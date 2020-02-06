OMV : Report January–December and Q4 2019

including preliminary consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019

- Clean CCS Operating Result decreased by 26% to EUR 781 mn

- Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders amounted to EUR 310 mn,

clean CCS Earnings Per Share were EUR 0.95

- High cash flow from operating activities of EUR 981 mn

- Organic free cash flow before dividends of EUR 378 mn

- Clean CCS ROACE at 11%

- Cost savings of more than EUR 130 mn versus 2017 achieved

- Dividend Per Share of EUR 2.00 proposed2 ; increase of 14% compared to the previous year

- Production strongly increased by 58 kboe/d to 505 kboe/d and for the first time above 500 kboe/d in a quarter

- Production cost remained flat at USD 6.4/boe

- OMV indicator refining margin stood at USD 5.0/bbl

- Natural gas sales increased by 37% to 44.7 TWh

- On November 18, 2019, OMV agreed to sell its 69% interest in the Maari Field, located in New Zealand's offshore Taranaki Basin, to Jadestone Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia Pacific region. The agreed purchase price is USD 50 mn, subject to closing adjustments. The effective date of the transaction is January 1, 2019 and the closing of the transaction is subject to Joint Venture and New Zealand Government approvals. Average production of the divested assets in 2018 was around 5 kboe/d (net to OMV).

1 Figures reflect the Q3/19 period; all comparisons described relate to the same quarter in the previous year except where otherwise mentioned.

2 As proposed by the Executive Board; subject to confirmation by the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting 2020