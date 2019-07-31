OMV 2Q Profit Doubled as Production Rose

By Nathan Allen



OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that profit more than doubled in the second quarter thanks to higher production and sales volumes as well as a lower tax rate.

The Austrian oil-and-gas company reported quarterly profit of 543 million euros ($605.3 million) compared with EUR203 million a year earlier. Sales rose to EUR6.04 billion from EUR5.71 billion, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, net profit rose to EUR510 million from EUR272 million, outstripping a FactSet-compiled consensus of EUR403 million.

OMV attributed the higher earnings to a boost in production, which was driven by acquisitions in Abu Dhabi, Malaysia and New Zealand, as well as a solid contribution from Libya.

The group's effective tax rate fell to 38% compared with 50% in the year-earlier period, OMV said.

