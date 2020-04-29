OMV : Report

Group Interim Financial Statements (condensed, unaudited)
Declaration of the Management
Further Information
Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements
This report contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements usually may be identified by the use of terms such as "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," "goal," "plan," "intend," "may," "objective," "will," and similar terms or by their context. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions currently held by and information currently available to OMV. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of OMV. Conse- quently, the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, recipients of this report are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Neither OMV nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of the forward-looking statements contained in this report. OMV disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, revised assumptions and expectations, and future developments and events. This report does not contain any recommendation or invitation to buy or sell securities in OMV.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
April 29, 2020
OMV Group Report January-March 2020 including condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of March 31, 2020
Key Performance Indicators 1
Group
Clean CCS Operating Result decreased by 8% to EUR 699 mn
Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders amounted to EUR 316 mn, clean CCS Earnings Per Share were EUR 0.97
High cash flow from operating activities of EUR 1,121 mn
Organic free cash flow before dividends of EUR 594 mn
Clean CCS ROACE at 11%
Lost-TimeInjury Rate at 0.15
Upstream
Production flat at 472 kboe/d
Production cost declined to USD 6.4/boe
Downstream
OMV indicator refining margin increased to USD 4.9/bbl
Note: Figures in the following tables may not add up due to rounding differences. Differences between percentages are displayed as percentage points throughout the document.
1Figures reflect the Q1/20 period; all comparisons described relate to the same quarter in the previous year except where otherwise mentioned.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Directors' Report (condensed, unaudited)
Group performance
Financial highlights
In EUR mn (unless otherwise stated)
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
Δ% 1
2019
4,760
6,074
5,403
(12)
Sales revenues 2
23,461
699
781
759
(8)
Clean CCS Operating Result 3
3,536
137
459
393
(65)
Clean Operating Result Upstream 3
1,951
501
385
374
34
Clean CCS Operating Result Downstream 3
1,677
(15)
(31)
(12)
(24)
Clean Operating Result Corporate and Other 3
(67)
77
(33)
4
n.m.
Consolidation: elimination of intersegmental profits
(25)
33
43
34
(1)
Clean CCS Group tax rate in %
38
420
420
482
(13)
Clean CCS net income 3
2,121
316
310
346
(9)
Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders 3, 4
1,624
0.97
0.95
1.06
(9)
Clean CCS EPS in EUR 3
4.97
699
781
759
(8)
Clean CCS Operating Result 3
3,536
(165)
7
12
n.m.
Special items 5
(64)
(453)
37
(5)
n.m.
CCS effects: inventory holding gains/(losses)
110
81
824
766
(89)
Operating Result Group
3,582
(9)
448
406
n.m.
Operating Result Upstream
1,879
(18)
449
407
n.m.
Operating Result Downstream
1,847
(20)
(36)
(24)
18
Operating Result Corporate and Other
(91)
128
(36)
(23)
n.m.
Consolidation: elimination of intersegmental profits
(54)
(77)
(47)
(28)
(175)
Net financial result
(129)
5
777
738
(99)
Profit before tax
3,453
n.m.
41
33
n.m.
Group tax rate in %
38
(68)
458
496
n.m.
Net income
2,147
(159)
355
354
n.m.
Net income attributable to stockholders 4
1,678
(0.49)
1.09
1.08
n.m.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) in EUR
5.14
1,121
981
866
29
Cash flow from operating activities
4,056
481
342
(124)
n.m.
Free cash flow before dividends
(583)
481
256
(124)
n.m.
Free cash flow after dividends
(1,441)
594
378
418
42
Organic free cash flow before dividends 6
2,119
3,232
3,633
2,205
47
Net debt excluding leases
3,633
4,262
4,686
3,186
34
Net debt including leases
4,686
19
22
14
6
Gearing ratio excluding leases in %
22
469
773
881
(47)
Capital expenditure 7
4,916
422
746
404
4
Organic capital expenditure 8
2,251
11
11
12
(2)
Clean CCS ROACE in % 3
11
8
11
12
(3)
ROACE in %
11
19,702
19,845
20,225
(3)
Employees
19,845
0.15
0.28
0.39
(62)
Lost-Time Injury Rate per 1 mn hours worked
0.34
Q1/20 compared to Q1/19
Sales revenues excluding petroleum excise tax
Adjusted for special items and CCS effects; further information can be found below the table "Special items and CCS effects"
After deducting net income attributable to hybrid capital owners and net income attributable tonon-controlling interests
The disclosure of special items is considered appropriate in order to facilitate the analysis of the ordinary business performance. To reflect comparable figures, certain items affecting the result are added back or deducted. Special items fromequity-accounted companies and temporary effects from commodity hedging for material transactions are included.
Organic free cash flow before dividends is cash flow from operating activities less cash flow from investing activities excluding disposals and material inorganic cash flow components (e.g., acquisitions).
Capital expenditure including acquisitions
Organic capital expenditure is defined as capital expenditure including capitalized Exploration and Appraisal expenditure and excluding acquisitions and contingent considerations.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
First quarter 2020 (Q1/20) compared to first quarter 2019 (Q1/19)
Consolidated sales revenuesdecreased by 12% to EUR 4,760 mn, driven by the overall lower global commodity price environ- ment. The clean CCS Operating Resultdeclined by 8% from EUR 759 mn to EUR 699 mn. The contribution of Upstream was EUR 137 mn (Q1/19: EUR 393 mn). In Downstream, the clean CCS Operating Result amounted to EUR 501 mn (Q1/19:
EUR 374 mn). The consolidation line was EUR 77 mn in Q1/20 (Q1/19: EUR 4 mn). OMV Petrom's clean CCS Operating Result
totaled EUR 203 mn (Q1/19: EUR 262 mn).
The clean CCS Group tax ratewas 33%, remaining on a similar level as Q1/19 (34%). The clean CCS net incomedropped to EUR 420 mn (Q1/19: EUR 482 mn). The clean CCS net income attributable to stockholderswas EUR 316 mn
(Q1/19: EUR 346 mn). Clean CCS Earnings Per Sharecame in at EUR 0.97 (Q1/19: EUR 1.06).
Net special itemsof EUR (165) mn were recorded in Q1/20 (Q1/19: EUR 12 mn). The reduction was mainly a consequence of Upstream asset impairments in New Zealand, Tunisia, and Austria following revised short term oil and gas price assumptions. CCS- effectsof EUR (453) mn were recognized in Q1/20. The OMV Group's reported Operating Resultfell by 89% to EUR 81 mn (Q1/19: EUR 766 mn). OMV Petrom's contribution to the Group's reported Operating Result declined by 35% to EUR 173 mn (Q1/19: EUR 268 mn).
The net financial resultamounted to EUR (77) mn (Q1/19: EUR (28) mn) mainly due to negative FX effects on the Russian ruble. The high Group tax ratein Q1/20 was the consequence of an overall low profit from ordinary activities and result contributions from high tax regimes in the Upstream Business Segment. The net income attributable to stockholdersdeclined to EUR (159) mn (Q1/19: EUR 354 mn). Earnings Per Shareamounted to EUR (0.49) (Q1/19: EUR 1.08).
As of March 31, 2020, the net debtexcluding leases equaled EUR 3,232 mn compared to EUR 2,205 mn as of March 31, 2019. The gearing ratioexcluding leases increased to 19% (March 31, 2019: 14%). The increase is mainly due to a decreased cash position resulting from major acquisitions in 2019.
Total capital expenditurecame in at EUR 469 mn (Q1/19: EUR 881 mn). In Q1/19, capital expenditure included a payment in the amount of USD 540 mn for a 50% interest in the newly formed company SapuraOMV. In Q1/20, organic capital expenditureincreased by 4% to EUR 422 mn (Q1/19: EUR 404 mn).
Special items and CCS effects
In EUR mn
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
Δ% 1
2019
699
781
759
(8)
Clean CCS Operating Result 2
3,536
(165)
7
12
n.m.
Special items
(64)
(3)
(4)
(9)
n.m.
thereof personnel and restructuring
(34)
(117)
(25)
(1)
n.m.
thereof unscheduled depreciation
(39)
0
(8)
12
n.a.
thereof asset disposal
5
(44)
44
10
n.m.
thereof other
4
(453)
37
(5)
n.m.
CCS effects: inventory holding gains/(losses)
110
81
824
766
(89)
Operating Result Group
3,582
Q1/20 compared to Q1/19
Adjusted for special items and CCS effects
The disclosure of special itemsis considered appropriate in order to facilitate the analysis of the ordinary business performance. To reflect comparable figures, certain items affecting the result are added back or deducted. These items can be divided into four sub- categories: personnel restructuring, unscheduled depreciation and write-ups, asset disposals, and other.
Furthermore, to enable effective performance management in an environment of volatile prices and comparability with peers, the Current Cost of Supply (CCS)effect is eliminated from the accounting result. The CCS effect, also called inventory holding gains and losses, is the difference between the cost of sales calculated using the current cost of supply and the cost of sales calculated using the weighted average method after adjusting for any changes in valuation allowances. In volatile energy markets, measurement of the costs of petroleum products sold based on historical values (e.g., weighted average cost) can have distorting effects on reported results. This performance measurement enhances the transparency of results and is commonly used in the oil industry. OMV, therefore, publishes this measurement in addition to the Operating Result determined according to IFRS.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Cash flow
Summarized cash flow statement
In EUR mn
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
Δ%1
2019
838
963
1,196
(30)
Sources of funds
4,264
1,121
981
866
29
Cash flow from operating activities
4,056
(641)
(639)
(990)
35
Cash flow from investing activities
(4,638)
481
342
(124)
n.m.
Free cash flow
(583)
(606)
(549)
(230)
(164)
Cash flow from financing activities
(484)
(38)
(13)
(9)
n.m.
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(22)
(162)
(219)
(363)
55
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(1,088)
2,938
3,157
4,026
(27)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
4,026
2,776
2,938
3,664
(24)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,938
7
7
-
n.a.
thereof cash disclosed within assets held for sale
7
2,769
2,931
3,664
(24)
Cash and cash equivalents presented in the consolidated statement of financial
2,931
position
481
256
(124)
n.m.
Free cash flow after dividends
(1,441)
594
378
418
42
Organic free cash flow before dividends 2
2,119
Q1/20 compared to Q1/19
Organic free cash flow before dividends is cash flow from operating activities less cash flow from investing activities, excluding disposals and material inorganic cash flow components (e.g. acquisitions).
First quarter 2020 (Q1/20) compared to first quarter 2019 (Q1/19)
In Q1/20, sources of fundsdecreased to EUR 838 mn (Q1/19: EUR 1,196 mn), significantly impacted by worsened market envi- ronment. Net working capital effects generated a cash inflow of EUR 283 mn, while in Q1/19 they led to an outflow of
EUR (330) mn. As a result, cash flow from operating activitiesamounted to EUR 1,121 mn in Q1/20 (Q1/19: EUR 866 mn).
Cash flow from investing activitiesshowed an outflow of EUR (641) mn compared to EUR (990) mn in Q1/19. The deviation is mainly attributable to a cash outflow of EUR (460) mn related to the acquisition of a 50% interest in the new company SapuraOMV in Q1/19.
Cash flow from financing activitiesrecorded an outflow of EUR (606) mn compared to EUR (230) mn in Q1/19, mainly attributable to the repayment of a EUR 500 mn bond in Q1/20.
Free cash flow after dividendsimproved to EUR 481 mn in Q1/20 (Q1/19: EUR (124) mn).
Organic free cash flow before dividendsincreased to EUR 594 mn (Q1/19: EUR 418 mn).
Risk management
As an international oil and gas company with operations extending from hydrocarbon exploration and production through to trading and marketing of mineral products and gas, OMV is exposed to a variety of risks, including market risks, financial risks, operational risks, and strategic risks. A detailed description of risks and risk management activities can be found in the 2019 Annual Report (pages 80-82).
The main uncertainties that can influence the OMV Group's performance are the commodity price risk, FX risk, operational risks, and also political and regulatory risks. The commodity price risk is being monitored constantly and appropriate protective measures with respect to cash flow are taken, if required. The inherent exposure to safety and environmental risks is monitored through HSSE (Health, Safety, Security, and Environment) and risk management programs, which have a clear commitment to keeping OMV's risks in line with industry standards.
The global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has abruptly transformed people's lives and significantly worsened the economic environment. The related containment measures have a major impact on global economic development and have led to a sharp decline in demand for products and services. At the same time, oil supply was increased due to a conflict between major oil producers enforcing the effect of reduced demand for oil and oil products. The extent and duration of the economic impact cannot be reliably estimated from today's perspective. However, OMV is closely monitoring the development and regularly evaluating the impact on the Group's cash flow and liquidity position. OMV is responding to the situation with targeted measures to safeguard the Com- pany's economic stability and the secure supply of energy. The health and wellbeing of every employee is the top priority. At the same time, OMV is implementing targeted measures to safeguard the Company's financial strength, namely reduction of invest- ments, cost cutting and postponing acquisition projects.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
From today's perspective, we assume that based on the measures listed above the Company's ability to continue as a going concern is not impacted.
More information on current risks can be found in the Outlook section of the Directors' Report.
Transactions with related parties
Please refer to the selected explanatory notes of the consolidated interim financial statements for disclosures on significant transactions with related parties.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Outlook
The outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the efforts to contain it affect the global economy and, as a result, have a negative impact on prices and demand for oil products and crude oil. Based on the knowledge OMV had until publication date, the COVID-19 impact is included in the outlook.
Market environment
For the year 2020, OMV expects the average Brent oil price to be at USD 40/bbl (previous forecast: USD 60/bbl; 2019:
USD 64/bbl). In 2020, the average realized gas price is anticipated to be at EUR 10/MWh (previous forecast: lower than pre-
vious year; 2019: EUR 11.9/MWh).
Group
In 2020, organic CAPEX (including capitalized E&A and excluding acquisitions) is projected to come in below EUR 1.8 bn (previous forecast: EUR 2.4 bn; 2019: EUR 2.3 bn).
Upstream
OMV expects total production to be between 440 kboed/d and 470 kboe/d in 2020 (previous forecast: around 500 kboe/d;
2019: 487 kboe/d) depending on the security situation in Libya and imposed production cuts by governments.
Organic CAPEX for Upstream (including capitalized E&A and excluding acquisitions) is anticipated to come in at EUR 1.1 bn in 2020 (previous forecast: around EUR 1.6 bn; 2019: EUR 1.6 bn).
In 2020, Exploration and Appraisal (E&A) expenditure is expected to be at EUR 250 mn (previous forecast: EUR 350 mn;
2019: EUR 360 mn).
Downstream
The OMV indicator refining margin is expected to be around USD 4/bbl (previous forecast: above USD 5/bbl; 2019: USD 4.4/bbl).
Petrochemical margins are anticipated to be at the previous year's level (previous forecast: slightly below EUR 400/t; 2019: EUR 433/t).
Total refined product sales in 2020 are forecasted to be lower compared to 2019 (previous forecast: similar level compared to
previous year; 2019: 20.9 mn t). In OMV's markets, retail and commercial margins are predicted to be at the prior-year level.
The utilization rate of the European refineries is expected to be around 80% (previous forecast: around 95%; 2019: 97%). In 2020, there is no major turnaround planned for our refineries in Europe.
Natural gas sales volumes in 2020 are projected to be above those in 2019 (2019: 137 TWh).
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Business segments
Upstream
In EUR mn (unless otherwise stated)
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
Δ% 1
2019
588
896
812
(28)
Clean Operating Result before depreciation and amortization, impairments and write -
3,722
ups
137
459
393
(65)
Clean Operating Result
1,951
(146)
(11)
13
n.m.
Special items
(71)
(9)
448
406
n.m.
Operating Result
1,879
335
489
792
(58)
Capital expenditure 2
2,070
112
120
69
62
Exploration expenditure
360
119
73
46
157
Exploration expenses
229
6.44
6.39
6.81
(5)
Production cost in USD/boe
6.61
Key Performance Indicators
472
505
474
(1)
Total hydrocarbon production in kboe/d
487
183
214
195
(6)
thereof oil and NGL production in kboe/d
209
289
291
280
3
thereof natural gas production in kboe/d
279
16.6
19.7
17.5
(5)
Crude oil and NGL production in mn bbl
76.1
153.6
156.2
146.7
5
Natural gas production in bcf
593.1
446
477
427
4
Total hydrocarbon sales volumes in kboe/d
464
182
211
173
5
thereof oil and NGL sales volumes in kboe/d
210
264
266
254
4
thereof natural gas sales volumes in kboe/d
253
50.10
63.08
63.13
(21)
Average Brent price in USD/bbl
64.21
46.78
60.96
60.01
(22)
Average realized crude price in USD/bbl 3
61.66
3.71
3.81
4.72
(21)
Average realized gas price in USD/1,000 cf 3
4.08
10.99
11.26
13.58
(19)
Average realized gas price in EUR/MWh 3, 4
11.91
1.103
1.107
1.136
(3)
Average EUR-USD exchange rate
1.120
Q1/20 compared to Q1/19
In Q1/19, capital expenditure including acquisitions in particular included a payment in the amount of USD 540 mn for a 50% interest in the newly formed company SapuraOMV.
Average realized prices include hedging effects.
The average realized gas price is converted to MWh using a standardized calorific value across the portfolio.
First quarter 2020 (Q1/20) compared to first quarter 2019 (Q1/19)
Production remained flat at 472 kboe/d
Production costs decreased to USD 6.4/boe
The clean Operating Resultsharply declined from EUR 393 mn in Q1/19 to EUR 137 mn. The adverse market environment and reduced operational performance negatively impacted the result. Less depreciation could only partially offset these effects. Net market effects of EUR (235) mn impacted the result negatively. Significantly decreased average realized oil and gas prices were the main reason. Conversely, hedging gains and positive FX effects provided some support. The operational performance lowered the result by EUR 59 mn, mainly owing to write-offs of E&A wells in Austria, New Zealand, and Malaysia. These reductions were partially offset by higher sales volumes, mainly due to the start-up of the offshore gas field Larak in Malaysia and higher liftings in Nor- way. Depreciation decreased by EUR (38) mn and had a positive impact. This was mainly due to reserves revisions in New Zealand in Q4/19. In Q1/20, OMV Petrom contributed EUR 33 mn to the clean Operating Result, compared to EUR 174 mn in Q1/19.
Net special itemsamounted to EUR (146) mn in Q1/20 (Q1/19: EUR 13 mn). The decrease was mainly due to asset impairments in New Zealand, Tunisia, and Austria following revised short-term oil and gas price assumptions. The Operating Resultdecreased strongly to EUR (9) mn (Q1/19: EUR 406 mn).
Production costexcluding royalties declined by 5% year over year to USD 6.4/boe. OMV Petrom decreased its production cost to USD 10.9/boe.
Total hydrocarbon productionremained flat at 472 kboe/d. Lower production in Libya due to force majeure and slightly lower production in Russia and Romania were partially offset by the production start-up of the offshore gas field Larak in Malaysia. OMV Petrom's total production was down by 3 kboe/d to 150 kboe/d mostly because of natural decline. Total hydrocarbon sales volumesrose to 446 kboe/d (Q1/19: 427 kboe/d) following the mentioned production start-up in Malaysia and higher liftings in Norway. This was partially offset by lower sales volumes in Russia. As in Q1/19 there were no liftings in Libya in Q1/20.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
In Q1/20, oil prices dropped sharply following a disagreement on further production cuts in an OPEC+ meeting on March 6. In addi- tion, the COVID-19 pandemic started to have a large negative impact on crude oil demand, further depressing oil prices. On a quarterly comparison, the average Brent pricewent down by 21% to USD 50/bbl. The Group's average realized crude pricedeclined by 22%. European gas markets have been negatively impacted by a combination of full storages and warmer than expected tem- peratures. On top of this already weak market environment, starting from mid-March 2020, a substantial negative impact from COVID-19 could be seen throughout Europe. Significant global LNG oversupply triggered by massive capacity ramp-ups further depressed gas prices. The average realized gas pricein USD/1,000 cf decreased by 21%. Realized gas prices were supported by a hedging gain of EUR 9 mn in Q1/20.
Capital expenditureincluding capitalized E&A amounted to EUR 335 mn in Q1/20 (Q1/19: EUR 792 mn). In Q1/19, capital expenditure included in particular a payment in the amount of USD 540 mn for a 50% interest in the newly formed company Sapu- raOMV. In Q1/20, organic capital expenditure was primarily directed to projects in Romania, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, and New Zealand. Exploration expenditurerose by 62% to EUR 112 mn in Q1/20 and was mainly related to exploration activities in New Zealand, Malaysia, and Austria.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Downstream
In EUR mn (unless otherwise stated)
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
Δ% 1
2019
634
526
506
25
Clean CCS Operating Result before depreciation and amortization, impairments and
2,223
write-ups2
501
385
374
34
Clean CCS Operating Result 2
1,677
93
35
70
32
thereof petrochemicals
241
54
50
72
(25)
thereof Borealis
314
(7)
18
n.a.
n.a.
thereof ADNOC Refining & Trading
8
92
84
78
18
thereof gas
194
(14)
23
11
n.m.
Special items
31
(504)
40
22
n.m.
CCS effects: inventory holding gains/(losses)
139
(18)
449
407
n.m.
Operating Result
1,847
128
270
83
54
Capital expenditure 3
2,774
Key Performance Indicators
4.93
5.02
4.04
22
OMV indicator refining margin in USD/bbl 4
4.44
459
363
452
2
Ethylene/propylene net margin in EUR/t 4, 5
433
94
98
98
(4)
Utilization rate refineries in %
97
4.60
5.17
4.79
(4)
Total refined product sales in mn t
20.94
1.44
1.64
1.45
(1)
thereof retail sales volumes in mn t
6.53
0.61
0.59
0.63
(2)
thereof petrochemicals in mn t
2.34
48.03
44.71
38.06
26
Natural gas sales volumes in TWh
136.71
Note: As of Q1/20 the reporting structure of the Downstream Business Segment was restructured to comprehensively reflect the operations of the Downstream business. For comparison only, figures of previous periods are presented in the same structure.
Q1/20 compared to Q1/19
Adjusted for special items and CCS effects; further information can be found below the table "Special items and CCS effects"
Capital expenditure including acquisitions, notably the acquisition of a 15% stake in ADNOC Refining and Trading JV to the amount of USD 2.43 bn in Q3/19
Actual refining and petrochemical margins realized by OMV may vary from the OMV indicator refining margin, the ethylene/propylene net margin, and the market margins due to factors including different crude oil slate, product yield, operating conditions, or feedstock.
Calculated based on West European Contract Prices (WECP) with naphtha as feedstock
First quarter 2020 (Q1/20) compared to first quarter 2019 (Q1/19)
Q1/20 refinery utilization rate remained at a high rate of 94% despite a decline during the second half of March
Significant positive result contribution from middle distillate margin hedges
Strong performance of the retail and petrochemicals businesses
The clean CCS Operating Resultimproved considerably by 34% to EUR 501 mn (Q1/19: EUR 374 mn), essentially a consequence from a one-off effect from monetization of CO2 certificates, a significant positive contribution of middle distillate margin hedges, and a strong petrochemicals and retail business. OMV Petrom's input to the clean CCS Operating Result of Downstream amounted to EUR 137 mn (Q1/19: EUR 83 mn).
The OMV indicator refining margingrew by 22% to USD 4.9/bbl (Q1/19: USD 4.0/bbl). While middle distillate margins declined, light distillate and heavy fuel oil margins rose. Feedstock costs dropped considerably as a result of lower crude oil prices. The utilization rate of the refineriesin Q1/20 was at a high level of 94% (Q1/19: 98%) despite a decrease in the second half of March as travel restrictions tightened due to COVID-19. At 4.6 mn t, total refined product saleswent down by 4%, also reflecting the travel restrictions. The result from the retail business increased as a consequence of higher margins, despite slightly lower sales volumes. The commercial business marginally outperformed the Q1/19 result following higher margins, offsetting a sales volume decline. In Q1/19 the commercial business had benefited from a refinery outage of a competitor.
The contribution of the petrochemicals businessexpanded by 32% to EUR 93 mn (Q1/19: EUR 70 mn) due to lower costs of the feedstock mix, which also includes other intermediates besides naphtha. The ethylene/propylene net margingrew slightly, while the benzene net margin, which was impacted in Q1/19 by an oversupplied market, increased sharply. The butadiene net margin weakened considerably.
The contribution of Borealisdecreased by EUR 18 mn to EUR 54 mn (Q1/19: EUR 72 mn) mainly attributable to a lower result from Borouge due to weak market conditions in Asia. The fertilizer business improved thanks to lower natural gas prices and higher vol- umes.
In Q1/20, the contribution of ADNOC Refining & Tradingamounted to EUR (7) mn. As of Q1/20 the ADNOC Refining & Trading result is calculated based on Current Cost of Supply (CCS) and excludes inventory holding gains/losses. The result in Q1/20 was
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
negatively impacted by an extensive turnaround of the Ruwais refinery complex, which started at the beginning of February and lasted until mid April. In addition, a weak market environment in Asia weighed on the result. The Trading JV is currently in the set-up phase.
The contribution of the gas businessgrew by 18% to EUR 92 mn (Q1/19: EUR 78 mn), mainly as a consequence of a better performance of the storage business. Gas Connect Austria was reclassified as an asset held for sale. Natural gas sales volumesstepped up significantly from 38.1 TWh to 48.0 TWh, driven by higher sales volumes in Romania, the Netherlands and Belgium. The increase in natural gas sales volumes in Romania was partially a consequence of allocations to the regulated gas market.
Net special itemsamounted to EUR (14) mn (Q1/19: EUR 11 mn) and were mainly related to unrealized commodity derivatives. CCS effectsof EUR (504) mn were caused by the sharp drop in crude oil prices in Q1/20. As a result the Operating Resultof Downstream decreased to EUR (18) mn compared to EUR 407 mn in Q1/19.
Capital expenditurein Downstream amounted to EUR 128 mn (Q1/19: EUR 83 mn). In Q1/20, organic capital expenditure was predominantly related to investments in the European refineries and in the retail business.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Group Interim Financial Statements (condensed, unaudited)
Income statement (unaudited)
In EUR mn (unless otherwise stated)
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
2019
4,760
6,074
5,403
Sales revenues
23,461
203
72
109
Other operating income
315
(45)
89
87
Net income from equity-accounted investments
386
54
50
72
thereof Borealis
314
4,918
6,235
5,600
Total revenues and other income
24,162
(2,961)
(3,590)
(3,211)
Purchases (net of inventory variation)
(13,608)
(438)
(426)
(386)
Production and operating expenses
(1,695)
(111)
(134)
(124)
Production and similar taxes
(496)
(633)
(624)
(549)
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges
(2,337)
(470)
(476)
(459)
Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses
(1,892)
(119)
(73)
(46)
Exploration expenses
(229)
(104)
(88)
(59)
Other operating expenses
(322)
81
824
766
Operating Result
3,582
0
0
0
Dividend income
5
34
39
41
Interest income
169
(75)
(73)
(75)
Interest expenses
(304)
(36)
(13)
6
Other financial income and expenses
1
(77)
(47)
(28)
Net financial result
(129)
5
777
738
Profit before tax
3,453
(73)
(320)
(242)
Taxes on income
(1,306)
(68)
458
496
Net income for the period
2,147
(159)
355
354
thereof attributable to stockholders of the parent
1,678
19
19
19
thereof attributable to hybrid capital owners
75
72
83
123
thereof attributable to non-controlling interests
393
(0.49)
1.09
1.08
Basic Earnings Per Share in EUR
5.14
(0.49)
1.09
1.08
Diluted Earnings Per Share in EUR
5.13
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Statement of comprehensive income (condensed, unaudited)
In EUR mn
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
2019
(68)
458
496
Net income for the period
2,147
(338)
(231)
90
Exchange differences from translation of foreign operations
39
373
36
(59)
Gains/(losses) on hedges
(45)
(6)
(16)
1
Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investments
(1)
Total of items that may be reclassified ("recycled") subsequently to the income
29
(211)
32
statement
(7)
100
48
(78)
Remeasurement gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans
(90)
-
1
0
Gains/(losses) on investments
1
(1)
7
65
Gains/(losses) on hedges that are subsequently transferred to the carrying amount of
95
the hedged item
(1)
10
9
Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investments
(6)
98
67
(4)
Total of items that will not be reclassified ("recycled") subsequently to the
0
income statement
Income taxes relating to items that may be reclassified ("recycled") subsequently to the
(84)
(15)
15
income statement
10
Income taxes relating to items that will not be reclassified ("recycled") subsequently to
(13)
(2)
(16)
the income statement
(7)
(97)
(17)
(2)
Total income taxes relating to components of other comprehensive income
4
31
(161)
26
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(3)
(38)
297
523
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,144
(127)
226
441
thereof attributable to stockholders of the parent
1,752
19
19
19
thereof attributable to hybrid capital owners
75
70
52
63
thereof attributable to non-controlling interests
316
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Statement of financial position (unaudited)
In EUR mn
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Assets
Intangible assets
3,864
4,163
Property, plant and equipment
15,333
16,479
Equity-accounted investments
4,941
5,151
Other financial assets
2,985
2,414
Other assets
58
56
Deferred taxes
660
686
Non-current assets
27,841
28,950
Inventories
1,441
1,845
Trade receivables
2,610
3,042
Other financial assets
6,405
3,121
Income tax receivables
14
11
Other assets
341
297
Cash and cash equivalents 2
2,769
2,931
Current assets
13,579
11,248
Assets held for sale
927
177
Total assets
42,348
40,375
Equity and liabilities
Share capital
327
327
Hybrid capital
1,987
1,987
Reserves
10,597
10,698
Equity of stockholders of the parent
12,911
13,012
Non-controlling interests
3,927
3,851
Equity
16,838
16,863
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
949
1,111
Bonds
5,263
5,262
Lease liabilities
908
934
Other interest-bearing debts
151
620
Provisions for decommissioning and restoration obligations
3,600
3,872
Other provisions
548
572
Other financial liabilities
809
301
Other liabilities
147
157
Deferred taxes
1,070
1,132
Non-current liabilities
13,445
13,961
Trade payables
3,455
4,155
Bonds
44
540
Lease liabilities
116
120
Other interest-bearing debts
402
148
Income tax liabilities
327
332
Provisions for decommissioning and restoration obligations
94
87
Other provisions
300
293
Other financial liabilities
6,116
2,818
Other liabilities
806
903
Current liabilities
11,659
9,395
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
406
156
Total equity and liabilities
42,348
40,375
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Statement of changes in equity (condensed, unaudited)
In EUR mn
Equity of
stock-
holders
Non-
Share
Capital
Hybrid
Revenue
Other
Treasury
of the
controlling
Total
capital
reserves
capital
reserves
reserves 1
shares
parent
interests
equity
January 1, 2020
327
1,506
1,987
9,832
(635)
(4)
13,012
3,851
16,863
Net income for the period
-
-
-
(141)
-
-
(141)
72
(68)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
91
(58)
-
33
(2)
31
for the period
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(50)
(58)
-
(108)
70
(38)
for the period
Share-based payments
-
1
-
-
-
-
1
-
1
Reclassification of cash flow
hedges to balance sheet
-
-
-
-
6
-
6
5
11
March 31, 2020
327
1,507
1,987
9,782
(687)
(4)
12,911
3,927
16,838
1"Other reserves" contain exchange differences from the translation of foreign operations, unrealized gains and losses from hedges, as well as the share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investments.
Equity of
stock-
holders
Non-
Share
Capital
Hybrid
Revenue
Other
Treasury
of the
controlling
Total
capital
reserves
capital
reserves
reserves 1
shares
parent
interests
equity
January 1, 2019
327
1,511
1,987
8,830
(744)
(6)
11,905
3,436
15,342
Adjustments on initial
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
(1)
-
(1)
application of IFRS 16
Adjusted balance January 1,
327
1,511
1,987
8,829
(744)
(6)
11,904
3,436
15,340
2019
Net income for the period
-
-
-
373
-
-
373
123
496
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(78)
164
-
87
(60)
26
for the period
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
295
164
-
459
63
523
for the period
Share-based payments
-
1
-
-
-
-
1
-
1
Increase/(decrease) in non-
controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
309
309
Reclassification of cash flow
-
-
-
-
7
-
7
-
7
hedges to balance sheet
March 31, 2019
327
1,513
1,987
9,124
(573)
(6)
12,372
3,808
16,180
1"Other reserves" contain exchange differences from the translation of foreign operations, unrealized gains and losses from hedges, as well as the share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investments.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Summarized statement of cash flows (condensed, unaudited)
In EUR mn
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
2019
(68)
458
496
Net income for the period
2,147
711
615
562
Depreciation, amortization and impairments including write-ups
2,395
(81)
35
20
Deferred taxes
100
(0)
7
(13)
Losses/(gains) on the disposal of non-current assets
(7)
8
(31)
35
Net change in provisions
(24)
268
(121)
97
Other adjustments
(346)
838
963
1,196
Sources of funds
4,264
360
5
(172)
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
(260)
333
15
(180)
(Increase)/decrease in receivables
372
(410)
(2)
22
(Decrease)/increase in liabilities
(320)
1,121
981
866
Cash flow from operating activities
4,056
Investments
(584)
(605)
(518)
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
(2,158)
(56)
(58)
(77)
Investments, loans and other financial assets
(2,265)
(14)
-
(460)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries and businesses net of cash acquired
(460)
Disposals
13
24
48
Proceeds in relation to non-current assets
209
0
0
17
Proceeds from the sale of subsidiaries and businesses, net of cash disposed
36
(641)
(639)
(990)
Cash flow from investing activities
(4,638)
(558)
(490)
(366)
(Decrease)/increase in long-term borrowings
396
(48)
27
137
(Decrease)/increase in short-term borrowings
(22)
(0)
(86)
0
Dividends paid
(858)
(606)
(549)
(230)
Cash flow from financing activities
(484)
(38)
(13)
(9)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(22)
(162)
(219)
(363)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(1,088)
2,938
3,157
4,026
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
4,026
2,776
2,938
3,664
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,938
7
7
-
thereof cash disclosed within assets held for sale
7
Cash and cash equivalents presented in the consolidated statement of financial
2,769
2,931
3,664
position
2,931
481
342
(124)
Free cash flow
(583)
481
256
(124)
Free cash flow after dividends
(1,441)
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Selected notes to the consolidated interim financial statements
Legal principles
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Statements.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements as of December 31, 2019.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for Q1/20 are unaudited and an external review by an auditor was not performed.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for Q1/20 have been prepared in million EUR (EUR mn, EUR 1,000,000). Accordingly, there may be rounding differences.
In addition to the consolidated interim financial statements, further information on main items affecting the consolidated interim financial statements as of March 31, 2020, is given as part of the description of OMV's Business Segments in the Directors' Report.
Accounting policies
The accounting policies in effect on December 31, 2019 remain largely unchanged. The amendments effective since January 1, 2020 do not have a material effect on the Group's financial statements.
Changes in the consolidated Group
Compared with the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019, there were no changes to the consolidated Group.
Other significant transactions
Downstream
On March 12, 2020, OMV and Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based strategic investment company, signed the share purchase agreement for the acquisition of the additional 39% share in Borealis AG for a purchase price of USD 4.68 bn, whereby OMV is entitled to all dividends in relation to such additional share in Borealis distributed after December 31, 2019. The amendment agreement signed on March 26, 2020, provides for the purchase price to be paid by OMV in two tranches: USD 2.34 bn at closing of the transaction and USD 2.34 bn no later than December 31, 2021 at a market interest rate from closing. OMV has the option to pay the deferred amount in full or in part at closing of the transaction or following closing at the end of each month until December 31, 2021.
OMV plans the sale of its 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria GmbH. This led to the reclassification of the Gas Connect Group and associated goodwill to assets and liabilities held for sale without an impact on the Income Statement at that time.
Seasonality and cyclicality
Seasonality is of significance, especially in the Downstream Business Segment. For details, please refer to the section "Business Segments."
Notes to the income statement
Impairment charges
Upstream
The global outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the related containment measures had a major impact on the global economic development and have led to a sharp decline in demand for products and services. As a consequence, there is a significant downward pressure on oil and gas prices, which resulted in the update of OMV's short-term oil and gas price assumptions. The Brent oil price assumptions are USD 40/bbl for 2020 (reduced from USD 60/bbl) and USD 50/bbl for 2021 (reduced from
USD 70/bbl); the expected realized gas price in 2020 is EUR 10/MWh (reduced from EUR 12/MWh). The change in the short-term assumptions led to a post-tax impairment of EUR 84 mn for the producing oil and gas assets, mainly related to assets in New Zea- land. The change in the short-term expected oil and gas prices is not considered to have an immediate effect on the E&A portfolio, as none of the major assets is planned to come on stream in the near term.
The extent and duration of the economic impact of the crisis cannot be reliably estimated from today's perspective. OMV continues to analyze the market developments and plans to assess the impacts on the long-term price assumptions during the next quarters. Furthermore, for all producing assets and assets currently in the development phase, long-term price assumptions of USD 60/bbl of Brent crude and EUR 13/MWh realized gas price would lead to additional post-tax impairments of EUR 700 mn to EUR 900 mn, without taking into account cost and CAPEX reduction measures and any other changes in the broader environment.
Inventory valuation
3m/20 was significantly impacted by net impairments of inventories amounting to EUR 74 mn driven by a significant price decrease.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Sales revenues
In EUR mn
3m/20
3m/19
Revenues from contracts with customers
4,683
5,358
Revenues from other sources
78
45
Total sales revenues
4,760
5,403
Other revenues mainly include net revenues from commodity sales/purchases transactions that are within the scope of IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, the adjustment of revenues from considering the national oil company's profit share as income tax in certain production sharing agreements in the Upstream Business Segment, the hedging result, and rental and lease revenues.
Revenues from contracts with customers
In EUR mn
3m/20
Corporate
Upstream
Downstream
&Other
Total
Crude oil, NGL, condensates
269
162
-
432
Natural gas and LNG
214
1,052
-
1,266
Fuel, heating oil and other refining products
-
2,136
-
2,136
Petrochemicals
-
432
-
432
Gas storage, transmission, distribution and transportation
4
57
-
61
Other goods and services
7
348
1
357
Total
495
4,187
1
4,683
Revenues from contracts with customers
In EUR mn
3m/19
Corporate
Upstream
Downstream
&Other
Total
Crude oil, NGL, condensates
272
179
-
451
Natural gas and LNG
235
1,386
-
1,621
Fuel, heating oil and other refining products
-
2,407
-
2,407
Petrochemicals
-
468
-
468
Gas storage, transmission, distribution and transportation
6
52
-
58
Other goods and services
7
345
1
353
Total
520
4,838
1
5,358
Taxes on income and profit
In EUR mn (unless otherwise stated)
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
2019
(154)
(285)
(222)
Current taxes
(1,207)
81
(35)
(20)
Deferred taxes
(100)
(73)
(320)
(242)
Taxes on income and profit
(1,306)
n.m.
41
33
Effective tax rate in %
38
Notes to the statement of financial position
Commitments
As of March 31, 2020, OMV had contractual obligations for the acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment of EUR 1,273 mn (December 31, 2019: EUR 1,343 mn), mainly relating to exploration and production activities in Upstream.
Equity
No dividend was distributed and no interest payments were made on hybrid capital to OMV Aktiengesellschaft shareholders in 3m/20. For the year 2019, a dividend payment of EUR 2.00 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on September 29, 2020.
There were no dividend distributions to minority shareholders in 3m/20.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
The total number of own shares held by the Company as of March 31, 2020, amounted to 372,613 (December 31, 2019: 372,613).
Financial liabilities
Gearing ratio excluding leases
In EUR mn (unless otherwise stated)
Q1/20
Q4/19
%
Bonds
5,308
5,802
(9)
Other interest-bearing debts 1
699
769
(9)
Debt
6,007
6,570
(9)
Cash and cash equivalents 2
2,776
2,938
(6)
Net debt
3,232
3,632
(11)
Equity
16,838
16,863
(0)
Gearing ratio in %
19
22
(3)
Including otherinterest-bearing debts that were reclassified to liabilities associated with assets held for sale
Including cash and cash equivalents that were reclassified to assets held for sale
On February 10, 2020 there was a repayment of a EUR 500 mn Eurobond.
Fair value measurement
Financial instruments recognized at fair value are disclosed according to the fair value measurement hierarchy as stated in Note 2 of the OMV Consolidated Financial Statements 2019.
Fair value hierarchy
In EUR mn
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Financial assets including assets held
for sale
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Equity investments
-
-
19
19
-
-
24
24
Derivatives designated and effective as
hedging instruments
-
407
-
407
-
284
-
284
Other derivatives
1,276
4,911
-
6,187
241
2,150
-
2,391
Other financial assets at fair value 1
-
-
709
709
-
-
721
721
Net amount of assets and liabilities
associated with asset held for sale
-
7
-
7
-
8
-
8
Total
1,276
5,325
729
7,330
241
2,443
745
3,428
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Financial liabilities
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Liabilities on derivatives designated and
effective as hedging instruments
-
173
-
173
-
237
-
237
Liabilities on other derivatives
1,252
4,649
-
5,901
266
1,976
-
2,241
Total
1,252
4,822
-
6,074
266
2,213
-
2,478
1Includes an asset from reserves redetermination rights related to the acquisition of interests in the Yuzhno Russkoye field and contingent considerations from the divestments of the 30% stake in the Rosebank field and of OMV (U.K.) Limited
As of March 31, 2020, with the exception of bonds valued at amortized cost (EUR 77 mn, including EUR 7 mn bonds that were reclassified to held for sale), the carrying amounts of other financial assets are the fair values. The fair value of bonds was
EUR 76 mn (December 31, 2019: EUR 77 mn), including fair values in the amount of EUR 7 mn for bonds that were reclassified to assets held for sale.
Bonds and other interest-bearing debts (excluding lease liabilities) amounting to EUR 6,007 mn (December 31, 2019:
EUR 6,570 mn) are valued at amortized cost. The estimated fair value of these liabilities was EUR 6,521 mn (December 31, 2019: EUR 7,109 mn). The carrying amount of other financial liabilities is effectively the same as their fair value, as they are predominantly short-term.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Segment reporting
Intersegmental sales
In EUR mn
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
Δ% 1
673
920
863
(22)
Upstream
23
20
23
4
Downstream
88
85
85
3
Corporate and Other
784
1,025
971
(19)
Total
Sales to third parties
In EUR mn
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
Δ% 1
499
667
517
(3)
Upstream
4,260
5,406
4,886
(13)
Downstream
1
1
1
47
Corporate and Other
4,760
6,074
5,403
(12)
Total
Total sales (not consolidated)
In EUR mn
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
Δ% 1
1,171
1,587
1,380
(15)
Upstream
4,284
5,426
4,908
(13)
Downstream
89
86
86
4
Corporate and Other
5,545
7,099
6,374
(13)
Total
Segment and Group profit
In EUR mn
Q1/20
Q4/19
Q1/19
Δ% 1
(9)
448
406
n.m.
Operating Result Upstream
(18)
449
407
n.m.
Operating Result Downstream
(20)
(36)
(24)
18
Operating Result Corporate and Other
(47)
861
789
n.m.
Operating Result segment total
128
(36)
(23)
n.m.
Consolidation: elimination of intersegmental profits
81
824
766
(89)
OMV Group Operating Result
(77)
(47)
(28)
(175)
Net financial result
5
777
738
(99)
OMV Group profit before tax
1Q1/20 compared to Q1/19
Assets 1
In EUR mn
2019
3,656
84
341
4,081
2019
2,583
20,874
4
23,461
2019
6,239
20,958
345
27,542
2019
1,879
1,847
(91)
3,636
(54)
3,582
(129)
3,453
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Upstream
14,302
15,049
Downstream
4,623
5,315
Corporate and Other
272
277
Total
19,198
20,642
1Segment assets consist of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment. Does not include assets reclassified to held for sale.
Other notes
Transactions with related parties
In 3m/20, there were arm's length supplies of goods and services between the Group and equity-accounted companies, except for transactions with OJSC Severneftegazprom, which are not based on market prices but on cost plus defined margin.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Material transactions with equity-accounted investments
In EUR mn
3m/20
3m/19
Purchases
Purchases
Sales and
and services
Sales and
and services
other income
received
other income
received
Borealis
311
10
339
12
GENOL Gesellschaft m.b.H. 1
31
0
44
1
Erdöl-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H.
13
24
37
13
Enerco Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
-
-
0
6
Deutsche Transalpine Oelleitung GmbH
0
8
0
6
OJSC Severneftegazprom
-
44
-
46
Trans Austria Gasleitung GmbH
3
5
3
5
1In 2019, transactions with GENOL Gesellschaft m.b.H., as well as GENOL Gesellschaft m.b.H. & Co KG are included, while in 2020, transactions were only with GENOL Gesellschaft m.b.H. (business of GENOL Gesellschaft m.b.H. & Co KG was transferred to GENOL Gesellschaft m.b.H. in October 2019).
Balances with equity-accounted investments
In EUR mn
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Loans receivable
2
-
Trade receivables
104
84
Other receivables
7
41
Trade payables
53
63
Other payables
1
1
Contract liabilities
163
170
Dividend distribution from equity-accounted investments
In EUR mn
3m/20
3m/19
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Investments LLC
5
-
Borealis AG
108
144
Pearl Petroleum Company Limited
13
5
Total Group
126
149
Information on the government-related entities can be found in the OMV Consolidated Financial Statements 2019 (Note 35 - Related Parties). There have been no changes up to the publication of condensed, consolidated, interim financial statements for 3m/20.
On March 12, 2020, OMV and Mubadala Investment Company signed the share purchase agreement for the acquisition of the additional 39% share in Borealis AG. More details can be found in the section "Other significant transactions".
Subsequent events
On April 9, 2020, OMV issued senior bonds with a total volume of EUR 1.75 bn. The transaction consists of three tranches. The first tranche amounting to EUR 0.5 bn at a coupon of 1.500% is due on April 9, 2024, the second tranche amounting to EUR 0.5 bn at a coupon of 2.000% is due on April 9, 2028 and the third tranche amounting to EUR 0.75 bn at a coupon of 2.375% is due on April 9, 2032.
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Declaration of the Management
We confirm to the best of our knowledge that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, and profit or loss of the Group as required by the applicable accounting standards and that the Group Directors' Report gives a true and fair view of the important events that have occurred during the first three months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining nine months of the financial year and the major related-party transactions to be disclosed.
Vienna, April 29, 2020
The Executive Board
Rainer Seele m.p.
Reinhard Florey m.p.
Chairman of the Executive Board,
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer and
Chief Marketing Officer
Johann Pleininger m.p.
Thomas Gangl m.p.
Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board
Chief Downstream Operations Officer
and Chief Upstream Operations Officer
OMV Group Report January-March 2020
Further Information
Next events
OMV Group Trading Update Q2/20: July 8, 2020
OMV Group ReportJanuary-June and Q2 2020: July 29, 2020
OMV Ordinary Annual General Meeting: September 29, 2020
The entire OMV financial calendar and additional information can be found at www.omv.com.
OMV contacts
Florian Greger, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations