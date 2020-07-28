Log in
News

OMRON : Notice Concerning Termination of Shareholder Benefit Program

07/28/2020 | 02:11am EDT

July 28, 2020

Company name: OMRON Corporation

Representative: Yoshihito Yamada, President & CEO

Stock code: 6645

Stock exchanges: Tokyo (First Section)

Contact: Shunji Okumura, General Manager

Investor Relations Dept.

Phone: +81-3-6718-3421

Notice Concerning Termination of Shareholder Benefit Program

At a meeting held today, the OMRON Corporation board of directors resolved to terminate the company's shareholder benefit program.

1. Reasons for terminating the program

The company has provided a shareholder benefit program since fiscal 2013 as one measure to enhance the attractiveness of the company as an investment, encouraging more investors to hold shares of our company. This program was well received by shareholders in the eight years since, contributing to the creation of a stable foundation of OMRON shareholders.

At the same time, OMRON introduced general enhancements to shareholder returns in addition to the shareholder benefit program. More specifically, the company provided stable, sustained dividends and opportunistic share buybacks based on our shareholder return policy. In these ways and others, we have pursued comprehensive shareholder return measures that also reflect considerations of total return ratio.

In light of our enhancement of shareholder returns in general, we have decided that the shareholder benefit program has achieved its original objectives and has produced corresponding results. Accordingly, our board of directors resolved at a meeting held today to terminate the shareholder benefit program.

We will continue to improve corporate value while remaining conscious of capital efficiency and shareholder returns. We thank our shareholders for their understanding in this matter.

2. Schedule for terminating the program

We plan to terminate the shareholder benefit program after providing shareholder benefits to shareholders registered on the shareholder registry as of March 31, 2020 who hold at least one trading unit (100 shares) of OMRON Corporation stock.

Disclaimer

Omron Corporation published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:10:11 UTC
