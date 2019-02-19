On Deck Capital : OnDeck To Participate In The JMP Securities Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending for small business, announced today that Noah Breslow, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to discuss the company with David Scharf, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, at the JMP Securities 2019 Technology Conference, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in San Francisco beginning at 10:30 a.m. P.T.

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on the company's Investor Relations website https://investors.ondeck.com/ at the time of the event and for 90 days following the event.

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $10 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains and the discussion to take place on Tuesday February 26, 2019 will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other legal authority. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "proposed," "will," "enables," "expects," "allows," "continues," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. These include statements regarding the planned participation in the February 26 conference and statements that Mr. Breslow may make at the conference, including possible statements about OnDeck, its business, strategy, goals and expectations or other forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. As such, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and in many cases outside our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Our expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing from our forward-looking statements include risks relating to: changes in the financial markets, including changes in credit markets and interest rates; adverse developments regarding OnDeck, its business or the online or broader marketplace lending industry generally; and other risks, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time which are or will be available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update the information in this press release.

OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score, OnDeck Marketplace, and ODX are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc.

