4th consecutive year 3rd consecutive year 4th consecutive year 4th consecutive year 4th consecutive year 4th consecutive year ２nd consecutive year OMRON discloses information and contributes to numerous external surveys for ESG assessment organizations, including the CDP Climate Change & Water Security questionnaires.

FY2019 Assessment: Climate Change 'A ⁻ ', Water Security 'B' Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 37 External Recognition (As of July 2020) Domestic ESG awards, selection for inclusion Japan Association of Corporate Directors ✓ Corporate Governance of the Year 2018 METI Minister's Award for Corporate Governance of the Year FY2018 Ministry of the Environment FY2018 Minister's Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity 'Implementation of Countermeasures and Dissemination Category' FY2018 Sponsored by Nikkei Inc ✓ Nikkei SDGs Management Grand Prix SDGs Strategy/Economic Value Award December 2019 Selected by METI, TSE TSE 2014 Corporate Value Improvement Award, Grand Prix. FY2014 ✓ Nadeshiko Brand 3rd consecutive year from FY2017 ✓ Health & Productivity Stock 2nd consecutive year from FY2018 ✓ Health & Productivity: White 500 4th consecutive year from FY2016 Selected by Nikkei Inc. ✓ Nikkei 225 March 2019, 1st time Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 38 Down-Top ROIC Tree On-site KPI • Sales in focus industries/areas • Sales of new/focus products • Selling price control To-Dos • Variable cost reduction, Cycle value/% • Defect cost % • Per-head production # unit • Automation % (headcount reduction) • Labor costs-sales % • Inventory turnover months • Slow-moving inv. months • Credits & debts months • Facilities turnover (1/N automation ratio) Drivers GP Margin Added -value % Fixed manuf. costs % SG&A % R&D % Working capital turnover Fixed assets turnover ROS ROIC Invested Capital Turnover Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 39 Portfolio Management Assessing Economic Value Sales B S Expecting Growth Investment Growth Rate C Ａ Profit Examining (%) Restructuring Regrowth ROIC(%) Assessing Competitiveness RateGrowthMarket B S (%) C Ａ Market Share (%) Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 40 ROIC Definition ＜Consol. B/S＞ Net income attributable ROIC = to OMRON shareholders Invested capital Invested capital* = Net assets + Interest-bearing debt *The average of previous fiscal year-end result and quarterly results (or forecasts) of current fiscal year. Capital cost forecast at 6% for FY2017 - 2020 Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 41 ILOR+S Broad lineup of over 200,000 products as many as 300 control applications software generation Control Applications Software InputOutput Logic RobotSafety Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 42 Notes The consolidated statements of OMRON Corporation (the Company) are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Projected results are based on information available to the Company at the time of writing, as well as certain assumptions judged by the Company to be reasonable. Various risks and uncertain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections. The presentation slides are based on "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (U.S. GAAP)."

Figures rounded to the nearest million JPY and percentage to one decimal place. Contact: Investor Relations Department Global Investor & Brand Communications OMRON Corporation Phone: +81-(0)3-6718-3421 Email: omron-ir@omron.com Website: www.omron.com Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved. 43 Attachments Original document

