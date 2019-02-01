Log in
OMV AG (OMVV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/01 05:22:22 am
43.91 EUR   +1.18%
OMV and Sapura Agree JV in Malaysia
DJ
01/28OMV : Gazprom and OMV discuss relevant cooperation issues
AQ
01/27Abu Dhabi's Adnoc Inks $5.8 Billion in Refining Deals With Eni and OMV
DJ
OMV and Sapura Agree JV in Malaysia

02/01/2019 | 04:56am EST

By Cristina Roca

OMV AG (OMV.VI) and Sapura Energy Bhd (5218.KU) have agreed to form a joint venture based in Malaysia, OMV said Friday.

The Austrian energy company said it has paid, through its subsidiary company OMV Exploration & Production GmbH, $540 million to acquire 50% of SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn. Bhd., the joint-venture company it created with Sapura.

SapuraOMV will have the same number of representatives from each company on its board of directors, OMV said.

OMV said SapuraOMV has an expected life-of-field production of about 260 million barrels of oil equivalent. The newly-created company will be fully consolidated in OMV's financial statements, OMV said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OMV AG 1.17% 43.4 End-of-day quote.12.44%
SAPURA ENERGY BHD --End-of-day quote.
WTI -0.91% 53.4 Delayed Quote.19.93%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 289 M
EBIT 2018 3 477 M
Net income 2018 1 521 M
Debt 2018 2 500 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 8,97
P/E ratio 2019 7,86
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 14 204 M
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 57,3 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chief Executive Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Werner Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Draxler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AG12.44%16 249
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION7.46%306 062
BP4.87%135 414
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES7.61%106 714
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.09%101 764
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.51%51 614
