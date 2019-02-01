OMV and Sapura Agree JV in Malaysia

By Cristina Roca



OMV AG (OMV.VI) and Sapura Energy Bhd (5218.KU) have agreed to form a joint venture based in Malaysia, OMV said Friday.

The Austrian energy company said it has paid, through its subsidiary company OMV Exploration & Production GmbH, $540 million to acquire 50% of SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn. Bhd., the joint-venture company it created with Sapura.

SapuraOMV will have the same number of representatives from each company on its board of directors, OMV said.

OMV said SapuraOMV has an expected life-of-field production of about 260 million barrels of oil equivalent. The newly-created company will be fully consolidated in OMV's financial statements, OMV said.

