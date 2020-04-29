Log in
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(OMV)
04/29 05:11:07 am
28.34 EUR   +3.05%
04:48a OMV : Presentation slides
PU
04:38a OMV : Factsheet Q1 2020
PU
04:33a OMV : Report
PU
04/29/2020 | 04:48am EDT

Q1 2020 Results Conference Call

Rainer Seele

Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO

April 29, 2020

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Disclaimer

This report contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms such as "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," "goal," "plan," "intend," "may," "objective," "will", and similar terms or by their context. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions currently held by and information currently available to OMV. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of OMV. Consequently, the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, recipients of this report are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither OMV nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of the forward-looking statements contained in this report. OMV disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, revised assumptions and expectations, and future developments and events. This report does not contain any recommendation or invitation to buy or sell securities in OMV.

2 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

Macro environment - Brent and gas prices down, improved Downstream market environment

Oil prices

USD/bbl

70

63

69

62

63

60

60

66

59

61

50

50

40

47

30

Average Brent price

20

Average realized crude price

10

0

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Gas prices

EUR/MWh

20

19.5

Realized gas price (Upstream) 1

15.5

Central European Gas Hub

15

13.6

11.2

13.0

11.0

10

12.1

11.3

10.7

10.6

5

0

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

OMV indicator refining margin

USD/bbl

6

5.5

5.0

5

4.0

4

3.2

3

2

1

0

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Ethylene/propylene net margin 2

EUR/t

500

452

475

441

363

400

300

200

100

0

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

4.9

Q1/20

459

Q1/20

Note: All figures are quarterly averages

3 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

1Converted to MWh using a standardized calorific value across the portfolio

2

Spread between market prices of ethylene/propylene and naphtha including standard processing consumption

Key messages

FINANCIAL

STRONG

PERFORMANCE

OPERATIONS

Resilient Clean CCS Operating

Quarterly production of

Result ofEUR 699 (-8%y-o-y)

472 kboe/d

supported by strong Downstream

Production cost

Quarterly cash flow from operating

atUSD 6.4/boe

activities 1of EUR 838 mn

Refineryutilization rate of

94%

1Excluding net working capital effects

DELIVERING THE

STRATEGY

Signed agreement for acquisition of additional 39% in Borealis

Initiated divestment process for:

  • 51% share inGas Connect
    Austria
  • German retail network

4|OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

Clean CCS Operating Result impacted by weaker market in Upstream, partially compensated by strong Downstream

Clean CCS Operating Result

EUR mn

Upstream

Corporate & Other, Consolidation

Downstream

781

Clean CCS Net Income attributable

Clean CCS Earnings Per Share

to stockholders

EUR

EUR mn

759

699

459137

393

346

1.06

0.950.97

310316

501

374

385

62

(8)

(63)

Q1/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q1/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q1/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

5 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

Upstream - Weaker oil and gas market environment and increased exploration expenses, partially offset by higher sales

Clean Operating Result

Q1/20 vs. Q1/19

EUR mn

Weaker market environment

(256)-6%

Average realized oil price decreased by 22%

Average realized gas price decreased by 19%

393

Positive FX impact due to stronger USD/EUR

Production of 472 kboe/d (-3 kboe/d)

Malaysia (+18 kboe/d) due to ramp-up of SK408 gas field

235

Libya (-8 kboe/d), as production was shut-in two months in Q1/19

Russia (-6 kboe/d)

Romania (-5 kboe/d) mainly due to natural decline

137

Yemen (-2 kboe/d)

59

38

Increase of sales volumes (+19 kboe/d) due to higher sales in

Malaysia and one additional lifting in Norway

Write-off of exploration wells in Austria, New Zealand and Malaysia of

Q1/19

Market effects

1

Operational

DD&A

2

Q1/20

EUR 73 mn

performance

1

Market effects defined as oil and gas prices, foreign exchange impact, price effect on royalties, and

Production costs decreased to USD 6.4/boe (-5%)

hedging, selling, and distribution costs in Russia

Lower depreciation due to reserves revision in New Zealand

2

Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization

6 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

Downstream - Stronger market environment and solid operational performance, supported by positive hedging impact

Clean CCS Operating Result

Q1/20 vs. Q1/19

EUR mn

Stronger market environment

+127

Refining indicator margin at USD 4.9/bbl (+22%)

Ethylene/propylene net margins at EUR 459/t (+2%)

24

501

Operational performance

47

115

High European refinery utilization rate at 94%

374

36

92

Positive one-off effect

from sale of CO2

certificates

and

At-equity

unwinding of middle distillates hedges

72

contributions

93

Total refined product sales slightly lower (-4%)

Gas

78

Significantly higher retail performance, supported by margins,

premium fuels volume and non-fuel business

70

due to strong

Petchem

Increased

Commercial

Fuels performance

269

heating oil sales and high margins in Romania

Positive

gas

storage

effects

due

to

realization

of

Fuels

154

summer/winter spreads

At-equity contributions

Q1/19

Market effects1Operational

At-equity

Q1/20

ADNOC contribution impacted by turnaround and weaker

performance

contributions

demand in Asia

1Market effects defined as refining indicator margin and petrochemical margins

Lower Borealis contribution mainly due to a decreased

Borouge result

7 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

Cash generation from operating activities of EUR 0.8 bn, excluding positive net working capital effects

Organic cash flow 3m/20

EUR bn

1.2

Cash flows 3m/20 vs. 3m/19

0.8

0.6

0.4

3m/193m/20

Cash flow from operations excl. net working capital change Organic free cash flow before dividends 2

  • Decrease of cash flow from operations excl. net working capital change by EUR (358) mn
    • Borealis dividends of EUR 108 mn (3m/19: EUR 144 mn)
    • ADNOC Refining and Trading dividends of EUR 34 mn
  • Net working capital effects of EUR 283 mn (3m/19: EUR (330) mn)
  • Cash flow from operating activities EUR 1,121 mn (3m/19: EUR 866 mn)
  • Organic cash flow from investing activities1at EUR (527) mn (3m/19: EUR (448) mn)
  • Organic free cash flow before dividends of EUR 594 mn (3m/19: EUR 418 mn)
  • Inorganic cash flow from investing activities of EUR (114) mn
  1. Organic cash flow from investing activities is Cash flow from investing activities excluding divestments and material inorganic cash flow components (e.g. acquisitions).
  2. Organic free cash flow before dividends is Cash flow from operating activities less Organic cash flow from investing activities.

8 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

Healthy balance sheet

Net debt excluding leases,

Gearing ratio excluding leases

EUR bn, %

26%

22%

19%

19%

12%

3.7

11%

3.6

3.2

2.7

1.7 1.7

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1/20

End of March 2020

In April 2020 issued senior

OMV cash-position

bonds, in particular for financing

the Borealis deal 1

EUR 2.8 bn

EUR 1.75 bn

End of March 2020 OMV

Remaining OMV

undrawn committed credit

committed acquisition facility

facilities

for the Borealis deal 1

EUR 3.2 bn

EUR 2.25 bn

1The OMV committed acquisition facility for the acquisition of a controlling interest in Borealis at signing amounted to EUR 4 bn, of which EUR 1.75 bn have been successfully refinanced with the senior bonds issued in April

9 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

Divestment program well underway

Gas Connect Austria

  • Ownership:OMV 51%,AS Gasinfrastruktur 49% (thereof, Allianz Group 60% and Snam 40%)
  • Central hub in the European natural gas network
  • Status: due diligence in progress

OMV retail network in Germany

  • 287 retail stations OMV branded in Germany
  • Average throughput of 3.3 million liters
  • Status:large number of parties expressed interest already

10 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

Updated outlook 2020

2019

Outlook 2020

Brent oil price (USD/bbl)

64

40(previously 60)

Average realized gas price (EUR/MWh)

11.9

~ 10(previously <11.9)

Total hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)

487

440-4701

(previously ~500)

OMV European indicator refining margin (USD/bbl)

4.4

~ 4.0(previously >5.0)

Ethylene/propylene net margin (EUR/t)

433

~ 433(previously <400)

Utilization rate European refineries (%)

97%

~80%(previously ~95%)

Organic CAPEX (EUR bn)

2.3

< 1.8(previously 2.4)

E&A expenditures (EUR mn)

360

250(previously 350)

1

Depending on the security situation in Libya and potential imposed production cuts by governments.

11 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

BACKUP

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Upstream - Weaker market environment, lower sales volumes and higher exploration expenses

Clean Operating Result

Q1/20 vs. Q4/19

EUR mn

Weaker market environment

(323)

Realized oil price decreased by 23%

459

Realized gas price decreased by 2%

Production of 472 kboe/d (-33 kboe/d)

172

Malaysia (+11 kboe/d)

Libya (-27 kboe/d)

New Zealand (-7 kboe/d)

Russia (- 5 kboe/d)

193

Norway (-3 kboe/d)

137

Lower sales volumes (-31 kboe/d) mainly due to no oil liftings in

44

Libya partly offset by one more oil lifting in Norway

Write-off of exploration wells in Austria, New Zealand and Malaysia

of EUR 73 mn

Q4/19

Market effects 1

Operational

DD&A 2

Q1/20

Production costs almost flat USD 6.4/boe (+1%)

Lower depreciation due to reserves revision in New Zealand

performance

  1. Market effects defined as oil and gas prices, foreign exchange impact, price effect on royalties and hedging, selling and distribution costs in Russia
  2. Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

13 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

Downstream - Higher earnings supported by strong petrochemical margins and hedging impact

Clean CCS Operating Result

Q1/20 vs. Q4/19

EUR mn

Stronger market environment

+116

Stable refining margin at USD 4.9/bbl (-2%)

21

501

Higher ethylene/propylene net margins (+26%)

Operational performance

87

47

50

92

High utilization rate at 94%

385

Positive one-off effect from sale of CO2certificates and

At-equity

68

unwinding of middle distillates hedges

contributions

93

Stable retail performance

Gas

84

Slightly decreased commercial fuels performance impacted

Petchem

35

by lower jet, bitumen and diesel demand

Flat petrochemical sales with significantly higher margins

269

Increased gas result due to higher power result in Romania,

partially offset by storage withdrawals in a lower price

198

Fuels

environment

At-equity contributions

Q4/19

Market effects

1

Operational

At-equity

Q1/20

Stable Borealis contribution driven by a weak Borouge result

in Q4/19

performance

contributions

1Market effects defined as refining indicator margin and petrochemical margins

ADNOC contribution impacted by turnaround and weak

demand in Asia

14 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

Operational KPIs

Hydrocarbon production

Refined product sales

kboe/d

mn t

474

505

472

4.79

5.17

4.60

Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20

Hydrocarbon sales

Refinery utilization rate

kboe/d

%

427

477

446

98

98

94

173

211

182

Oil & NGL

266

Natural gas

254

264

Q1/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q1/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Retail sales

mn t

1.45

1.64

1.44

Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20

Natural gas sales

TWh

44.748.0

38.1

Q1/19 Q4/19 Q1/20

15 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

Strong balance sheet

Balance sheet Mar. 31, 2020 vs. Dec. 31, 2019

EUR bn

42.3

42.3

40.4

40.4

Stockholders' equity

12.9

19.2

13.0

Tangible &

20.6

intangible assets

Non-controlling interests

3.9

Trade payables

3.5

3.9

4.2

8.6

Bonds and other

6.9

interest-bearing debts

Other

8.3

7.6

non-current assets

1.4

Provisions

5.5

Inventories

1.8

2.6

Liabilities associated

Trade receivables

2.8

0.4

5.9

3.0

with assets held for sale

Cash

0.9

2.9

Other liabilities

9.3

0.2

Assets held for sale

0.2

6.8

5.6

Other current assets

3.4

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

  • Reclassification of Gas Connect Group to "held for sale" in Q1/20
  • Other assets and liabilities impacted by significantly higher derivatives position
  • Repayment of EUR 500 mn bond in Q1/20

16 |OMV Group, Q1 2020 Conference Call, April 29, 2020

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 08:47:03 UTC
