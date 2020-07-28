OMRON : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (U.S. GAAP) 0 07/28/2020 | 02:11am EDT Send by mail :

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Note: Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen. 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) (1) Sales and Income (cumulative) (Percentages represent changes compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.) Millions of yen - except per share data and percentages Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change (%) Change (%) Net sales 146,465 (8.5) 160,037 (9.9) Operating income 12,463 +24.2 10,032 (41.2) Income before income taxes from 13,279 +21.2 10,959 (39.0) continuing operations Net income attributable to OMRON 9,690 +13.5 8,540 (41.8) shareholders Net income per share attributable to 48.03 41.59 OMRON shareholders, basic (JPY) Net income per share attributable to - - OMRON shareholders, diluted (JPY) Notes: 1. Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: JPY 9,543 million ( -43.3% change); Three months ended June 30, 2019: JPY 16,840 million ( 23.6% change) Quarterly net income attributable to OMRON shareholders for the first quarter for the fiscal year ended March 2020 includes quarterly net income from discontinued operations (Automotive Electronic Components Business (AEC), which was transferred on October 31, 2019). Net income attributable to OMRON shareholders for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2020 excluding income from discontinued operations amounted to JPY7,755 million. Year-on-year growth would be 25.0% for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021 when calculated based on this same assumption. Quarterly net income per share attributable to OMRON shareholders for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2020 includes quarterly net income from discontinued operations. Quarterly net income per share attributable to OMRON shareholders for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2020 excluding income from discontinued operations amounted to JPY37.76. Consolidated Financial Position Millions of yen - except per share data and percentages As of June 30, As of March 31, 2020 2020 Total assets 742,613 758,124 Net assets 540,586 532,589 Shareholders' equity 538,573 530,415 Shareholders' equity ratio (%) 72.5 70.0 2. Dividends Year ended Year ending Year ending March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (projected) 1st quarter dividend (JPY) ― ― Dividends Interim dividend (JPY) 42.00 ― 3rd quarter dividend (JPY) ― ― per share Year-end dividend (JPY) 42.00 ― Total dividends for the year (JPY) 84.00 84.00 Note: Revisions since the most recently announced dividend forecast: Yes Interim and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have yet to be determined. For more, see 1. Notice Regarding Earnings and Dividends Forecasts on P.2. 3. Projected Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (Percentages represent changes compared with the previous fiscal year.) Millions of yen Full year ending Change March 31, 2021 (%) Net sales 590,000 (13.0) Operating income 30,000 (45.2) Income before income taxes from continuing operations 25,000 (51.8) Net income attributable to OMRON shareholders 16,500 (78.0) Net income per share attributable to OMRON shareholders (JPY) 81.81 Notes: 1. 2. Revisions since the most recently announced performance forecast: Yes For more, see 1. Notice Regarding Earnings and Dividends Forecasts on P.2. Net income attributable to OMRON shareholders for the prior fiscal year (FYE March 2020) used in the calculation of year-on-year change for net income attributable to OMRON shareholders includes net income from discontinued operations. Net income attributable to OMRON shareholders excluding income from discontinued operations calculates to a decrease of 57.9% year on year. Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation): No New: - company (company name) Excluded: - company (company name) Application of simplified accounting methods and/or special accounting methods: No Changes in accounting policy Changes in accounting policy accompanying revision of accounting standards, etc.: No Changes in accounting policy other than (a) above: No Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) Number of shares at end of period (including treasury stock): June 30, 2020: 206,244,872 shares March 31, 2020: 206,244,872 shares (b) Treasury stock at end of period: June 30, 2020: 4,571,447 shares March 31, 2020: 4,306,748 shares (c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative quarterly period): Three months ended June 30, 2020: 201,739,429 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019: 205,361,316 shares Note: As of the end of the first Three months of the fiscal year ending March 2021, 760,568 shares of OMRON stock held for Board Incentive Plan and Employee Stock Ownership Plan are included in period-end treasury stock. The average number of shares during the period includes treasury stock deducted in the calculation of net income per share attributable to OMRON shareholders. *Quarterly summaries of consolidated financial results are not subject to review by certified public accountants or audit corporations. *Commentary Regarding Appropriate Use of Projections of Results and Other Matters Projections of results and future developments are based on information available to the Company at the time of writing, as well as certain assumptions judged by the Company to be reasonable. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections.

For the assumptions that form the basis of the projected results and appropriate use, see 2. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Description of Information on Outlook, Including Consolidated Performance Forecast on P.6. The Company applies the single step method for presentation of its Consolidated Financial Statements based on U.S. GAAP. However, to facilitate comparison with other companies, operating income on the Consolidated Statements of Operations is presented by subtracting selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from gross profit . The Company classified the Automotive Electronic Components Business (AEC), transferred on October 31, 2019, as discontinued operations in consolidated performance and quarterly consolidated statements of operations for the first quarter of the fiscal year end March 2020, as well as in consolidated performance for the fiscal year ended March 2020.

The amount related to discontinued operations is included in quarterly net income, quarterly (fiscal year) net income attributable to OMRON shareholders, and quarterly (fiscal year) net income per share attributable to OMRON shareholders. The Company plans to hold a presentation for investors and information session via teleconference and online streaming on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The following abbreviations of business segment names are used in the attached materials. IAB: Industrial Automation Business EMC: Electronic and Mechanical Components Business SSB: Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business HCB: Healthcare Business Table of Contents Notice Regarding Earnings and Dividends Forecasts ･･････････････････････････ P ． 2 Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results ････････････････････････ P ． 3 Description of Results of Operations ････････････････････････････････ P ． 3 Description of Financial Condition ･･････････････････････････････････ P ． 5 Description of Information on Outlook, Including Consolidated

Performance Forecast ････････････････････････････････････････････ P ． 6 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ････････････････････････ P ． 9 Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ･･････････････････････････････ P ． 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Operations and Quarterly

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ････････････････････ P ． 11 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ･･････････････････････････････ P ． 13 Notes Regarding Consolidated Financial Statements ････････････････････ P ． 14 (Notes Regarding Assumptions of Going Concern) ･････････････････････ P ． 14

(Notes in the Event of Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ･･･････ P ． 14 (Changes in Accounting Estimates) ･････････････････････････････････ P ． 14 (Segment Information) ･･･････････････････････････････････････････ P ． 15 Supplementary Information ･･････････････････････････････････････････････ P ． 16 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (U.S. GAAP) ････････････････ P ． 16 Consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment ･････････････････････････ P ． 17 Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) by Business Segment ･････････････ P ． 18 Average Currency Exchange Rate ･･･････････････････････････････････ P ． 18 Projected Consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment ･････････････････ P ． 19 Projected Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) by Business Segment ･････ P ． 20 Projected Average Currency Exchange Rate ･･･････････････････････････ P ． 20 1 1. Notice Regarding Earnings and Dividends Forecasts As of the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (U.S. GAAP) published on April 23, 2020, the company had not yet established forecasts for consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021). (1) Earnings Forecasts We expect the impact of the global spread of COVID-19 on OMRON Group earnings to continue at least throughout the end of the current fiscal year (fiscal year ending March 2021). Accordingly, we expect to record significantly lower sales and profits for the fiscal year. The OMRON Group has set exchange rate assumptions for the second quarter and beyond to USD1 = JPY106, EUR1 = JPY120, and RMB1 = JPY15. As a result, we expect average foreign exchange rates for the current fiscal year to be USD1 = JPY106.5, EUR1 = JPY119.6, and RMB1 = JPY15.0. (For more, see (3) Description of Information on Outlook, Including Consolidated Performance Forecast on P.6.) (Billions of yen, except for per-share data) Operating Income before Net income Net income per Net sales income taxes attributable to share attributable to income from continuing OMRON OMRON operations shareholders shareholders (JPY) Previous forecast (A) － － － － － New forecast (B) 590.0 30.0 25.0 16.5 81.81 Change (B-A) － － － － － Change (%) － － － － － (Reference) Actual results for the previous 678.0 54.8 51.8 74.9 365.26 fiscal year (FYE March 31, 2020) Note: Net income attributable to OMRON shareholders and net income per share attributable to OMRON shareholders for the previous fiscal year (FYE March 31, 2020) include income from discontinued operations (including gain on sale of the Automotive Electronic Components Business (AEC)) related to the discontinued operations of the AEC, which was transferred on October 31, 2019. Net income attributable to OMRON shareholders and net income per share attributable to OMRON shareholders for the previous fiscal year (FYE March 31, 2020) excluding income from discontinued operations amounted to JPY39.2 billion and JPY191.00, respectively. (2) Dividends Forecasts Under the OMRON shareholder return policy, we aim for sustainable corporate value growth, prioritizing investments necessary for future business expansion. These investments include research and development, capital investments, mergers and acquisitions, and other investments for future growth. After ensuring internal reserves, the company strives for stable and sustained shareholder return while taking capital efficiency into account. Our medium-term management plan, known as VG2.0, calls for a dividend payout ratio of approximately 30% and DOE of approximately 3% over the term of the plan. Based on the preceding policy, we forecast annual dividends for fiscal 2020 of JPY84, based on the DOE standard for the current year and at the same level as the previous fiscal year. Interim and year-end dividends for fiscal 2020 have yet to be determined. Dividends per share Dividend record date Interim dividend Year-end dividend Total dividend Previous forecast ― ― ― Revised forecast ― ― 84.00 yen Actual results for the current fiscal year ― ― ― (FYE March 31, 2021) Actual results for the previous fiscal year 42.00 yen 42.00 yen 84.00 yen (FYE March 31, 2020) 2 2. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (1) Description of Results of Operations 1) General Overview The OMRON Group recorded lower consolidated sales and higher profits for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (April through June 2020) compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Demand decreased globally due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. The manufacturing industry, our main customer domain, experienced weakness in capital investment, particularly in the automobile industry. On the other hand, certain sectors of the digital industry began to see a recovery in capital investment. COVID-19 has driven a sharp rise in demand for production facilities (infection prevention essentials, sanitary products, etc.), blood pressure monitors, and thermometers. The company demonstrated our power to deal with change, responding to these social needs. While net sales declined year on year, we continued to strengthen our product market effectiveness, engage in restructuring, and continue with other measures, improving gross profit margin. At the beginning of the fiscal year, we launched a program to reduce fixed costs on the order of JPY20 billion. As of the first quarter, our progress has been in line with plan. As a result, operating income increased significantly year on year. Consolidated results for the first quarter were as follows. (Billions of yen, except exchange rate data and percentages) Three months ended Three months ended Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net sales 160.0 146.5 -8.5% Gross profit 71.5 66.4 -7.2% [% of net sales] [44.7%] [45.3%] [+0.6%pt] Operating income 10.0 12.5 +24.2% [% of net sales] [6.3%] [8.5%] [+2.2%pt] Income before income taxes from 11.0 13.3 +21.2% continuing operations Net income attributable to OMRON 8.5 9.7 +13.5% shareholders Average USD exchange rate (JPY) 110.7 107.9 -2.8 Average EUR exchange rate (JPY) 123.6 118.3 -5.3 Average RMB exchange rate (JPY) 16.3 15.1 -1.2 Note: Net income attributable to OMRON shareholders for the first quarter includes income from discontinued operations. Net income attributable to OMRON shareholders excluding income from discontinued operations amounted to JPY7.8 billion, which calculates to an increase of 25.0% year on year. 3 2) Results by Business Segment IAB (Industrial Automation Business) (Billions of yen, %) Three months ended Three months ended Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Sales to external customers 89.1 82.1 -7.9% Segment profit 13.3 13.8 +4.0% Sales Sales to the digital industry were strong, as we captured active demand for semiconductor-related investments. Our rapid response to infection prevention-related investments, including stepped up production of masks, also supported sales performance. Meanwhile, the automobile industry has curbed investment and economic activity on a global level has slowed significantly due to the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the preceding, the impact of foreign exchange due to a stronger yen also contributed to sharply lower IAB sales compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. Segment Profit Despite the impact of lower sales and foreign currency fluctuation, segment profit rose year on year as we were able to hold down fixed costs. EMC (Electronic and Mechanical Components Business) (Billions of yen, %) Three months ended Three months ended Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Sales to external customers 23.0 18.0 -21.9% Segment profit 0.0 0.1 +1520.0% Sales The impact of the spread of COVID-19 resulted in stagnant production and sales activities among our customers on a global basis. The automobile industry and the consumer and commercial products market, in particular, are experiencing ongoing severe challenges. As a result, segment sales fell sharply compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. Segment Profit Despite the impact of lower sales and foreign currency fluctuation, segment profit was level year on year as we were able to hold down fixed costs. SSB (Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business) (Billions of yen, %) Three months ended Three months ended Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Sales to external customers 17.3 18.1 +4.9% Segment profit (loss) (1.4) (0.9) － Note: Due to the transfer of the Environmental Solutions Business under the SSB and the closure of the Backlights Business, the Company revised business classifications at the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2021, reclassifying operations under Other Businesses to the SSB or to Eliminations & Corporate, and disclosing results for four segments (IAB, EMC, SSB, and HCB). Accordingly, the Company reclassified consolidated results for the cumulative consolidated first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2020 under this new categorization for presentation herein. Sales Our Public Transportation System business saw strong sales due to the adoption of certain equipment by customers ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, in our Energy System Components business, voluntary restraints on social activities as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 had a negative impact, resulting in weak sales of storage battery systems. As a result, sales increased year on year. 4 Segment Profit The SSB segment reported narrower losses year on year, which was the result of higher sales and improved productivity. HCB (Healthcare Business) (Billions of yen, %) Three months ended Three months ended Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Sales to external customers 27.7 26.6 -4.1% Segment profit 3.4 4.5 +31.9% Sales Needs for in-home health management have risen due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. The segment saw increased demand for blood pressure monitors and thermometers in Japan, Europe, and Central and South America. At the same time, restrictions on non-essential travel outside the home and other factors in China, Asia, and North America slowed customer purchasing, resulting in weak demand. Although sales traced a recovery trend overall, the impact of the strong yen and other factors resulted in lower performance year on year. Segment Profit Despite the impact of a strong yen, segment profit rose year on year as we were able to improve gross profit margins. Description of Financial Condition 1) Financial Condition The OMRON Group intends to continue to conduct ROIC management focused on capital efficiency, as we invest actively in sustainable corporate value improvements. Total assets as of the end of the consolidated first quarter decreased JPY15.5 billion compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, amounting to JPY742.6 billion. This result was mainly due to collections of notes and accounts receivable-trade outstanding at the end of the prior fiscal year. Total liabilities decreased JPY23.5 billion compared with the end of the prior fiscal year, amounting to JPY202.0 billion. This result was mainly due to decreases in notes and accounts payable - trade and accrued expenses. Net assets increased JPY8.0 billion compared to the end of the previous fiscal year to JPY540.6 billion, owing to increased net income attributable to OMRON shareholders and other factors. As a result, the OMRON Group shareholders' equity ratio was 72.5%, compared to 70.0% at the end of the previous fiscal year, indicating a strong financial footing. Cash on hand amounted to JPY195.9 billion. Further, OMRON has signed commitment line agreements with financial institutions in the amount of JPY30.0 billion. In addition, OMRON has received a long-term credit rating of stable from ratings firms, reflecting our strong ability to raise capital. Despite operating in an uncertain business environment due to the spread of COVID-19, we intend to maintain positive relationships with global financial institutions, ensuring liquidity and our ability to procure capital. 2) Summary of Cash Flows The following summarizes cash flow activity for the consolidated first quarter. Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities was JPY27.5 billion, JPY10.3 billion higher compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. This result was mainly due to the recording of net income, depreciation and amortization, and a decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade. Cash Flows from Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities was JPY4.6 billion, JPY1.6 billion lower compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. This result was mainly due to cash outlays for capital expenditures. 5 Free cash flows (difference between cash flows from operating activities and cash flows from investing activities) amounted to JPY22.9 billion. Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net cash used in financing activities was JPY11.3 billion, JPY2.6 billion higher compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. This result was mainly due to dividends paid and stock buybacks. As a result, the balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the consolidated first quarter amounted to JPY195.9 billion, an increase of JPY10.4 billion compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. (3) Description of Information on Outlook, Including Consolidated Performance Forecast 1) General Outlook We expect the impact of the global spread of COVID-19 on OMRON Group earnings to continue at least throughout the end of the current fiscal year (fiscal year ending March 2021). Accordingly, we expect to record significantly lower sales and profits for the fiscal year. We forecast significantly lower sales year on year in our Industrial Automation Business (IAB), Electronic and Mechanical Components Business (EMC), and Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business (SSB), stemming from stagnant demand owing to slowing customer manufacturing and sales activities, as well as reduced capital investment. We expect firm demand in our Healthcare Business (HCB) due to rising health management needs globally. We forecast gross profit margin to be level with the prior fiscal year, which was a historic high. Here, we will continue our efforts to strengthen product market effectiveness, restructure, and engage in other measures. As planned at the beginning of the year, we intend to reduce fixed costs by an annual JPY20 billion. At the same time, we will continue to make investments necessary for future growth in a post-COVID-19 era. Based on these plans, we forecast operating income to significantly underperform prior year. The following provides an overview of our consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal 2020. (Billions of yen, except exchange rate data and percentages) Year ended Year ending Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Net sales 678.0 590.0 -13.0% Gross profit 303.7 264.5 -12.9% [% of net sales] [44.8%] [44.8%] [+0.0%pt] Operating income 54.8 30.0 -45.2% [% of net sales] [8.1%] [5.1%] [-3.0%pt] Income before income taxes from 51.8 25.0 -51.8% continuing operations Net income attributable to OMRON 74.9 16.5 -78.0% shareholders Average USD exchange rate (JPY) 109.1 106.5 -2.6 Average EUR exchange rate (JPY) 121.2 119.6 -1.6 Average RMB exchange rate (JPY) 15.7 15.0 -0.7 Notes: 1. Net income attributable to OMRON shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 2020 includes income from discontinued operations (gain on sale of the AEC business). Net income attributable to OMRON shareholders excluding income from discontinued operations for the fiscal year ended March 2020 amounted to JPY39.2 billion, which calculates to a decrease of 57.9% year on year. 2. Beginning with the current consolidated fiscal year (fiscal year ending March 2021), the OMRON Group has changed our depreciation method related to property, plant and equipment from the declining balance method to the straight-line method for the Company and our domestic consolidated subsidiaries. We forecast this change to decrease depreciation by approximately JPY2.0 billion for the current fiscal year compared to the prior methodology. 6 2) Outlook by Segment IAB (Industrial Automation Business) (Billions of yen, %) Year ended Year ending Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Sales to external customers 352.8 307.0 -13.0% Segment profit 53.6 35.0 -34.7% Sales We will continue to strengthen our proposals for production floor solutions. In addition, we will focus on responding to the increasing needs for automation and labor-savings due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, we project demand in the digital industry to settle after rising throughout the first quarter. The automobile industry is likely to take time to show a recovery in demand for capital investment. Given the ongoing challenging conditions as described above, as well as the impact of a strong yen, we forecast a significant decrease in fiscal 2020 segment sales compared to the prior fiscal year. Segment Profit We forecast fiscal 2020 segment profit to significantly underperform fiscal 2019 due to lower sales and the impact of a strong yen. EMC (Electronic and Mechanical Components Business) (Billions of yen, %) Year ended Year ending Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Sales to external customers 88.4 76.0 -14.0% Segment profit 0.9 0.5 -45.5% Outlook for Sales Due to the ongoing impact of the spread of COVID-19, we expect the automobile industry to take some time before showing signs of a market recovery. We expect the business environment for the consumer and commercial products market to continue to be challenging. Here, we intend to respond steadily to emerging customer needs. As a result of the preceding, we forecast fiscal 2020 segment sales to be significantly lower than the previous year. Outlook for Segment Profit We forecast fiscal 2020 segment profit to significantly underperform fiscal 2019 due to lower sales and the impact of a strong yen. SSB (Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business) (Billions of yen, %) Year ended Year ending Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Sales to external customers 116.0 93.0 -19.8% Segment profit 10.9 5.0 -53.9% Note: Due to the transfer of the Environmental Solutions Business under the SSB and the closure of the Backlights Business, the Company revised business classifications at the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2021, reclassifying operations under Other Businesses to the SSB or to Eliminations & Corporate, and disclosing results for four segments (IAB, EMC, SSB, and HCB). Accordingly, the company reclassified results for the fiscal year ended March 2020 under this new categorization for presentation herein. Outlook for Sales We expect to see significant changes in investment among customers in our Public Transportation System business due to the impact of lower travel revenues. Although our Energy System Components business is 7 seeing a growing market for storage battery systems, the impact of the spread of COVID-19 has limited customer business activities, likely resulting in weak sales for the segment. As a result of the preceding, we forecast fiscal 2020 segment sales to be significantly lower than the previous year. Outlook for Segment Profit We forecast fiscal 2020 segment profit to significantly underperform fiscal 2019 due to lower sales. HCB (Healthcare Business) (Billions of yen, %) Year ended Year ending Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Sales to external customers 112.0 112.0 +0.0% Segment profit 13.5 15.0 +11.1% Outlook for Sales Needs are rising for health management due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. We anticipate increasing demand for blood pressure monitors and thermometers. Further, we intend to expand our online channels for sales amid restrictions on non-essential travel outside the home. On the other hand, we anticipate a negative foreign exchange impact stemming from a strong yen. As a result of the preceding, we forecast fiscal 2020 segment sales to be level with the previous year. Outlook for Segment Profit We forecast fiscal 2020 segment profit to significantly outperform the prior fiscal year due to improved gross profit margin stemming from increased sales of high-value-added products. 3) Forecast of Financial Condition for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 During the current fiscal year, we intend to continue the appropriate management of working capital in respond to demand fluctuations. We will also implement selective capital investment and financing for future growth in the post-COVID-19 era. The group will allocate capital across group companies appropriately, monitoring the global economy and financial conditions as we engage in financing activities. Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first quarter amounted to JPY195.9 billion, and we believe that we are maintaining sufficient capital to engage in business activities in the second quarter and beyond. 8 3．Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 ASSETS % % Current assets: 447,139 59.0 434,586 58.5 Cash and cash equivalents 185,533 195,885 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 134,786 106,746 Allowance for doubtful receivables (759) (766) Inventories 104,301 109,726 Assets held for sale 441 447 Other current assets 22,837 22,548 Property, plant and equipment: 114,526 15.1 111,837 15.1 Land 20,446 20,422 Buildings 129,110 123,350 Machinery and equipment 147,038 146,866 Construction in progress 5,467 4,526 Accumulated depreciation (187,535) (183,327) Investments and other assets: 196,459 25.9 196,190 26.4 Right-of-use assets under operating leases 30,327 29,870 Goodwill 38,568 38,131 Investments in and advances to affiliates 29,251 28,731 Investment securities 25,782 28,109 Leasehold deposits 7,486 7,401 Deferred income taxes 37,416 36,890 Other assets 27,629 27,058 Total assets 758,124 100.0 742,613 100.0 9 (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 LIABILITIES % % Current liabilities 151,299 20.0 128,964 17.4 Notes and accounts payable-trade 64,496 59,809 Accrued expenses 37,179 27,445 Income taxes payable 2,516 3,019 Short-term operating lease liabilities 11,070 10,979 Other current liabilities 36,038 27,712 Deferred income taxes 1,717 0.2 1,555 0.2 Termination and retirement benefits 40,236 5.3 39,020 5.3 Long-term operating lease liabilities 19,820 2.6 19,916 2.7 Other long-term liabilities 12,463 1.6 12,572 1.6 Total liabilities 225,535 29.7 202,027 27.2 NET ASSETS Shareholders' equity 530,415 70.0 538,573 72.5 Common stock 64,100 8.5 64,100 8.6 Capital surplus 100,521 13.3 100,649 13.5 Legal reserve 20,981 2.8 22,307 3.0 Retained earnings 451,768 59.6 460,131 62.0 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (83,606) (11.0) (83,822) (11.3) Foreign currency translation adjustments (31,408) (32,138) Pension liability adjustments (52,250) (51,548) Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments 52 (136) Treasury stock (23,349) (3.2) (24,792) (3.3) Noncontrolling interests 2,174 0.3 2,013 0.3 Total net assets 532,589 70.3 540,586 72.8 Total liabilities and net assets 758,124 100.0 742,613 100.0 10 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Operations and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Operations) (Three months ended June 30, 2020） (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 % % Net sales 160,037 100.0 146,465 100.0 Cost of sales 88,512 55.3 80,086 54.7 Gross profit 71,525 44.7 66,379 45.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 49,915 31.2 43,647 29.8 Research and development expenses 11,578 7.2 10,269 7.0 Operating income 10,032 6.3 12,463 8.5 Other expenses (income), net (927) (0.5) (816) (0.6) Income before income taxes from continuing operations 10,959 6.8 13,279 9.1 Income taxes 2,659 1.7 3,535 2.4 Equity in loss (earnings) of affiliates 473 0.2 (13) (0.0) Income from continuing operations 7,827 4.9 9,757 6.7 Income from discontinued operations 785 0.5 ― ― Net income 8,612 5.4 9,757 6.7 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 72 0.1 67 0.1 Net income attributable to OMRON shareholders 8,540 5.3 9,690 6.6 Note: Quarterly net income and quarterly net income attributable to OMRON shareholders for the first quarter of the prior fiscal year include income from discontinued operations. 11 (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Three months ended June 30, 2020） (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net income 8,612 9,757 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (10,788) (728) Pension liability adjustments 19,139 702 Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments (123) (188) Other comprehensive income (loss) 8,228 (214) Comprehensive income 16,840 9,543 (Breakdown) Comprehensive income attributable to 43 69 noncontrolling interests Comprehensive income attributable to 16,797 9,474 OMRON shareholders Note: Quarterly net income for the first quarter of the prior fiscal year includes quarterly net income from discontinued operations. 12 (3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 I. Operating Activities: 1. Net income 8,612 9,757 2. Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: (1) Depreciation and amortization 7,196 6,016 (2) Net gain on sale and disposals of property, plant and equipment (20) (15) (3) Gain on valuation of investment securities (68) (1,942) (4) Termination and retirement benefits 628 (148) (5) Deferred income taxes 903 336 (6) Equity in loss (gain) of affiliates 473 (13) (7) Changes in assets and liabilities: (i) Decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade 26,388 28,039 (ii) Increase in inventories (7,324) (5,546) (iii) Decrease (increase) in other assets (8,131) 931 (iv) Decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade (6,788) (3,688) (v) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable (1,093) 480 (vi) Decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,153) (7,425) (8) Other, net (464) 722 Subtotal 8,547 17,747 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,159 27,504 II. Investing Activities: 1. Proceeds from sale of investment securities 933 0 2. Purchases of investment securities (1,019) (307) 3. Capital expenditures (7,015) (4,855) 4. Net decrease in leasehold deposits 15 84 5. Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 478 432 6. Other, net 333 0 Net cash used in investing activities (6,275) (4,646) III. Financing Activities: 1. Net decrease in net borrowings of short-term debt (7) (1,166) 2. Dividends paid by the Company (8,625) (8,481) 3. Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (162) (230) 4. Acquisition of treasury stock (4) (1,446) 5. Other, net 29 (14) Net cash used in financing activities (8,769) (11,337) IV. Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (2,021) (1,169) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 94 10,352 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of the Period 110,250 185,533 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of the Period 110,344 195,885 Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations at End of the Period (Deduct) 7,544 ― Cash and Cash Equivalents from Continuing Operations at End of the Period 102,800 195,885 Notes to cash flows from operating activities: 1. Interest paid 76 42 2. Taxes paid 7,280 3,251 Notes to investing and financing activities not involving cash flow: 1. Debt related to capital expenditures 4,679 2,432 Note: Consolidated statements of cash flows for the prior cumulative consolidated first quarter consist of cash flows from continuing operations and cash flows from discontinued operations. We have not presented cash flows separately for discontinued operations. 13 (4) Notes Regarding Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes Regarding Assumptions of Going Concern) None applicable (Notes in the Event of Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) None applicable (Changes in Accounting Estimates) Beginning with the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company and our domestic consolidated subsidiaries changed from the declining balance method to the straight-line method. Based on the growth strategies of our long-term vision Value Generation 2020 (launched in 2011) and VG2.0 medium- term management plan, we have invested in manufacturing and development facilities for our focus business domains: Industrial Automation Business (IAB), Healthcare Business (HCB), and Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business (SSB). In the prior consolidated fiscal year, we expanded our Yasu office and Katsuragawa office and reconstructed the OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. Matsusaka factory. In addition, we reorganized our production centers and consolidated production lines to build a global production system for our Electronic and Mechanical Components Business (EMC). We have also conducted a review of our business portfolio, including the divestment of the Automotive Electronic Components Business (AEC). As a result, the Company and our consolidated subsidiaries in Japan expect the stable operations of our facilities and more normalized levels of capital investment and repairs and maintenance expense. Taking advantage of the circumstances discussed above, we decided that depreciation via the straight-line method more appropriately reflects the actual usage of our property, plant and equipment for which we expect stable operations. This change in depreciation method will be handled as a change in accounting estimate based on FASB Accounting Standards Codification 250, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections, the impact of which will be recognized in the future. As a result of this change, depreciation for the cumulative consolidated first quarter decreased by JPY379 million compared to the former method, while net income attributable to OMRON shareholders and net income per share increased JPY288 million and JPY1.43, respectively. 14 (Segment Information) Business Segment Information Three months ended June 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019) (Millions of yen) IAB EMC SSB HCB Total Eliminations Consolidated & Corporate Net sales (1) Sales to external customers 89,121 22,988 17,253 27,708 157,070 2,967 160,037 (2) Intersegment sales 1,330 11,317 2,029 6 14,682 (14,682) － Total 90,451 34,305 19,282 27,714 171,752 (11,715) 160,037 Operating expenses 77,175 34,300 20,637 24,315 156,427 (6,422) 150,005 Segment profit (loss) 13,276 5 (1,355) 3,399 15,325 (5,293) 10,032 Note: Due to the transfer of the Environmental Solutions Business to the SSB and the closure of the Backlights Business, the Company revised business classifications at the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2021, reclassifying operations under Other Businesses to the SSB or to Eliminations & Corporate, and disclosing results for four segments (IAB, EMC, SSB, and HCB). Accordingly, the Company reclassified consolidated results for the prior first quarter under this new categorization for presentation herein. Three months ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) IAB EMC SSB HCB Total Eliminations Consolidated & Corporate Net sales (1) Sales to external customers 82,050 17,961 18,102 26,574 144,687 1,778 146,465 (2) Intersegment sales 1,245 10,818 1,782 124 13,969 (13,969) － Total 83,295 28,779 19,884 26,698 158,656 (12,191) 146,465 Operating expenses 69,488 28,698 20,742 22,215 141,143 (7,141) 134,002 Segment profit (loss) 13,807 81 (858) 4,483 17,513 (5,050) 12,463 Note: Beginning with the current consolidated fiscal year, the OMRON Group has changed our depreciation method related to property, plant and equipment from the declining balance method to the straight-line method for the company and our domestic consolidated subsidiaries. This change resulted in a decrease in operating expense compared to the prior fiscal year (total of JPY 379 million, consisting of JPY83 million under the IAB, JPY67 million under the EMC, JPY60 million under the SSB, JPY66 million under the HCB, and JPY103 million under Eliminations & Corporate). Rather than allocate these amounts to each segment, we have posted the entire JPY379 million to Eliminations & Corporate. Sales by Geographical Region Three months ended June 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019) (Millions of yen) IAB EMC SSB HCB Total Eliminations Consolidated & Corporate Major Regional Markets (External Customers) Japan 33,026 5,472 17,182 5,183 60,863 2,604 63,467 Americas 7,799 3,750 － 5,884 17,433 － 17,433 Europe 18,344 3,998 － 4,548 26,890 － 26,890 Greater China 20,165 6,480 60 9,338 36,043 352 36,395 Southeast Asia and Others 9,709 3,255 － 2,624 15,588 － 15,588 Direct Exports 78 33 11 131 253 11 264 Total 89,121 22,988 17,253 27,708 157,070 2,967 160,037 Note: Due to the transfer of the Environmental Solutions Business to the SSB and the closure of the Backlights Business, the Company revised business classifications at the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2021, reclassifying operations under Other Businesses to the SSB or to Eliminations & Corporate, and disclosing results for four segments (IAB, EMC, SSB, and HCB). Accordingly, the Company reclassified consolidated results for the prior first quarter under this new categorization for presentation herein. Three months ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) IAB EMC SSB HCB Total Eliminations Consolidated & Corporate Major Regional Markets (External Customers) Japan 29,870 4,804 18,060 5,703 58,437 1,442 59,879 Americas 6,642 2,229 － 5,499 14,370 － 14,370 Europe 13,295 2,243 － 4,752 20,290 － 20,290 Greater China 23,169 6,405 28 8,275 37,877 336 38,213 Southeast Asia and Others 9,061 2,253 － 2,255 13,569 － 13,569 Direct Exports 13 27 14 90 144 0 144 Total 82,050 17,961 18,102 26,574 144,687 1,778 146,465 Note: Major countries or regions belonging to segments other than Japan are as follows: (1) Americas: United States of America, Canada, Brazil (2) Europe: Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (3) Greater China: China, Hong Kong, Taiwan Southeast Asia and Others: Singapore, Republic of Korea, India, Australia (5) Direct Exports: Direct export transactions 15 4. Supplementary Information (1) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (U.S. GAAP) (Millions of yen, %) Three months Three months Year-on- Year ended Year ending Year-on- ended June 30, ended June 30, March 31, 2021 year change March 31, 2020 year change 2019 2020 (projected) Net sales 160,037 146,465 -8.5% 677,980 590,000 -13.0% Operating income 10,032 12,463 +24.2% 54,760 30,000 -45.2% [% of net sales] [6.3%] [8.5%] [+2.2%pt] [8.1%] [5.1%] [-3.0%pt] Income before income taxes from 10,959 13,279 +21.2% 51,836 25,000 -51.8% continuing operations [% of net sales] [6.8%] [9.1%] [+2.3%pt] [7.6%] [4.2%] [-3.4%pt] Net income attributable 8,540 9,690 +13.5% 74,895 16,500 -78.0% to OMRON shareholders Net income per share attributable 41.59 48.03 +6.44 365.26 81.81 -283.45 to OMRON shareholders (basic) (¥) Total assets 752,396 742,613 -1.3% 758,124 Shareholders' equity 521,176 538,573 +3.3% 530,415 [Shareholders' equity ratio (%)] [69.3%] [72.5%] [+3.2%pt] [70.0%] Shareholders' equity per share (¥) 2,537.85 2,670.52 +132.67 2,626.62 Net cash provided by operating 17,159 27,504 +10,345 89,787 activities Net cash provided (used) in investing (6,275) (4,646) +1,629 28,639 activities Net cash used in financing activities (8,769) (11,337) (2,568) (29,430) Cash and equivalents from continuing 102,800 195,885 +93,085 185,533 operations at the end of the period Notes: 1. 130 consolidated subsidiaries and 19 equity-method affiliates. 2. Quarterly (fiscal year) net income attributable to OMRON shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 2020 and quarterly (fiscal year) net income per share attributable to OMRON shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 2020 include quarterly (fiscal year) net income from discontinued operations. Quarterly (fiscal year) net income attributable to OMRON shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 2020 and quarterly (fiscal year) net income per share attributable to OMRON shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 2020 excluding quarterly (fiscal year) net income from discontinued operations are as follows. Quarterly (fiscal year) net income attributable to OMRON shareholders excluding quarterly (fiscal year) net income from discontinued operations First quarter, fiscal year ended March 2020 JPY7.8 billion (+25.0% vs. the first quarter of FYE March 2021) Fiscal year ended March 2020 JPY39.2 billion (-57.9% vs. forecast for FYE March 2021) Quarterly (fiscal year) net income per share attributable to OMRON shareholders excluding quarterly (fiscal year) net income from discontinued operations First quarter, fiscal year ended March 2020 JPY37.76 (+JPY10.27 vs. the first quarter of FYE March 2021) Fiscal year ended March 2020 JPY191.00 (-JPY109.19 vs. forecast for FYE March 2021) 16 (2) Consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment (Billions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Year-on-year June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 change (%) Japan 33.0 29.9 -9.6% Americas 7.8 6.6 -14.8% IAB Europe 18.3 13.3 -27.5% Greater China 20.2 23.2 +14.9% Southeast Asia and Others 9.7 9.1 -6.7% Direct Exports 0.1 0.0 -83.3% Total 89.1 82.1 -7.9% Japan 5.5 4.8 -12.2% Americas 3.8 2.2 -40.6% EMC Europe 4.0 2.2 -43.9% Greater China 6.5 6.4 -1.2% Southeast Asia and Others 3.3 2.3 -30.8% Direct Exports 0.0 0.0 -18.2% Total 23.0 18.0 -21.9% Japan 17.2 18.1 +5.1% Americas ― ― ― SSB Europe ― ― ― Greater China 0.1 0.0 -53.3% Southeast Asia and Others ― ― ― Direct Exports 0.0 0.0 +27.3% Total 17.3 18.1 +4.9% Japan 5.2 5.7 +10.0% Americas 5.9 5.5 -6.5% HCB Europe 4.5 4.8 +4.5% Greater China 9.3 8.3 -11.4% Southeast Asia and Others 2.6 2.3 -14.1% Direct Exports 0.1 0.1 -31.3% Total 27.7 26.6 -4.1% Japan 2.6 1.4 -44.6% Americas ― ― ― Eliminations Europe ― ― ― Greater China 0.4 0.3 -4.5% & Corporate Southeast Asia and Others ― ― ― Direct Exports 0.0 0.0 -100.0% Total 3.0 1.8 -40.1% Japan 63.5 59.9 -5.7% Americas 17.4 14.4 -17.6% Total Europe 26.9 20.3 -24.5% Greater China 36.4 38.2 +5.0% Southeast Asia and Others 15.6 13.6 -13.0% Direct Exports 0.3 0.1 -45.5% Total 160.0 146.5 -8.5% Note: Due to the transfer of the Environmental Solutions Business to the SSB and the closure of the Backlights Business, the Company revised business classifications at the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2021, reclassifying operations under Other Businesses to the SSB or to Eliminations & Corporate, and disclosing results for four segments (IAB, EMC, SSB, and HCB). Accordingly, the Company reclassified results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2020 under this new categorization for presentation herein. 17 (3) Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) by Business Segment (Billions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Year-on-year June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 change (%) IAB 13.3 13.8 +4.0% EMC 0.0 0.1 +1520.0% SSB (1.4) (0.9) ― HCB 3.4 4.5 +31.9% Eliminations & Corporate (5.3) (5.1) ― Total 10.0 12.5 +24.2% Note: Due to the transfer of the Environmental Solutions Business to the SSB and the closure of the Backlights Business, the Company revised business classifications at the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2021, reclassifying operations under Other Businesses to the SSB or to Eliminations & Corporate, and disclosing results for four segments (IAB, EMC, SSB, and HCB). Accordingly, the Company reclassified results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2020 under this new categorization for presentation herein. (4) Average Currency Exchange Rate (One unit of currency, in yen) Three months ended Three months ended Year-on-year June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 change USD 110.7 107.9 -2.8 EUR 123.6 118.3 -5.3 RMB 16.3 15.1 -1.2 18 (5) Projected Consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment (Billions of yen) Year ended Year ending Year-on-year March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 change (%) Japan 140.0 118.5 -15.4% Americas 32.6 26.0 -20.2% IAB Europe 71.8 56.5 -21.3% Greater China 68.8 71.0 +3.2% Southeast Asia and Others 39.4 34.5 -12.4% Direct Exports 0.2 0.5 +150.0% Total 352.8 307.0 -13.0% Japan 22.8 20.0 -12.3% Americas 13.6 11.0 -19.1% EMC Europe 15.1 12.0 -20.5% Greater China 24.1 23.0 -4.6% Southeast Asia and Others 12.5 10.0 -20.0% Direct Exports 0.2 ― ― Total 88.4 76.0 -14.0% Japan 115.2 92.0 -20.1% Americas ― ― ― SSB Europe ― ― ― Greater China 0.3 0.5 +66.7% Southeast Asia and Others ― ― ― Direct Exports 0.5 0.5 +0.0% Total 116.0 93.0 -19.8% Japan 26.1 26.5 +1.5% Americas 21.6 21.0 -2.8% HCB Europe 21.7 21.5 -0.9% Greater China 31.4 32.0 +1.9% Southeast Asia and Others 10.8 10.5 -2.8% Direct Exports 0.4 0.5 +25.0% Total 112.0 112.0 +0.0% Japan 7.4 1.5 -79.7% Americas ― ― ― Eliminations Europe ― ― ― Greater China 1.4 0.5 -64.3% & Corporate Southeast Asia and Others ― ― ― Direct Exports ― ― ― Total 8.9 2.0 -77.5% Japan 311.5 258.5 -17.0% Americas 67.8 58.0 -14.5% Total Europe 108.5 90.0 -17.1% Greater China 126.1 127.0 +0.7% Southeast Asia and Others 62.7 55.0 -12.3% Direct Exports 1.4 1.5 +7.1% Total 678.0 590.0 -13.0% Note: Due to the transfer of the Environmental Solutions Business to the SSB and the closure of the Backlights Business, the Company revised business classifications at the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2021, reclassifying operations under Other Businesses to the SSB or to Eliminations & Corporate, and disclosing results for four segments (IAB, EMC, SSB, and HCB). Accordingly, the company reclassified results for the fiscal year ended March 2020 under this new categorization for presentation herein. 19 (6) Projected Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) by Business Segment (Billions of yen) Year ended Year ending Year-on-year March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 change (%) IAB 53.6 35.0 -34.7% EMC 0.9 0.5 -45.5% SSB 10.9 5.0 -53.9% HCB 13.5 15.0 +11.0% Eliminations & Corporate (24.1) (25.5) ― Total 54.8 30.0 -45.2% Note: Due to the transfer of the Environmental Solutions Business to the SSB and the closure of the Backlights Business, the Company revised business classifications at the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 2021, reclassifying operations under Other Businesses to the SSB or to Eliminations & Corporate, and disclosing results for four segments (IAB, EMC, SSB, and HCB). Accordingly, the company reclassified results for the fiscal year ended March 2020 under this new categorization for presentation herein. (7) Projected Average Currency Exchange Rate (One unit of currency, in yen) Year ended Year ending Year-on-year March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 change USD 109.1 106.5 -2.6 EUR 121.2 119.6 -1.6 RMB 15.7 15.0 -0.7 20 Attachments Original document

