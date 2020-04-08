Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  OMV Petrom S.A.    SNP   ROSNPPACNOR9

OMV PETROM S.A.

(SNP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OMV Petrom S A : Q1/20 Trading Update Key Performance Indicators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 02:13am EDT
Q1/20 Trading Update Key Performance Indicators

This trading update provides basic provisional information on the economic environment as well as OMV Petrom Group's key performance indicators for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The OMV Petrom Group's results for Q1/20 will be published on April 29, 2020. The information contained in this trading update may be subject to change and may differ from the final numbers of the quarterly report.

Trading Update (PDF, 191,0 KB)

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 06:12:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OMV PETROM S.A.
02:13aOMV PETROM S A : Q1/20 Trading Update Key Performance Indicators
PU
03/23OMV PETROM : is ready to respond to COVID-19 and the new market environment
AQ
03/17OMV PETROM : Ad-hoc Report - Executive Board's proposal regarding dividends dist..
PU
03/17OMV PETROM : Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Pe..
PU
03/17OMV PETROM : Proposal regarding dividend distribution
PU
03/16OMV PETROM : Ad hoc report change in compliance status with the Bucharest Stock ..
AQ
03/13OMV PETROM : Ad hoc report - change in compliance status with the Bucharest Stoc..
PU
03/13OMV PETROM : Changes of compliance status with the BSE Code
PU
03/09OMV PETROM : contributes 4.6 million euro to the largest privately funded forest..
AQ
03/03OMV PETROM : Resolutions GMS - 3 March 2020
PU
More news
Financials (RON)
Sales 2019 23 658 M
EBIT 2019 4 192 M
Net income 2019 3 737 M
Finance 2019 6 163 M
Yield 2019 8,83%
P/E ratio 2019 5,44x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 18 608 M
Chart OMV PETROM S.A.
Duration : Period :
OMV Petrom S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,42  RON
Last Close Price 0,33  RON
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christina Verchere President-Executive Board & CEO
Rainer Seele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alina-Gabriela Popa Chief Financial Officer
Johann Pleininger Member-Supervisory Board
Joseph Bernhard Mark Mobius Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV PETROM S.A.1.64%4 192
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.90%174 536
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.02%94 515
BP PLC-27.69%84 590
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.44%74 437
PTT0.00%33 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group