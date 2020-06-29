Log in
OMV Petrom S A : is the winning bidder for an oil and gas exploration block in the Black Sea, offshore Georgia

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT
OMV Petrom is the winning bidder for an oil and gas exploration block in the Black Sea, offshore Georgia
  • OMV Petrom continues to expand its operations in the Black Sea region
  • Exploration block covers a total area of 5,282 square km

OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, is pleased to confirm that it has been selected as the winner of the open international tender held by the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia for the Offshore Block II.

Peter Zeilinger, member of the Executive Board, responsible for Upstream: 'We continue our plans to expand our upstream activities in the Black Sea region. This is another milestone, after signing a contract to enter the Han Asparuh exploration license in offshore Bulgaria. It is a natural continuation of our more than 40 years of experience in the Romanian Black Sea waters.'

The block will be formally awarded only if negotiation of a Production Sharing Contract is successfully finalized. If so, OMV Petrom will obtain the rights to conduct oil and gas exploration activities in Block II, located on the shelf and within the economic zone of the Georgian offshore Black Sea.

OMV Petrom in the Black Sea

Exploration in the Romanian continental shelf of the Black Sea started in 1969. The first hydrocarbon discovery was in 1980, and the first production in the Black Sea started in 1987. Currently, OMV Petrom has exploration, development and production operations in the shallow waters (Istria block) and exploration activities in partnership with ExxonMobil in deep-water areas (Neptun Deep).

Oil and gas production in shallow waters (Istria block) amounts to approximately 25,000 boe/day. In 2019, it accounted for around 17% of the Group's domestic production.

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:06 UTC
