On Deck Capital : OnDeck CEO Noah Breslow to Deliver Keynote Address at 2019 LEND360 Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending to small business, today announced that Chairman and CEO Noah Breslow will be a keynote speaker at the LEND360 Conference in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Mr. Breslow will discuss industry trends in alternative data and how they are improving many aspects of online lending to small businesses.

The LEND360 conference is an annual event that brings together participants from the online lending industry. Thought leaders and FinTech innovators will convene in Dallas from September 25-27 to learn about trends and new technologies revolutionizing the field, make new connections to grow their businesses, and collaborate on cutting-edge solutions to the industry's most pressing challenges.

"It is imperative to open up and expand access to financing for every creditworthy small business owner," said Noah Breslow, Chairman and CEO, OnDeck. "Applicants should not encounter long waits, endless paperwork and delays in decision-making when we have the proven technology and transparency to make those lending decisions online within minutes and fund small business owners the same day or in real time. We should continue to relentlessly innovate on behalf of our nation's small businesses."

Under Breslow's leadership, OnDeck pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small business owners online. Since its first loan in 2007, OnDeck has provided over $12 billion in financing to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. It is one of the largest non-bank online lenders to small businesses in the world.*

For more information about LEND360, see: www.lend360.org.

*As measured by total loan originations. (United States, Canada and Australia.)

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $12 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com .

OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score and OnDeck Marketplace are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ondeck-ceo-noah-breslow-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-2019-lend360-conference-300914716.html

SOURCE On Deck Capital, Inc.