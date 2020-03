By Cristina Roca



OMV AG said late Wednesday that it has appointed Elena Skvortsova to its executive board and that it has named her chief commercial officer.

Ms. Skvortsova will be responsible for downstream marketing and trading, the Austrian energy company said. She will take up her position by Oct. 1 at the latest, the company said.

Ms. Skvortsova is currently business president at Linde PLC subsidiary Praxair Canada, OMV said.

