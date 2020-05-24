OMV review clears CEO travel expenses, Zenit sponsorship

A review of OMV Chief Executive Rainer Seele's travel expenses and the Austrian oil and gas group's sponsorship activities found that neither breached any rules, OMV said late on Saturday.

The supervisory board ordered the review this month after a report by website dossier.at criticised Seele's use of private jets, saying they had cost the company 400,000 euros (358,258 pounds) since 2016.

The website also said the partly state-owned company's sponsorship deal with Russian soccer club Zenit in St. Petersburg cost 25 million euros.

"All flights were handled absolutely correctly, also the sponsorship of Zenit St. Petersburg," OMV said in a statement.

