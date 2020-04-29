OMV : Presentation slides

This report contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms such as "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," "goal," "plan," "intend," "may," "objective," "will", and similar terms or by their context. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions currently held by and information currently available to OMV. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of OMV. Consequently, the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, recipients of this report are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Neither OMV nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of the forward-looking statements contained in this report. OMV disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, revised assumptions and expectations, and future developments and events. This report does not contain any recommendation or invitation to buy or sell securities in OMV.
Macro environment - Brent and gas prices down, improved Downstream market environment
Note: All figures are quarterly averages
1Converted to MWh using a standardized calorific value across the portfolio
2
Spread between market prices of ethylene/propylene and naphtha including standard processing consumption
Key messages
FINANCIAL
STRONG
PERFORMANCE
OPERATIONS
Resilient Clean CCS Operating
Quarterly production of
Result ofEUR 699 (-8%y-o-y)
472 kboe/d
supported by strong Downstream
Production cost
Quarterly cash flow from operating
atUSD 6.4/boe
activities 1of EUR 838 mn
Refineryutilization rate of
94%
1Excluding net working capital effects
DELIVERING THE
STRATEGY
Signed agreement for acquisition of additional 39% in Borealis
Initiated divestment process for:
51% share inGas Connect
Austria
German retail network
Clean CCS Operating Result impacted by weaker market in Upstream, partially compensated by strong Downstream
Clean CCS Operating Result
EUR mn
Upstream
Corporate & Other, Consolidation
Downstream
781
Clean CCS Net Income attributable
Clean CCS Earnings Per Share
to stockholders
EUR
EUR mn
759
699
459137
393
346
1.06
0.950.97
310316
501
374
385
62
(8)
(63)
Q1/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q1/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q1/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Upstream - Weaker oil and gas market environment and increased exploration expenses, partially offset by higher sales
Clean Operating Result
Q1/20 vs. Q1/19
EUR mn
Weaker market environment
(256)-6%
Average realized oil price decreased by 22%
Average realized gas price decreased by 19%
393
Positive FX impact due to stronger USD/EUR
Production of 472 kboe/d (-3 kboe/d)
Malaysia (+18 kboe/d) due to ramp-up of SK408 gas field
235
Libya (-8 kboe/d), as production was shut-in two months in Q1/19
Russia (-6 kboe/d)
Romania (-5 kboe/d) mainly due to natural decline
137
Yemen (-2 kboe/d)
59
38
Increase of sales volumes (+19 kboe/d) due to higher sales in
Malaysia and one additional lifting in Norway
Write-off of exploration wells in Austria, New Zealand and Malaysia of
Q1/19
Market effects
1
Operational
DD&A
2
Q1/20
EUR 73 mn
performance
1
Market effects defined as oil and gas prices, foreign exchange impact, price effect on royalties, and
Production costs decreased to USD 6.4/boe (-5%)
hedging, selling, and distribution costs in Russia
Lower depreciation due to reserves revision in New Zealand
2
Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization
Downstream - Stronger market environment and solid operational performance, supported by positive hedging impact
Clean CCS Operating Result
Q1/20 vs. Q1/19
EUR mn
Stronger market environment
+127
Refining indicator margin at USD 4.9/bbl (+22%)
Ethylene/propylene net margins at EUR 459/t (+2%)
24
501
Operational performance
47
115
High European refinery utilization rate at 94%
374
36
92
Positive one-off effect
from sale of CO2
certificates
and
At-equity
unwinding of middle distillates hedges
72
contributions
93
Total refined product sales slightly lower (-4%)
Gas
78
Significantly higher retail performance, supported by margins,
premium fuels volume and non-fuel business
70
due to strong
Petchem
Increased
Commercial
Fuels performance
269
heating oil sales and high margins in Romania
Positive
gas
storage
effects
due
to
realization
of
Fuels
154
summer/winter spreads
At-equity contributions
Q1/19
Market effects1Operational
At-equity
Q1/20
ADNOC contribution impacted by turnaround and weaker
performance
contributions
demand in Asia
1Market effects defined as refining indicator margin and petrochemical margins
Lower Borealis contribution mainly due to a decreased
Borouge result
Cash generation from operating activities of EUR 0.8 bn, excluding positive net working capital effects
Organic cash flow 3m/20
EUR bn
1.2
Cash flows 3m/20 vs. 3m/19
0.8
0.6
0.4
3m/193m/20
Cash flow from operations excl. net working capital change Organic free cash flow before dividends 2
Decrease of cash flow from operations excl. net working capital change by EUR (358) mn
Borealis dividends of EUR 108 mn (3m/19: EUR 144 mn)
ADNOC Refining and Trading dividends of EUR 34 mn
Net working capital effects of EUR 283 mn (3m/19: EUR (330) mn)
Organic free cash flow before dividends of EUR 594 mn (3m/19: EUR 418 mn)
Inorganic cash flow from investing activities of EUR (114) mn
Organic cash flow from investing activities is Cash flow from investing activities excluding divestments and material inorganic cash flow components (e.g. acquisitions).
Organic free cash flow before dividends is Cash flow from operating activities less Organic cash flow from investing activities.
Healthy balance sheet
Net debt excluding leases,
Gearing ratio excluding leases
EUR bn, %
26%
22%
19%
19%
12%
3.7
11%
3.6
3.2
2.7
1.7 1.7
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1/20
End of March 2020
In April 2020 issued senior
OMV cash-position
bonds, in particular for financing
the Borealis deal 1
EUR 2.8 bn
EUR 1.75 bn
End of March 2020 OMV
Remaining OMV
undrawn committed credit
committed acquisition facility
facilities
for the Borealis deal 1
EUR 3.2 bn
EUR 2.25 bn
1The OMV committed acquisition facility for the acquisition of a controlling interest in Borealis at signing amounted to EUR 4 bn, of which EUR 1.75 bn have been successfully refinanced with the senior bonds issued in April
Divestment program well underway
Gas Connect Austria
Ownership:OMV 51%,AS Gasinfrastruktur 49% (thereof, Allianz Group 60% and Snam 40%)
Central hub in the European natural gas network
Status: due diligence in progress
OMV retail network in Germany
287 retail stations OMV branded in Germany
Average throughput of 3.3 million liters
Status:large number of parties expressed interest already
Updated outlook 2020
2019
Outlook 2020
Brent oil price (USD/bbl)
64
40(previously 60)
Average realized gas price (EUR/MWh)
11.9
~ 10(previously <11.9)
Total hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
487
440-4701
(previously ~500)
OMV European indicator refining margin (USD/bbl)
4.4
~ 4.0(previously >5.0)
Ethylene/propylene net margin (EUR/t)
433
~ 433(previously <400)
Utilization rate European refineries (%)
97%
~80%(previously ~95%)
Organic CAPEX (EUR bn)
2.3
< 1.8(previously 2.4)
E&A expenditures (EUR mn)
360
250(previously 350)
1
Depending on the security situation in Libya and potential imposed production cuts by governments.
