Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  OMV AG    OMVV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMVV)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OMV 2Q Profit Doubled as Production Rose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:32am EDT

By Nathan Allen

OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that profit more than doubled in the second quarter thanks to higher production and sales volumes as well as a lower tax rate.

The Austrian oil-and-gas company reported quarterly profit of 543 million euros ($605.3 million) compared with EUR203 million a year earlier. Sales rose to EUR6.04 billion from EUR5.71 billion, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, net profit rose to EUR510 million from EUR272 million, outstripping a FactSet-compiled consensus of EUR403 million.

OMV attributed the higher earnings to a boost in production, which was driven by acquisitions in Abu Dhabi, Malaysia and New Zealand, as well as a solid contribution from Libya.

The group's effective tax rate fell to 38% compared with 50% in the year-earlier period, OMV said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.56% 65.2 Delayed Quote.16.53%
OMV AG -0.32% 43.4 End-of-day quote.12.44%
WTI 0.27% 58.39 Delayed Quote.23.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMV AG
01:32aOMV 2Q Profit Doubled as Production Rose
DJ
07/26Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline takes EU to court over new gas rules
RE
07/26EXCLUSIVE : Russia wants short-term gas deal with Ukraine before bypass routes c..
RE
07/24Indonesia, UAE firms sign agreements worth $9.7 billion - Indonesian governme..
RE
07/24OMV, Mubadala and Chandra Asri Sign Indonesia Petrochemical MoU
DJ
07/16Equinor, partners to invest $280 million to extend output at Norway's Gudrun ..
RE
07/15OMV Invests EUR64 Million in New Unit at German Refinery
DJ
07/10Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
RE
07/05EXCLUSIVE : North Sea oil producer Siccar Point eyes sale - sources
RE
07/01OMV Petrom Launches EUR30 Million Black-Sea Drilling Campaign
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 031 M
EBIT 2019 3 633 M
Net income 2019 1 661 M
Debt 2019 4 894 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 8,51x
P/E ratio 2020 7,25x
EV / Sales2019 0,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 14 180 M
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 56,34  €
Last Close Price 43,40  €
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chief Executive Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Werner Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Draxler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AG12.44%15 840
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.71%318 771
BP PLC6.26%130 347
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES8.25%104 330
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)10.20%104 330
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.55%89 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group