OMV Petrom Begins Experimental Production at Romania Well

By Carlo Martuscelli

Romania's OMV Petrom SA said Tuesday that it has begun experimental production at a gas well near the already-producing Totea field in the country.

The Bucharest-listed company said the drilling of the Totea 4461 well started in January 2018. It was then tested April this year, and has since begun experimental production to test its potential.

The total invested in the new well amounts to about 50 million euros ($54.9 million), Petrom said. Another EUR200 million was spent on the gas infrastructure in the Totea area.

Petrom is majority owned by Austrian energy company OMV AG (OMV.VI).

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com