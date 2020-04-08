Log in
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(OMV)
28.8 EUR   +6.98%
01:58aOMV Q1/20 TRADING UPDATE : Key Performance Indicators
PU
01:58aOMV Q1/20 TRADING UPDATE : Performance-Kennzahlen
PU
04/03OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : quaterly sales release
OMV Q1/20 Trading Update: Key Performance Indicators

04/08/2020
OMV Q1/20 Trading Update: Key Performance Indicators

This trading update provides provisional basic information on the economic environment as well as OMV's key performance indicators for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The OMV Group Report January - March 2020 will be published on April 29, 2020. The information contained in this trading update may be subject to change and may differ from the final numbers of the quarterly report.

Trading Update (PDF, 300,1 KB)
More on OMV's Quarterly Publications

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 05:57:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 19 222 M
EBIT 2020 2 153 M
Net income 2020 943 M
Debt 2020 5 709 M
Yield 2020 6,97%
P/E ratio 2020 9,78x
P/E ratio 2021 6,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 9 382 M
Chart OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 43,36  €
Last Close Price 28,70  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
W. Christian Georg Berndt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Asperger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-0.30%10 218
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.90%174 536
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.02%94 515
BP PLC-27.69%84 590
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.44%74 437
PTT0.00%33 362
