OMV Petrom S A : Q1/20 Trading Update Key Performance Indicators

This trading update provides basic provisional information on the economic environment as well as OMV Petrom Group's key performance indicators for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The OMV Petrom Group's results for Q1/20 will be published on April 29, 2020. The information contained in this trading update may be subject to change and may differ from the final numbers of the quarterly report.

