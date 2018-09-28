Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  OMV AG    OMVV   AT0000743059

OMV AG (OMVV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

OMV Petrom to Transfer Nine Romanian Onshore Licenses to Mazarine Subsidiary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:26am CEST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

OMV Petrom SA (SNP.RO) has agreed to transfer the licenses for nine onshore oil-and-gas fields in Romania to a subsidiary of Mazarine Energy BV, the company said Friday.

The transaction, which includes the transfer of wells and infrastructure along with about 100 employees, will be made to Mazarine Energy Romania Srl.

The fields are located in the Moinesti Zemes region and have approximate cumulative oil-and-gas production of 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day. They form part of the second package of fields that OMV Petrom plans to divest and represent less than 1% of the company's current production, it said.

The transfer is subject to regulatory approval, and the terms of the deal weren't disclosed. OMV AG (OMV.VI) holds a majority stake in OMV Petrom.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OMV AG -1.04% 48.57 End-of-day quote.-8.22%
OMV PETROM SA --End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.07% 72.17 Delayed Quote.19.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMV AG
11:26aOMV Petrom to Transfer Nine Romanian Onshore Licenses to Mazarine Subsidiary
DJ
09/27OMV : Gazprom and OMV discuss gas supplies, Nord Stream 2, and cultural cooperat..
AQ
09/27OMV : started production in Abu Dhabi
PU
09/27OMV : Gazprom and OMV Discuss Gas Supplies, Nord Stream 2, and Cultural Cooperat..
AQ
09/25OMV : Gazprom and OMV discuss gas supplies, Nord Stream 2, and cultural cooperat..
AQ
09/20OMV : transforms plastic waste into crude oil
PU
09/19OMV : included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index
PU
09/14SAPURA ENERGY BHD : OMV signs Heads of Agreement with Sapura Energy
AQ
09/14OMV : Peter Löscher announced his resignation as Chairman of the OMV Supervisory..
PU
09/14OMV Supervisory Board Chairman to Step Down in May 2019
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19Germany reiterates view of Nord Stream 2 pipeline as private venture 
08/31Nord Stream 2 construction begins in German coastal waters 
08/11OMV AG : An Austrian Cash Cow 
08/04OMV AG (OMVKY) CEO Rainer Seele on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/02OMV AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 692 M
EBIT 2018 3 518 M
Net income 2018 1 664 M
Debt 2018 2 786 M
Yield 2018 3,41%
P/E ratio 2018 9,43
P/E ratio 2019 8,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 15 896 M
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 58,3 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chief Executive Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Werner Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Draxler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AG-8.22%18 511
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.55%366 225
BP13.51%154 378
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP15.33%120 265
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES36.24%107 312
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.60%62 596
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.