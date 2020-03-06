Log in
OMV : EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV and Mubadala are currently negotiating the acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis by OMV

03/06/2020

Publication Date: 06.03.2020 18:28

EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV and Mubadala are currently negotiating the acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis by OMV

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword 06.03.2020

Vienna - OMV and Mubadala are currently negotiating the acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis AG (Borealis) by OMV for a purchase price of USD 4.68 bn.

The potential transaction (which would increase OMV's current shareholding in Borealis from 36% to 75%) would expand the value chain of OMV in the petrochemical sector and would allow OMV to fully consolidate the results of Borealis Group in OMV's financial statements. The shareholding of Mubadala in Borealis would, after the closing of the potential transaction, amount to 25%.

A potential transaction is, inter alia, subject to (i) an agreement with Mubadala on the commercial transaction parameters and the transaction documents (consisting, in particular, of a share purchase agreement and an amended shareholders' agreement) in the ongoing negotiations, (ii) approvals by Mubadala and (iii) other approvals by authorities (such as merger control clearances). Furthermore, the Supervisory Board of OMV has not finally deliberated and decided on the potential transaction. It is expected that a respective decision is made as soon as possible.

Further inquiry note:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357;e-mail: public.relations@omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600;e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

phone:

+43

1

40440/21600

FAX:

+43

1

40440/621600

mail:

investor.relations@omv.com

  1. http://www.omv.com
    ISIN: AT0000743059
    indexes: ATX
    stockmarkets: Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 17:37:05 UTC
