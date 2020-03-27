OMV : Postponement of the Annual General Meeting of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to September 29, 2020

Log in
03/27/2020 | 03:18am EDT
Postponement of the Annual General Meeting of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to September 29, 2020

The Executive Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 19, 2020 in Vienna to September 29, 2020.

This decision was made in view of the measures taken by the Austrian Federal Government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the special regulations and official orders in force, the professional organization and holding of a General Meeting is not possible in the foreseeable future. The protection, safety and health of shareholders and employees is a top priority for OMV Aktiengesellschaft. By postponing its Annual General Meeting OMV Aktiengesellschaft is thus acting within its social responsibility, contributing to the containment of the Corona virus and at the same time ensuring the protection of its owners and stakeholders.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft draws its shareholders' attention to the fact that the postponement of the Annual General Meeting will result in a later resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit 2019 and a later payment of the dividend.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft will inform its shareholders and the public in a timely manner about the further planning and the modalities of the Annual General Meeting on September 29, 2020. The Annual General Meeting will be convened at a later date in accordance with the legal requirements.

We kindly ask our shareholders for their understanding for these arrangements.

Background information:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV produces and markets oil and gas, innovative energy and high-end petrochemical solutions - in a responsible way. With Group sales of EUR 23 bn and a workforce of around 20,000 employees in 2019, OMV Aktiengesellschaft is one of Austria's largest listed industrial companies. In Upstream, OMV has a strong base in Central and Eastern Europe as well as a balanced international portfolio, with Middle East & Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and Asia-Pacific as further core regions. Daily average production was 487,000 boe/d in 2019. In Downstream, OMV operates three refineries in Europe and owns a 15% share in ADNOC Refining and Trading JV, with a total annual processing capacity of 24.9 mn tons. Furthermore, OMV has a 36% participation in Borealis, one of the world's leading producers of polyolefins. The Company operates about 2,100 filling stations in ten European countries. OMV runs gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany; its subsidiary Gas Connect Austria GmbH operates a gas pipeline network in Austria. In 2019, gas sales volumes amounted to around 137 TWh. Sustainability is an integral part of OMV's corporate strategy. OMV supports the transition to a lower-carbon economy and has set measurable targets for reducing carbon intensity and introducing new energy and petrochemical solutions.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 07:17:06 UTC
