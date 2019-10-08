Log in
OMV Petrom SA

OMV PETROM SA

(SNP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OMV Petrom Begins Experimental Production at Romania Well

0
10/08/2019 | 09:22am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

Romania's OMV Petrom SA said Tuesday that it has begun experimental production at a gas well near the already-producing Totea field in the country.

The Bucharest-listed company said the drilling of the Totea 4461 well started in January 2018. It was then tested April this year, and has since begun experimental production to test its potential.

The total invested in the new well amounts to about 50 million euros ($54.9 million), Petrom said. Another EUR200 million was spent on the gas infrastructure in the Totea area.

Petrom is majority owned by Austrian energy company OMV AG (OMV.VI).

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 1.20% 49.04 End-of-day quote.27.05%
OMV PETROM SA End-of-day quote.
WTI -1.76% 52.26 Delayed Quote.16.54%
Financials (RON)
Sales 2019 21 970 M
EBIT 2019 4 017 M
Net income 2019 3 269 M
Finance 2019 6 140 M
Yield 2019 6,65%
P/E ratio 2019 6,97x
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 23 621 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,44  RON
Last Close Price 0,42  RON
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christina Verchere President-Executive Board & CEO
Rainer Seele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alina-Gabriela Popa Chief Financial Officer
Johann Pleininger Member-Supervisory Board
Joseph Bernhard Mark Mobius Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV PETROM SA5 470
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.25%298 758
BP PLC1.28%128 572
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES16.84%111 747
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.4.67%49 107
PHILLIPS 6617.66%45 931
