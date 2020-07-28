Log in
OMRON CORPORATION

(6645)
OMRON : FY2020 Q1 Earnings Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

07/28/2020

FY2020 Q1 Earnings

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

July 28, 2020 OMRON Corporation

Summary

■Q1 FY2020 Results

  • Resilience in the face of unprecedented change: strong profit gains despite lower sales
  • Captured COVID-19-driven demand: magnitude of sales decline smaller than expected
  • Continued GP margin gains on efforts to strengthen products, structural reforms
  • Fixed cost cuts progressing in line with plan

■FY2020 Plan

  • Forecast full-year sales and profits to fall Y/Y. Assume tough operating environment continues to the end of FY2020
  • Aim to maximize sales and profits: pursue all opportunities
  • Reiterate full-year DPS guidance of ¥84, unchanged Y/Y

■Preparing for the Post-COVID-19 Challenge

  • Position FY2020/2021 as period of transformation to prepare for a post-COVID-19 world
  • Accelerate transformation to highly resilient business structure through business model evolution
  • Capture emerging post-COVID-19 social needs to achieve profitable growth

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

1

Contents

1. Q1 FY2020 Results

P. 3

2. FY2020 Plan

P. 9

3. Post-COVID-19

P. 19

Reference

P. 32

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

2

Q1 FY2020

Results

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

3

(¥bn)

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Q1 FY2020 Results

Confidential A

Demonstrate resilience under tough operating conditions, achieve strong profit growth

Q1 FY2019

Q1 FY2020

Actual

Actual

Net Sales

160.0

146.5

Gross Profit

71.5

66.4

(%)

(44.7%)

(45.3%)

Operating Income

10.0

12.5

(%)

(6.3%)

(8.5%)

Net Income

7.8

9.7

1USD (JPY)

110.7

107.9

1EUR (JPY)

123.6

118.3

1RMB (JPY)

16.3

15.1

Y/Y

-8.5%

-7.2% (+0.6%pt)

+24.2%

(+2.2%pt)

+25.0%

-2.8-5.3-1.2

*Q1 FY2019 Net Income excludes Net Income from Discontinued Operations (AEC profits and gains on sale of AEC business). If Net Income from Discontinued Operations are included, Q1 FY2019 Net Income is ¥8.5 bn

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

4

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Operating Income Analysis (Y/Y)

Confidential A

Operating income ahead of plan partly owing to temporary factors. Maintaining fixed cost discipline in line with plan

R&D down

12.5 (¥bn)

SG&A

10.0

Forex

down

+1.2

impact

Added

-2.4

Fixed

+5.0

value down

manufacturing

costs down

-3.4

+2.1

Fixed cost down 8.3

of which: Internal efforts

4.9

Lower activity levels

3.4

Q1 FY2019

Q1 FY2020

Actual

Actual

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

5

(¥bn)

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Sales by Business Segment

Confidential A

Magnitude of sales decline at IAB lower than expected, reflecting resilience

Q1 FY2019

Q1 FY2020

Y/Y

Actual

Actual

IAB

89.1

82.1

-7.9%

Industrial Automation

EMC

23.0

18.0

-21.9%

Electronic & Mechanical Components

SSB

17.3

18.1

+4.9%

Social Systems, Solutions & Service

HCB

27.7

26.6

-4.1%

Healthcare

3.0

1.8

-40.1%

Eliminations & Corporate

Total

160.0

146.5

-8.5%

  • FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

6

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

IAB Sales Growth by Region

Confidential A

Strong growth in China and South Korea, on back of rising demand in Digital

Q1 FY2020

IAB Sales Growth by Region

(Y/Y, local currency basis)

Japan

Americas

Europe

Greater

SE Asia/Other

China

Ex-S.Korea

S. Korea

-9%

-10%

-22%

+22%

-23%

+31%

vs. Q4

(+64%)

(+27%)

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

7

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Operating Income by Business Segment

Confidential A

Profits up Y/Y for all segments despite COVID-19 impact, reflecting resilience of OMRON's businesses

(¥bn, %:OPM)

Q1 FY2019

Q1 FY2020

Y/Y

Actual

Actual

IAB

13.3

13.8

+0.5

Industrial Automation

(14.9%)

(16.8%)

(+1.9%pt)

EMC

0.0

0.1

+0.1

Electronic & Mechanical Components

(0.0%)

(0.5%)

(+0.4%pt)

SSB

-1.4

-0.9

+0.5

Social Systems, Solutions & Service

(-)

(-)

(-)

HCB

3.4

4.5

+1.1

Healthcare

(12.3%)

(16.9%)

(+4.6%pt)

-5.3

-5.1

+0.2

Eliminations & Corporate

Total

10.0

12.5

+2.4

(6.3%)

(8.5%)

(+2.2%pt)

NB. FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

8

FY2020

Plan

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

9

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

FY2020 Plan: Assumptions

Confidential A

  • Expect COVID-19 outbreak to have prolonged impact, both in Japan and overseas. Operating environment visibility to remain poor
  • Forecasts for Q2 and beyond assume tough operating conditions remain in place at least until the end of FY2020
  • Maintain cautious stance on fixed costs as planned, but will undertake investments deemed essential for post- COVID-19 growth

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

10

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Business Outlook by Segment: Q2 and beyond

Confidential A

Visibility extremely limited. Expect operating environment to remain challenging

IAB

Industrial Automation

EMC

Electronic & Mechanical Components

SSB

Social Systems, Solutions & Service

HCB

Healthcare

Automotive: Auto sales down on COVID-19; expect capex to remain weak

Digital: Expect weaker China, S. Korea after strong Q1 but gradual recovery from Q4

Food & bev.: Expect flat Y/Y trend. Continued impact from weak economy but initiatives to control COVID-19 outbreak and maintain activity levels to be supportive

Social infrastructure: Flat Y/Y overall on government stimulus measures despite COVID-19 impact

Consumer: China domestic market recovering but not back to last year's levels. Expect gradual recovery for US/Europe

Automotive: Expect substantial decline in demand on falling auto sales

Station sys.: Capex appetite increasingly declining; demand to be weak

Transport:

Expect firm replacement demand

Energy:

Restart of selling activity to support gradual recovery in sales of battery storage systems

Domestic:

Firm, primarily in thermometers. Expect gradual recovery in store sales on reopening

Overseas:

Online sales firm primarily in BPMs. Similar to domestic store sales, expect gradual recovery

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

11

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

FY2020 Plan

Confidential A

Expect to maintain FY2019 GP margin level and achieve ¥30bn in operating income despite Y/Y sales and profit decline

(¥bn)

FY2019

FY2020

Y/Y

Actual

Plan

Net Sales

678.0

590.0

-13.0%

Gross Profit

303.7

264.5

-12.9%

(%)

(44.8%)

(44.8%)

(+0.0%pt)

Operating Income

54.8

30.0

-45.2%

(%)

(8.1%)

(5.1%)

(-3.0%pt)

Net Income

39.2

16.5

-57.9%

1USD (JPY)

109.1

106.5

-2.6

1EUR (JPY)

121.2

119.6

-1.6

1RMB (JPY)

15.7

15.0

-0.7

*excluding forex impact 0.7%pt

*Q1 FY2019 Net Income excludes Net Income from Discontinued Operations (AEC profits and gains on sale of AEC business). If Net Income from Discontinued Operations are included, Q1 FY2019 Net Income is ¥8.5 bn

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

12

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

FY2020 Plan: Operating Income Analysis (Y/Y)

Confidential A

Continue to undertake investments deemed critical but maintain discipline in fixed cost reductions

Forex

54.8

impact on

added value

-12.5

Added

value

down

-33.9

FY2019

Actual

Fixed cost reduction *21.6

Critical

SG&A

R&D down

investments

down

30.0 (¥bn)

+1.0

-1.6

Fixed

+15.1

FY19

3.4bn

manufacturing

FY20

5.0bn

costs down

+7.2

FY2020

Plan

*Includes impact of yen appreciation

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

13

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Sales Forecasts by Business Segment

HCB sales to remain unchanged Y/Y

Confidential A

(¥bn)

FY2019

FY2020

Y/Y

Actual

Plan

IAB

352.8

307.0

-13.0%

Industrial Automation

EMC

88.4

76.0

-14.0%

Electronic & Mechanical Components

SSB

116.0

93.0

-19.8%

Social Systems, Solutions & Service

HCB

112.0

112.0

+0.0%

Healthcare

8.9

2.0

-77.5%

Eliminations & Corporate

Total

678.0

590.0

-13.0%

  • FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

14

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

IAB: Expected Quarterly Sales Trend by Region

Confidential A

Greater China, S. Korea strong in Q1 but expect tough conditions to prevail from Q2 onward, similar to other regions

Greater

South

Japan

Americas

Europe

SE Asia ex. S. Korea

China

Korea

  • change relative to Q4 FY2019

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY2019

FY2020

FY2020

FY2020

FY2020

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

15

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

HCB: Online Channel Sales Growth

Confidential A

Solid progress in growing online channel. HCB increasingly less impacted by weak real store sales

HCB: Online Channel Share of Total Sales

Japan

North

America

Europe

China

India

FY2019

FY2020

FY2019

FY2020

FY2019

FY2020

FY2019

FY2020

FY2019

FY2020

17

+1%

18%

33%

+4%

37%

13%

+3%

16%

43%

+4%

47%

30%

+20%

50%

Top: Full-year FY2019 Actual

Bottom: Q1 FY2020 Actual

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

16

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Operating Income by Business Segment

Expect HCB profits to grow Y/Y

Confidential A

(¥bn, %: OPM)

FY2019

FY2020

Y/Y

Actual

Plan

IAB

53.6

35.0

-18.6

Industrial Automation

(15.2%)

(11.4%)

(-3.8%pt)

EMC

0.9

0.5

-0.4

Electronic & Mechanical Components

(1.0%)

(0.7%)

(-0.4%pt)

SSB

10.9

5.0

-5.9

Social Systems, Solutions & Service

(9.4%)

(5.4%)

(-4.0%pt)

HCB

13.5

15.0

+1.5

Healthcare

(12.1%)

(13.4%)

(+1.3%pt)

-24.1

-25.5

-1.4

Eliminations & Corporate

Total

54.8

30.0

-24.8

(8.1%)

(5.1%)

(-3.0%pt)

  • FY2019 figures adjusted to reflect the transfer of the Environmental Solutions business from the Other segment to SSB and the winding down of the Backlight business

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

17

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Full-year Dividend Guidance

Confidential A

Maintain full-year dividend guidance based on DOE target. DPS guidance at ¥84, unchanged Y/Y

FY2019 FY2020

(Actual) (Forecast)

Full-year¥84 ¥84 Dividend

NB. Guidance for interim and year-end dividend TBD

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

18

Preparing for

Post-COVID-19

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

19

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues

Confidential A

COVID-19 is accelerating the pace of social change. Social issues, business opportunities expected in the future materializing now

Changes in

Changes in

Changes in

Society and

Manufacturing

Medicine

Services

Needs for remote

New reduced labor

Need for remote

and labor-saving

intensity

medical treatment

solutions for

station services

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

20

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues

Confidential A

New, emerging labor-saving needs: Averting 3 C's on the shop floor

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

21

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

New Labor-saving Needs

Confidential A

Creating new market with a controller which integrates robotic control to achieve ILOR+S

Achieving integrated line and

robotic control with a single controller: One Controller

Shipments start July 31!

World

First

Saving Labor

Automating delicate processes only possible by human hand through seamless ILOR+S control

World

First

Now possible to conduct remote simulations from design and operations to maintenance, using aggregated data

World

First

*Regarding "ILOR+S", please refer to P42

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

22

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Automating Delicate Processes Only Possible for HumanConfidentialHands A

Creating solutions that leverage the revolutionary nature of One Controller

Smartphone

camera module

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

23

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

One Software: Leveraging Aggregated Data to Enable SimulationsConf dential A

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

24

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues

Changes in

Changes in

Manufacturing

Medicine

New reduced labor

Need for remote

intensity

medical treatment

Post-COVID-19

Confidential A

Changes in

Society and

Services

Needs for remote and labor-saving solutions for station services

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

25

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

OMRON Strengths: Focusing on Post-COVID-19 OpportunitiesConfidential A

Leveraging OMRON's dominant strengths to create new businesses aligned for a post-COVID-19 world

BPM Share

Global Coverage

App Downloads

1.9 mn

50 *

Real Store Network

Focused on Pharmacies

Global Share No. 1

Online Channel

FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19

*Value basis, OMRON estimate

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

26

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Remote Medicine Service Business Model

Confidential A

Develop business model for remote medicine service. Already launched at US medical institutions

Hospital Core System

3 Algorithms to support physician's diagnosis

EPR*

(Test results, Symptoms, History)

Billing Payments

Payer, Insurance

company, etc.

2 Share vitals with physician

1

Collect

vital

signs

BP

Doctor's PC

ECG

Exam

Weight

Propose treatment /

Activity

Rx program, lifestyle

levels

changes

Dr.

Video/ Patient

Online

5 Continue Rx

Conferencing

program, support

physical activity

* Electronic Patient Records

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

27

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Global Expansion of ECG Devices: Accelerating RemoteConfidentialMedicine A

Expand BPM enabled for ECG and mobile ECG businesses. Establish concept of home readings for ECG

FY2019

▼ Launched May 2019

BPM

in US

Enabled

for ECG

Readings

  • Launched June 2017 in US

Mobile

ECG

FY2020FY2021

  • European Launch February

Enable OMRON connect

▼Japan Launch March

app for ECG

Other Asian launches

to follow

  • European launch in September

▼Japan Launch May

(China Launch

EnabledforMay '22) OMRON connect

app

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

28

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19: Emerging Social Issues

Changes in

Changes in

Manufacturing

Medicine

New reduced labor

Need for remote

intensity

medical treatment

Post-COVID-19

Confidential A

Changes in

Society and

Services

Needs for remote and labor-saving solutions for station services

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

29

Q1 FY2020 Results

FY2020 Plan

Post-COVID-19

Station Services: Migrate to Remote, Reduce Labor IntensityConfidential A

Create safe, secure and pleasant railway stations through remote monitoring service, in addition to existing products, remote systems

Conventional Systems

Provide station equipment, remote monitoring systems

OMRON

Provide station

equipment & systems

Railway

Monitor/Operate A Rail

Targeted Operations Service

Solve operational issues for stations through remote monitoring operations service

OMRON

Provide station equipment & systems

Monitor/Operate

Service Center

Remote Cust. Svc

Focus Area

Railway

Going Forward

・・・

A Rail

B Rail

be to .Eq

・・・

monitored

Station equipment

/systems

monitored be to .Eq

Station equipment/systems

Manage station

facilities

Security

・・・

Customer svc.

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

30

Reference

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

32

Segment Changes

Eliminating Other segment: Environmental Solutions business transferred to SSB, winding down Backlight business

Up to FY2019

IAB

Industrial Automation

EMC

Electronic & Mechanical Components

SSB

Social Systems, Solutions & Service

HCB

Healthcare

OtherEnv.Solutions

Businesses under Direct Control of HQ

Backlight

Eliminations & Corporate

From FY2020

IAB

Industrial Automation

EMC

Electronic & Mechanical Components

SSB

Social Systems, Solutions & Service

Env.Solutions

HCB

Healthcare

Wind down Backlight

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

33

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(¥bn)

End-March 2020

End-June 2020

Q/Q

Current assets

447.1

434.6

-12.6

(Cash and cash equivalents)

(185.5)

(195.9)

(+10.4)

(Inventory)

(104.3)

(109.7)

(+5.4)

Property, plant and equipment

114.5

111.8

-2.7

Investments and other assets

196.5

196.2

-0.3

Total assets

758.1

742.6

-15.5

Current liabilities

151.3

129.0

-22.3

Long-term liabilities

74.2

73.1

-1.2

Total Liabilities

225.5

202.0

-23.5

Shareholders' equity

530.4

538.6

+8.2

Noncontrolling interests

2.2

2.0

-0.2

Total net assets

532.6

540.6

+8.0

Total Liabilities and net assets

758.1

742.6

-15.5

Equity ratio

70.0%

72.5%

+2.5%pt

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

34

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

Q1 FY2019

Q1 FY2020

Actual

Actual

Operating cash flow

17.2

27.5

Investment cash flow

-6.3

-4.6

Free cash flow (FCF)

10.9

22.9

Financing cash flow

-8.8

-11.3

Cash and cash equivalents as of end of period

110.3

195.9

Capital expenditure

5.6

3.9

Depreciation

6.0

6.0

(¥bn)

Y/Y

+10.3

+1.6

+12.0

-2.6 +85.5

-1.6-0.0

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

35

FY2020 Forex Assumptions

FY2020

*RMB impact

of ¥0.1 move

Impact of ¥1 move

(full-year, approx.)

Assumptions for

Sales

OP

2Q and beyond

USD

106

¥1.3bn

¥0.1bn

EUR

120

¥0.8bn

¥0.4bn

RMB

15.0

¥0.7bn

¥0.1bn

  • If emerging market currency trends diverge from trends in major currencies contrary to our expectations, it will impact sensitivities

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

36

OMRON Included in Major ESG Indices (As of July 2020)

ESG Indices which include OMRON

  • DJSIWorld
  • FTSE4Good Index Series
  • MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes
  • MSCI SRI Indexes
  • STOXX Global ESG Leaders indices
  • FTSE Blossom Japan Index
  • MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index
  • MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index
  • S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index

3rd consecutive year

3rd consecutive year

4th consecutive year

3rd consecutive year

4th consecutive year

4th consecutive year

4th consecutive year

4th consecutive year

nd consecutive year

  • OMRON discloses information and contributes to numerous external surveys for ESG assessment organizations, including the CDP Climate Change & Water Security questionnaires.
    FY2019 Assessment: Climate Change 'A', Water Security 'B'

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

37

External Recognition (As of July 2020)

Domestic ESG awards, selection for inclusion

Japan Association of Corporate Directors

Corporate Governance of the Year 2018

METI Minister's Award for Corporate Governance of the Year FY2018

Ministry of the Environment

  • FY2018 Minister's Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity 'Implementation of Countermeasures and Dissemination Category' FY2018

Sponsored by Nikkei Inc

Nikkei SDGs Management Grand Prix SDGs Strategy/Economic Value Award December 2019

Selected by METI, TSE

  • TSE 2014 Corporate Value Improvement Award, Grand Prix. FY2014

Nadeshiko Brand

3rd consecutive year from FY2017

Health & Productivity Stock

2nd consecutive year from FY2018

Health & Productivity: White 500

4th consecutive year from FY2016

Selected by Nikkei Inc.

Nikkei 225

March 2019, 1st time

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

38

Down-Top ROIC Tree

On-site

KPI

• Sales in focus

industries/areas

• Sales of new/focus products

• Selling price control

To-Dos

• Variable cost reduction,

Cycle

value/%

• Defect cost %

• Per-head production # unit

• Automation % (headcount

reduction)

• Labor costs-sales %

• Inventory turnover months

• Slow-moving inv. months

• Credits & debts months

• Facilities turnover

(1/N automation ratio)

Drivers

GP Margin

Added

-value %

Fixed manuf.

costs %

SG&A %

R&D %

Working capital turnover

Fixed assets turnover

ROS

ROIC

Invested

Capital

Turnover

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

39

Portfolio Management

Assessing Economic Value

Sales

B

S

Expecting

Growth

Investment

Growth

Rate

C

Profit

Examining

(%)

Restructuring

Regrowth

ROIC(%)

Assessing Competitiveness

RateGrowthMarket

B

S

(%)

C

Market Share (%)

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

40

ROIC Definition

Consol. B/S

Net income attributable

ROIC =

to OMRON shareholders

Invested capital

Invested capital*

= Net assets + Interest-bearing debt

*The average of previous fiscal year-end result and quarterly results (or forecasts) of current fiscal year.

Capital cost forecast at 6%

for FY2017 - 2020

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

41

ILOR+S

Broad lineup of over 200,000 products

  • as many as 300 control applications software generation

Control Applications Software

InputOutput

Logic

RobotSafety

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

42

Notes

  1. The consolidated statements of OMRON Corporation (the Company) are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
  2. Projected results are based on information available to the Company at the time of writing, as well as certain assumptions judged by the Company to be reasonable. Various risks and uncertain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections.
  3. The presentation slides are based on "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (U.S. GAAP)."
    Figures rounded to the nearest million JPY and percentage to one decimal place.

Contact:

Investor Relations Department

Global Investor & Brand Communications

OMRON Corporation

Phone: +81-(0)3-6718-3421

Email: omron-ir@omron.com

Website: www.omron.com

Copyright: 2020 OMRON Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

43

Disclaimer

Omron Corporation published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:10:10 UTC
