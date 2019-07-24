Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  On Deck Capital Inc    ONDK

ON DECK CAPITAL INC

(ONDK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

On Deck Capital : OnDeck Taps Bank Veteran to Lead ODX Sales and Strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending for small business, today announced the appointment of Lonnie Hayes as the Head of Sales and Strategy for ODX, a wholly owned subsidiary of OnDeck that assists banks with streamlining and digitizing small business credit origination.

Lonnie Hayes, SVP, Sales & Strategy, ODX

Mr. Hayes brings more than thirty years of experience to his new role.  He most recently served as Executive Vice President of Small Business for BBVA USA, where he established the organization's U.S. strategy to serve businesses with less than $10 million in annual revenues.  At BBVA USA, Mr. Hayes oversaw product development, digital and sales operations, as well as leading the bank's nationally recognized Small Business Administration (SBA) lending unit.

"Lonnie's proven track record building and managing high-growth sales organizations and programs will be crucial as we continue to address the market from banks seeking  enhanced digital lending capabilities," said Brian Geary, President, ODX.   "Lonnie will be a tremendous asset to our team as we engage financial institutions to help them accelerate their ability to serve small businesses."

"I am excited to join ODX, the pioneer in digitizing and speeding the online lending experience for banks," said Lonnie Hayes, Head of Sales and Strategy, ODX.  "I hope to bring a banker's perspective to our partnership efforts and look forward to collaborating with bank colleagues old and new, to strengthen the economics of small business lending while dramatically improving the customer experience for borrowers."

ODX operates as a subsidiary of OnDeck and offers a combination of software, analytic insights, and professional services to help banks reinvent their small business lending process.  At the core of the ODX solution is a modular, scalable, and reliable SaaS platform that allows banks to either create a fully end-to-end digital experience for their customers or to select certain components for specific product functions. An ODX-powered bank platform experience can enable a small business customer to apply for financing from their bank online, receive immediate decisions, and obtain funding in as fast as 24 hours.

About OnDeck
OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online.  Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners.  The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $11 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score and OnDeck Marketplace are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ondeck-taps-bank-veteran-to-lead-odx-sales-and-strategy-300889897.html

SOURCE On Deck Capital, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ON DECK CAPITAL INC
06:01aON DECK CAPITAL : OnDeck Taps Bank Veteran to Lead ODX Sales and Strategy
PR
07/17ON DECK CAPITAL : OnDeck And Upserve Partner To Speed Financing To Restaurants
PR
07/11ON DECK CAPITAL : Coast Capital Savings and OnDeck Canada Announce Small Busines..
PR
07/08ON DECK CAPITAL : OnDeck Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conferen..
PR
07/01ONDECK SURVEY : Majority Of Small Businesses Received Tax Refund
PR
05/15ON DECK CAPITAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/13ON DECK CAPITAL : OnDeck Names Deb Stroff as Chief People Officer
PR
05/09ON DECK CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/08ON DECK CAPITAL : Tea Leaves Say Tea By Two is OnDeck Small Business of the Mont..
PR
05/02ON DECK CAPITAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group