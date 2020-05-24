Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  OMV Aktiengesellschaft    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(OMV)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Wiener Boerse - 05/22
30.08 EUR   +0.33%
04:10aOMV review clears CEO travel expenses, Zenit sponsorship
RE
05/15Germany denies Nord Stream 2 pipeline waiver of EU rules
RE
05/13OMV sees hope for oil price recovery in second half
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OMV review clears CEO travel expenses, Zenit sponsorship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 04:10am EDT

A review of OMV Chief Executive Rainer Seele's travel expenses and the Austrian oil and gas group's sponsorship activities found that neither breached any rules, OMV said late on Saturday.

The supervisory board ordered the review this month after a report by website dossier.at criticised Seele's use of private jets, saying they had cost the company 400,000 euros (358,258 pounds) since 2016.

The website also said the partly state-owned company's sponsorship deal with Russian soccer club Zenit in St. Petersburg cost 25 million euros.

"All flights were handled absolutely correctly, also the sponsorship of Zenit St. Petersburg," OMV said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.84% 35.28 Delayed Quote.-45.55%
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 0.33% 30.08 End-of-day quote.-39.94%
WTI -1.21% 33.563 Delayed Quote.-44.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
04:10aOMV review clears CEO travel expenses, Zenit sponsorship
RE
05/15Germany denies Nord Stream 2 pipeline waiver of EU rules
RE
05/13OMV sees hope for oil price recovery in second half
RE
05/12Shell, Eni lead oil majors' climate ambitions but still fall short - investor..
RE
05/06OMV : Quarterly Publication
PU
04/29OMV : Presentation speech
PU
04/29OMV : Presentation slides
PU
04/29OMV : Factsheet Q1 2020
PU
04/29OMV : Report
PU
04/29OMV books first-quarter loss, lowers 2020 production target due to tumbling m..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 16 437 M
EBIT 2020 1 355 M
Net income 2020 434 M
Debt 2020 6 236 M
Yield 2020 6,33%
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 7,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 9 833 M
Chart OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 37,21 €
Last Close Price 30,08 €
Spread / Highest target 85,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
W. Christian Georg Berndt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Asperger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-39.94%10 711
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.14%188 578
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.45%111 637
BP PLC-34.27%76 006
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.80%68 415
PHILLIPS 66-31.37%33 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group