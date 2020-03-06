OMV : EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV and Mubadala are currently negotiating the acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis by OMV

Publication Date: 06.03.2020 18:28
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV and Mubadala are currently negotiating the acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis by OMV
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vienna - OMV and Mubadala are currently negotiating the acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis AG (Borealis) by OMV for a purchase price of USD 4.68 bn.
The potential transaction (which would increase OMV's current shareholding in Borealis from 36% to 75%) would expand the value chain of OMV in the petrochemical sector and would allow OMV to fully consolidate the results of Borealis Group in OMV's financial statements. The shareholding of Mubadala in Borealis would, after the closing of the potential transaction, amount to 25%.
A potential transaction is, inter alia, subject to (i) an agreement with Mubadala on the commercial transaction parameters and the transaction documents (consisting, in particular, of a share purchase agreement and an amended shareholders' agreement) in the ongoing negotiations, (ii) approvals by Mubadala and (iii) other approvals by authorities (such as merger control clearances). Furthermore, the Supervisory Board of OMV has not finally deliberated and decided on the potential transaction. It is expected that a respective decision is made as soon as possible.
