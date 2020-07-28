Log in
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/28 11:39:29 am
28.79 EUR   -1.81%
11:24aAustria's OMV plans 1.5 bln euro bond to help with Borealis purchase
RE
11:21aOMV : EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV intends to issue a new Hybrid Bond
PU
08:07aOMV Cuts 2019 Dividend Proposal
DJ
OMV : EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV intends to issue a new Hybrid Bond

07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Publication Date: 28.07.2020 16:42

EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV intends to issue a new Hybrid Bond

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword 28.07.2020

Vienna - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") intends to issue a new perpetual, subordinated bond ("New Hybrid Bond") in one or several tranches, with a total volume of up to EUR 1.5 billion.

The potential issue of the New Hybrid Bond could take place within the next 12 months and depends inter alia on given pricing and market conditions, agreement with investment banks on the contractual documentation and economic terms as well as corporate decisions and/or approvals with respect to the terms of the New Hybrid Bond at a later stage.

The potential New Hybrid Bond shall have no maturity date and may be redeemed by OMV on certain dates and under certain conditions. Details of the potential issue, such as the total nominal value, the issue price and the coupon as well as further terms, would be determined at a later stage based on given market conditions.

The proceeds from the potential issue of the New Hybrid Bond shall be used for the purpose of financing the acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis AG as well as for general corporate purposes.

Legal notice/Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any prospectus or offering document or solicitation or invitation of any offer to exchange for or to buy any securities; neither does it constitute a financial analysis or advice or recommendation regarding any financial instruments. Any offer of securities, if any, will be made in compliance with applicable laws.

In line with foreign securities laws, particularly the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), securities have not been registered and will not be registered with foreign securities authorities and in particular may not be offered or sold in the United States of America ("USA") without registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement may not be disseminated in and/or within the USA, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or dissemination may be unlawful and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications that are widely available in the USA. There will be no public offer of securities in the USA.

Further inquiry note:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357;e-mail: public.relations@omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600;e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

phone:

+43

1

40440/21600

FAX:

+43

1

40440/621600

mail:

investor.relations@omv.com

  1. http://www.omv.com
    ISIN: AT0000743059
    indexes: ATX
    stockmarkets: Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:42 UTC
