OMV : Presentation slides

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q1 2020 Results Conference Call Rainer Seele Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO April 29, 2020 OMV Aktiengesellschaft Disclaimer This report contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms such as "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," "goal," "plan," "intend," "may," "objective," "will", and similar terms or by their context. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions currently held by and information currently available to OMV. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of OMV. Consequently, the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, recipients of this report are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Neither OMV nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of the forward-looking statements contained in this report. OMV disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, revised assumptions and expectations, and future developments and events. This report does not contain any recommendation or invitation to buy or sell securities in OMV. 2 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 Macro environment - Brent and gas prices down, improved Downstream market environment Oil prices USD/bbl 70 63 69 62 63 60 60 66 59 61 50 50 40 47 30 Average Brent price 20 Average realized crude price 10 0 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Gas prices EUR/MWh 20 19.5 Realized gas price (Upstream) 1 15.5 Central European Gas Hub 15 13.6 11.2 13.0 11.0 10 12.1 11.3 10.7 10.6 5 0 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 OMV indicator refining margin USD/bbl 6 5.5 5.0 5 4.0 4 3.2 3 2 1 0 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Ethylene/propylene net margin 2 EUR/t 500 452 475 441 363 400 300 200 100 0 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 4.9 Q1/20 459 Q1/20 Note: All figures are quarterly averages 3 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 1Converted to MWh using a standardized calorific value across the portfolio 2 Spread between market prices of ethylene/propylene and naphtha including standard processing consumption Key messages FINANCIAL STRONG PERFORMANCE OPERATIONS Resilient Clean CCS Operating Quarterly production of Result ofEUR 699 (-8%y-o-y) 472 kboe/d supported by strong Downstream Production cost Quarterly cash flow from operating atUSD 6.4/boe activities 1of EUR 838 mn Refineryutilization rate of 94% 1Excluding net working capital effects DELIVERING THE STRATEGY Signed agreement for acquisition of additional 39% in Borealis Initiated divestment process for: 51% share in Gas Connect

Austria

Austria German retail network 4|OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 Clean CCS Operating Result impacted by weaker market in Upstream, partially compensated by strong Downstream Clean CCS Operating Result EUR mn Upstream Corporate & Other, Consolidation Downstream 781 Clean CCS Net Income attributable Clean CCS Earnings Per Share to stockholders EUR EUR mn 759 699 459137 393 346 1.06 0.950.97 310316 501 374 385 62 (8) (63) Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 5 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 Upstream - Weaker oil and gas market environment and increased exploration expenses, partially offset by higher sales Clean Operating Result Q1/20 vs. Q1/19 EUR mn Weaker market environment (256)-6% Average realized oil price decreased by 22%  Average realized gas price decreased by 19% 393 Positive FX impact due to stronger USD/EUR Production of 472 kboe/d (-3 kboe/d) Malaysia (+18 kboe/d) due to ramp-up of SK408 gas field 235 Libya (-8 kboe/d), as production was shut-in two months in Q1/19 Russia (-6 kboe/d) Romania (-5 kboe/d) mainly due to natural decline 137  Yemen (-2 kboe/d) 59 38 Increase of sales volumes (+19 kboe/d) due to higher sales in Malaysia and one additional lifting in Norway Write-off of exploration wells in Austria, New Zealand and Malaysia of Q1/19 Market effects 1 Operational DD&A 2 Q1/20 EUR 73 mn performance 1 Market effects defined as oil and gas prices, foreign exchange impact, price effect on royalties, and Production costs decreased to USD 6.4/boe (-5%) hedging, selling, and distribution costs in Russia Lower depreciation due to reserves revision in New Zealand 2 Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization 6 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 Downstream - Stronger market environment and solid operational performance, supported by positive hedging impact Clean CCS Operating Result Q1/20 vs. Q1/19 EUR mn Stronger market environment +127 Refining indicator margin at USD 4.9/bbl (+22%) Ethylene/propylene net margins at EUR 459/t (+2%) 24 501  Operational performance 47 115 High European refinery utilization rate at 94% 374 36 92 Positive one-off effect from sale of CO2 certificates and At-equity unwinding of middle distillates hedges 72 contributions 93 Total refined product sales slightly lower (-4%) Gas 78 Significantly higher retail performance, supported by margins, premium fuels volume and non-fuel business 70 due to strong Petchem  Increased Commercial Fuels performance 269 heating oil sales and high margins in Romania Positive gas storage effects due to realization of Fuels 154 summer/winter spreads At-equity contributions Q1/19 Market effects1Operational At-equity Q1/20 ADNOC contribution impacted by turnaround and weaker performance contributions demand in Asia 1Market effects defined as refining indicator margin and petrochemical margins  Lower Borealis contribution mainly due to a decreased Borouge result 7 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 Cash generation from operating activities of EUR 0.8 bn, excluding positive net working capital effects Organic cash flow 3m/20 EUR bn 1.2 Cash flows 3m/20 vs. 3m/19 0.8 0.6 0.4 3m/193m/20 Cash flow from operations excl. net working capital change Organic free cash flow before dividends 2 Decrease of cash flow from operations excl. net working capital change by EUR (358) mn

Borealis dividends of EUR 108 mn (3m/19: EUR 144 mn) ADNOC Refining and Trading dividends of EUR 34 mn

Net working capital effects of EUR 283 mn (3m/19: EUR (330) mn)

Cash flow from operating activities EUR 1,121 mn (3m/19: EUR 866 mn)

Organic cash flow from investing activities 1 at EUR (527) mn (3m/19: EUR (448) mn)

at EUR (527) mn (3m/19: EUR (448) mn) Organic free cash flow before dividends of EUR 594 mn (3m/19: EUR 418 mn)

Inorganic cash flow from investing activities of EUR (114) mn Organic cash flow from investing activities is Cash flow from investing activities excluding divestments and material inorganic cash flow components (e.g. acquisitions). Organic free cash flow before dividends is Cash flow from operating activities less Organic cash flow from investing activities. 8 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 Healthy balance sheet Net debt excluding leases, Gearing ratio excluding leases EUR bn, % 26% 22% 19% 19% 12% 3.7 11% 3.6 3.2 2.7 1.7 1.7 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1/20 End of March 2020 In April 2020 issued senior OMV cash-position bonds, in particular for financing the Borealis deal 1 EUR 2.8 bn EUR 1.75 bn End of March 2020 OMV Remaining OMV undrawn committed credit committed acquisition facility facilities for the Borealis deal 1 EUR 3.2 bn EUR 2.25 bn 1The OMV committed acquisition facility for the acquisition of a controlling interest in Borealis at signing amounted to EUR 4 bn, of which EUR 1.75 bn have been successfully refinanced with the senior bonds issued in April 9 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 Divestment program well underway Gas Connect Austria Ownership: OMV 51%, AS Gasinfrastruktur 49% (thereof, Allianz Group 60% and Snam 40%)

AS Gasinfrastruktur 49% (thereof, Allianz Group 60% and Snam 40%) Central hub in the European natural gas network

Status : due diligence in progress OMV retail network in Germany 287 retail stations OMV branded in Germany

Average throughput of 3.3 million liters

Status: large number of parties expressed interest already 10 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 Updated outlook 2020 2019 Outlook 2020 Brent oil price (USD/bbl) 64 40(previously 60) Average realized gas price (EUR/MWh) 11.9 ~ 10(previously <11.9) Total hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 487 440-4701 (previously ~500) OMV European indicator refining margin (USD/bbl) 4.4 ~ 4.0(previously >5.0) Ethylene/propylene net margin (EUR/t) 433 ~ 433(previously <400) Utilization rate European refineries (%) 97% ~80%(previously ~95%) Organic CAPEX (EUR bn) 2.3 < 1.8(previously 2.4) E&A expenditures (EUR mn) 360 250(previously 350) 1 Depending on the security situation in Libya and potential imposed production cuts by governments. 11 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 BACKUP OMV Aktiengesellschaft Upstream - Weaker market environment, lower sales volumes and higher exploration expenses Clean Operating Result Q1/20 vs. Q4/19 EUR mn Weaker market environment (323) Realized oil price decreased by 23% 459 Realized gas price decreased by 2% Production of 472 kboe/d (-33 kboe/d) 172 Malaysia (+11 kboe/d) Libya (-27 kboe/d) New Zealand (-7 kboe/d) Russia (- 5 kboe/d) 193 Norway (-3 kboe/d) 137 Lower sales volumes (-31 kboe/d) mainly due to no oil liftings in 44 Libya partly offset by one more oil lifting in Norway Write-off of exploration wells in Austria, New Zealand and Malaysia of EUR 73 mn Q4/19 Market effects 1 Operational DD&A 2 Q1/20 Production costs almost flat USD 6.4/boe (+1%) Lower depreciation due to reserves revision in New Zealand performance Market effects defined as oil and gas prices, foreign exchange impact, price effect on royalties and hedging, selling and distribution costs in Russia Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 Downstream - Higher earnings supported by strong petrochemical margins and hedging impact Clean CCS Operating Result Q1/20 vs. Q4/19 EUR mn Stronger market environment +116 Stable refining margin at USD 4.9/bbl (-2%) 21 501 Higher ethylene/propylene net margins (+26%) Operational performance 87 47 50 92 High utilization rate at 94% 385 Positive one-off effect from sale of CO2certificates and At-equity 68 unwinding of middle distillates hedges contributions 93 Stable retail performance Gas 84 Slightly decreased commercial fuels performance impacted Petchem 35 by lower jet, bitumen and diesel demand Flat petrochemical sales with significantly higher margins 269 Increased gas result due to higher power result in Romania, partially offset by storage withdrawals in a lower price 198 Fuels environment At-equity contributions Q4/19 Market effects 1 Operational At-equity Q1/20 Stable Borealis contribution driven by a weak Borouge result in Q4/19 performance contributions 1Market effects defined as refining indicator margin and petrochemical margins ADNOC contribution impacted by turnaround and weak demand in Asia 14 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 Operational KPIs Hydrocarbon production Refined product sales kboe/d mn t 474 505 472 4.79 5.17 4.60 Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Hydrocarbon sales Refinery utilization rate kboe/d % 427 477 446 98 98 94 173 211 182 Oil & NGL 266 Natural gas 254 264 Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q1/19 Q4/19 Retail sales mn t 1.45 1.64 1.44 Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Natural gas sales TWh 44.748.0 38.1 Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 15 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 Strong balance sheet Balance sheet Mar. 31, 2020 vs. Dec. 31, 2019 EUR bn 42.3 42.3 40.4 40.4 Stockholders' equity 12.9 19.2 13.0 Tangible & 20.6 intangible assets Non-controlling interests 3.9 Trade payables 3.5 3.9 4.2 8.6 Bonds and other 6.9 interest-bearing debts Other 8.3 7.6 non-current assets 1.4 Provisions 5.5 Inventories 1.8 2.6 Liabilities associated Trade receivables 2.8 0.4 5.9 3.0 with assets held for sale Cash 0.9 2.9 Other liabilities 9.3 0.2 Assets held for sale 0.2 6.8 5.6 Other current assets 3.4 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Reclassification of Gas Connect Group to "held for sale" in Q1/20

Other assets and liabilities impacted by significantly higher derivatives position

Repayment of EUR 500 mn bond in Q1/20 16 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020 OMV Aktiengesellschaft Attachments Original document

