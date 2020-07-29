Log in
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 07/29 02:09:20 am
28.81 EUR   +0.17%
01:51aOMV 2Q Net Profit, Sales Dropped
DJ
01:16aOMV : Report January – June and Q2 2020
PU
07/28OMV : intends to issue a new Hybrid Bond
PU
OMV 2Q Net Profit, Sales Dropped

07/29/2020 | 01:51am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

OMV AG said Wednesday that net profit and sales dropped in the second quarter due to a challenging market environment and extremely volatile prices.

The Austrian oil-and-gas company reported quarterly profit of 24 million euros ($28.1 million) compared with EUR543 million for the year-earlier period. On an adjusted basis, net profit came in at EUR65 million.

Sales almost halved to EUR3.14 billion from EUR6.04 billion, the company said.

OMV said total upstream production in the quarter fell to 464,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day from 490,000 BOE a day the previous year. Production is expected at between 450,000 and 470,000 BOE a day in 2020.

Looking at the full year, the company said it expects Brent crude to average $40 a barrel in 2020.

In downstream, the indicator refining margin is projected at around $3 a barrel compared with a previous forecast of around $4 a barrel.

The company said it expects total refined product sales to be lower than in 2019, while retail margins are forecasted to be higher.

Organic capital expenditure is expected at around EUR1.7 billion.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 43.24 Delayed Quote.-34.70%
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -1.91% 28.76 End-of-day quote.-42.57%
WTI -0.26% 40.975 Delayed Quote.-33.05%
Financials
Sales 2020 16 978 M 19 912 M 19 912 M
Net income 2020 312 M 366 M 366 M
Net Debt 2020 7 011 M 8 223 M 8 223 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
Yield 2020 6,81%
Capitalization 9 402 M 11 018 M 11 027 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 19 702
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 35,85 €
Last Close Price 28,76 €
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
W. Christian Georg Berndt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Asperger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-42.57%11 018
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.59%186 337
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD43.83%183 078
BP PLC-37.71%76 353
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.65%66 192
NESTE OYJ29.34%36 250
