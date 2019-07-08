Log in
On Deck Capital : OnDeck Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/08/2019 | 06:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE:ONDK), the leader in online lending for small business, announced today that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, July 29th, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day.

OnDeck Logo (PRNewsfoto/On Deck Capital, Inc.)

The conference call will be webcast live on the company's Investor Relations website and it can also be accessed by dialing (866) 393-4306 for calls within the U.S. (toll-free) or by dialing (734) 385-2616 for international calls. The Conference ID passcode is 9792174.

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the company's Investor Relations website following the event.

About OnDeck
OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $11 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score, OnDeck Marketplace and ODX are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ondeck-announces-date-of-second-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-300880476.html

SOURCE On Deck Capital, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
