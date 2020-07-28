Log in
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

OMV
OMV : intends to issue a new Hybrid Bond

07/28/2020
OMV intends to issue a new Hybrid Bond

Public disclosure of inside information according to Art 17 MAR

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

OMV AG published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 16:45:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 16 978 M 19 883 M 19 883 M
Net income 2020 312 M 365 M 365 M
Net Debt 2020 7 011 M 8 211 M 8 211 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 6,68%
Capitalization 9 585 M 11 279 M 11 225 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 19 702
Free-Float 43,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 35,85 €
Last Close Price 29,32 €
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,32%
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
W. Christian Georg Berndt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Asperger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-41.45%11 279
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.84%186 337
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD43.83%183 078
BP PLC-37.57%76 353
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.65%66 192
NESTE OYJ29.34%36 250
