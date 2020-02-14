Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  OMV Petrom SA    SNP   ROSNPPACNOR9

OMV PETROM SA

(SNP)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OMV Petrom : New low-sulfur marine fuel oil produced at Petrobrazi, following EUR 3 million investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 09:26am EST
New low-sulfur marine fuel oil produced at Petrobrazi, following EUR 3 million investment

OMV Petrom developed at Petrobrazi refinery a new marine fuel oil that supports the shipping industry in reducing sulfur emissions.

OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, developed at the Petrobrazi refinery a new marine fuel oil with low sulfur content of up to 0.5%. This product is unique to the Romanian market. The fuel allows shippers to reduce sulfur emissions and to be compliant with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020 regulations. The first delivery took place in Port Constanța, at the end of the last year.

The process of obtaining low-sulfur marine fuel oil was possible with a EUR 3 million investment in the production logistics facilities at the Petrobrazi refinery. The implementation of the project took almost two years. By the end of last year, shipping carriers used heavy fuel oil with a sulfur content of 3.5%. The new marine fuel oil obtained at the Petrobrazi refinery has only up to 0.5% sulfur content, in line with the IMO global sulfur limit applicable to the shipping industry starting from this year.

Up until the launch of this product, the Romanian market was supplied exclusively by import. From now on, at Petrobrazi refinery, at least 70Kt of marine fuel oil with low sulfur content can be produced annually, subject to production optimization to meet demand and maximize value added.

OMV Petrom supports the maritime transport industry with a sustainable solution, both economically, as well as from the perspective of environmental protection. According to IMO, by limiting the sulfur content in ships' fuel oil to 0.5%, an annual 77% drop in sulfur emissions can be achieved, which means 8.5 million metric tons of sulfur per year globally. This has a positive impact on the quality of life in the communities of the port and coastal cities.

According to European Commission data, 90% of the European Union`s external trade in goods is maritime and over 400 million passengers transit trough the European ports, annually.

Disclaimer

OMV Petrom SA published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 14:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OMV PETROM SA
09:26aOMV PETROM : New low-sulfur marine fuel oil produced at Petrobrazi, following EU..
PU
05:29aOMV PETROM : New low-sulfur marine fuel oil produced by Petrom
PU
02/06OMV PETROM : Ad hoc report - initial dividend proposal
PU
02/06OMV PETROM : results for January – December and Q4 2019
PU
02/06OMV PETROM SA : Slide show Q4 results
CO
01/29OMV PETROM : Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OMV Pe..
PU
01/14OMV PETROM : Q4/19 Trading Update Key Performance Indicators
PU
01/10OMV PETROM : Ad hoc Report - OGMS request
PU
01/08OMV PETROM : signs agreement to transfer 40 fields to Dacian Petroleum
PU
2019OMV PETROM SA : 4th quarter report
CO
More news
Financials (RON)
Sales 2020 25 051 M
EBIT 2020 3 899 M
Net income 2020 2 811 M
Finance 2020 7 287 M
Yield 2020 7,76%
P/E ratio 2020 8,50x
P/E ratio 2021 8,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 24 074 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,47  RON
Last Close Price 0,43  RON
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christina Verchere President-Executive Board & CEO
Rainer Seele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alina-Gabriela Popa Chief Financial Officer
Johann Pleininger Member-Supervisory Board
Joseph Bernhard Mark Mobius Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV PETROM SA5 482
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-12.68%257 978
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-2.64%122 557
BP PLC-2.47%120 654
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-10.23%78 208
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-8.08%45 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group