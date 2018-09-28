OMV Petrom to Transfer Nine Romanian Onshore Licenses to Mazarine Subsidiary

By Donato Paolo Mancini



OMV Petrom SA (SNP.RO) has agreed to transfer the licenses for nine onshore oil-and-gas fields in Romania to a subsidiary of Mazarine Energy BV, the company said Friday.

The transaction, which includes the transfer of wells and infrastructure along with about 100 employees, will be made to Mazarine Energy Romania Srl.

The fields are located in the Moinesti Zemes region and have approximate cumulative oil-and-gas production of 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day. They form part of the second package of fields that OMV Petrom plans to divest and represent less than 1% of the company's current production, it said.

The transfer is subject to regulatory approval, and the terms of the deal weren't disclosed. OMV AG (OMV.VI) holds a majority stake in OMV Petrom.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini