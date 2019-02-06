OMV : 4Q Earnings Rose Sharply on Higher Oil Prices

By Nathan Allen



OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that earnings almost doubled in the fourth quarter as sales rose sharply on higher oil prices.

Fourth-quarter net profit at the Austrian oil-and-gas company was 608 million euros ($694.3 million) up from EUR311 million a year earlier.

Sales rose 35% to EUR6.64 billion from EUR4.91 billion, the company said.

Analysts had expected net profit of EUR466 million on sales of EUR6.22 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

OMV attributed the strong results to higher oil-and-gas prices, as well as an uptick in sales volumes in Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com