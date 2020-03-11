OMV : EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV and Mubadala have agreed on the contract terms for the potential acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis by OMV

Log in
03/11/2020 | 06:49am EDT

Publication Date: 11.03.2020 11:41

EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV and Mubadala have agreed on the contract terms for the potential acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis by

OMV

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword 11.03.2020

Vienna - Today, OMV and Mubadala have agreed on the contract terms for the potential acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis AG (Borealis) by OMV for a purchase price of USD 4.68 bn, whereby OMV is entitled to all dividends in relation to such additional share in Borealis distributed after December 31, 2019.

The potential transaction is, inter alia, subject to (i) corporate approvals and (ii) other approvals by authorities (such as merger control clearances).

In particular, the Supervisory Board of OMV has not finally deliberated and decided on the potential transaction. It is expected that a respective decision is made as soon as possible. Signing will only take place in case of an approval of the potential transaction by the Supervisory Board of OMV.

Further inquiry note:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357;e-mail: public.relations@omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600;e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

phone:

+43

1

40440/21600

FAX:

+43

1

40440/621600

mail:

investor.relations@omv.com

  1. http://www.omv.com
    ISIN: AT0000743059

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 10:48:10 UTC
