OMV Q1/20 Trading Update: Key Performance Indicators

This trading update provides provisional basic information on the economic environment as well as OMV's key performance indicators for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The OMV Group Report January - March 2020 will be published on April 29, 2020. The information contained in this trading update may be subject to change and may differ from the final numbers of the quarterly report.

Trading Update (PDF, 300,1 KB)

More on OMV's Quarterly Publications