OMV AG    OMVV   AT0000743059

OMV AG (OMVV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/06 02:10:37 am
43.795 EUR   +1.45%
01:28aOMV : 4Q Earnings Rose Sharply on Higher Oil Prices
DJ
02/01OMV AG : annual earnings release
02/01OMV and Sapura Agree JV in Malaysia
DJ
OMV : 4Q Earnings Rose Sharply on Higher Oil Prices

02/06/2019 | 01:28am EST

By Nathan Allen

OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that earnings almost doubled in the fourth quarter as sales rose sharply on higher oil prices.

Fourth-quarter net profit at the Austrian oil-and-gas company was 608 million euros ($694.3 million) up from EUR311 million a year earlier.

Sales rose 35% to EUR6.64 billion from EUR4.91 billion, the company said.

Analysts had expected net profit of EUR466 million on sales of EUR6.22 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

OMV attributed the strong results to higher oil-and-gas prices, as well as an uptick in sales volumes in Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OMV AG 0.26% 43.17 End-of-day quote.11.84%
WTI -0.20% 53.66 Delayed Quote.21.59%
