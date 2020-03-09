On Deck Capital : OnDeck Appoints Mark Torossian as Senior Vice President, Finance

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending to small business, today announced the appointment of Mark Torossian as Senior Vice President, Finance, a newly created role that will oversee the organization's Accounting and Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) functions.

"I am pleased to welcome Mark to OnDeck in this important leadership role for the organization," said Ken Brause, Chief Financial Officer, OnDeck. "Mark's technical expertise and financial acumen, experience in banking and financial services, technology knowledge and proven track record as a dynamic leader will be instrumental to OnDeck as we execute against our strategic priorities."

"I am very excited to join Ken and the team at such a pivotal time in OnDeck's evolution," said Mark Torossian. "I am inspired by OnDeck's mission to serve small businesses and the company's opportunities for growth. I look forward to contributing to the company's future success as it pursues a bank charter."

Throughout his 16-year career, Torossian has demonstrated consistent success in financial roles that improve business performance. He joins OnDeck from BNY Mellon where he was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of their Asset Servicing business in the Americas. Previously, Torossian was a business line controller for several divisions and head of the infrastructure cost allocation team for the Bank. He began his career at Merrill Lynch, where he served in a variety of accounting and FP&A roles. A Certified Public Accountant, Torossian received his BBA in Public Accounting, and M.S. in Finance from Pace University. He is an adjunct Accounting Professor at Pace and currently serves as the Chairman of the Advisory Board for the University's Master's in Finance for Professionals program.

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $13 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com .

OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score, ODX and OnDeck Marketplace are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ondeck-appoints-mark-torossian-as-senior-vice-president-finance-301019436.html

SOURCE On Deck Capital, Inc.