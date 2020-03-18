Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  On Deck Capital, Inc.    ONDK

ON DECK CAPITAL, INC.

(ONDK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Small Businesses Hunker Down, Sending Fintech Into a Tailspin--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:41pm EDT

By Peter Rudegeair

Coronavirus is causing big pains for companies that cater to small businesses.

Payments processors, lenders and other service providers to small, bricks-and-mortar firms are bracing for a slowdown as the fallout from the pandemic hits many of their customers, especially retailers and eateries. New York, New Jersey and other states ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses to foot traffic to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Shares in Square Inc., whose payment devices are ubiquitous at coffee shops and beauty salons, fell nearly 29% on Monday, their largest one-day drop on record. They fell another 12% on Wednesday to $39.50.

Square makes the bulk of its revenue on fees based on the transaction volume at its small-business customers, which could suffer as more consumers spend less time outside their homes. In-store discretionary spending accounts for about $3 of every $5 in payments that Square processes, according to analysts at Bernstein Research. Square also earns fees on hundreds of millions of dollars of loans it makes to small businesses every quarter and sells to outside money managers, a business that is under threat if its customers can no longer qualify for credit.

Since the end of February, Square's market value has been roughly cut in half.

Shares in online small-business lender On Deck Capital Inc. fell 37% on Wednesday to 66 cents, their worst one-day drop ever.

Since the start of the week, On Deck shares are down 61%.

On Deck collects interest on a $1.3 billion portfolio of small-business loans and earns fees on new loans it extends, two sources of revenue at risk if its customers have a reduced appetite for credit and a reduced ability to make their existing loan payments.

Even companies that help small businesses sell goods online have fallen out of favor with investors. Shares in PayPal Holdings Inc., which processes payments for 24 million online merchants, declined nearly 16% Monday to $92.72. That was their steepest one-day drop since spinning out of eBay Inc. in 2015, and shares were down another 6.6% on Wednesday.

PayPal told investors in late February that it expected first-quarter revenue to increase by 1 percentage point less than it had previously forecast because of less cross-border e-commerce activity. It also has a $2.6 billion portfolio of small-business loans on its books that could come under stress if the economy weakens further.

Write to Peter Rudegeair at Peter.Rudegeair@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON DECK CAPITAL, INC. -37.24% 0.659 Delayed Quote.-74.64%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -6.55% 91.46 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
SQUARE, INC. -11.69% 39.5 Delayed Quote.-28.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ON DECK CAPITAL, INC.
07:07aSmall Businesses Hunker Down, Sending Fintech Into a Tailspin
DJ
03/09ON DECK CAPITAL : OnDeck Appoints Mark Torossian as Senior Vice President, Finan..
PR
02/28ON DECK CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/28ON DECK CAPITAL : California Dentist Selected As OnDeck Small Business Of The Mo..
PR
02/11ON DECK CAPITAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11ON DECK CAPITAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
02/11ON DECK CAPITAL : OnDeck Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Res..
PR
02/04ON DECK CAPITAL : OnDeck Names Linda Tan As Head Of Internal Audit
PR
02/03ONDECK SURVEY : Support For Sanders Growing Among Small Business Owners
PR
01/29ON DECK CAPITAL : C And C Automotive Checks In As OnDeck's Small Business Of The..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 477 M
EBIT 2020 27,1 M
Net income 2020 27,5 M
Debt 2020 994 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 1,62x
P/E ratio 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
EV / Sales2021 2,05x
Capitalization 43,7 M
Chart ON DECK CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
On Deck Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON DECK CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,97  $
Last Close Price 0,66  $
Spread / Highest target 810%
Spread / Average Target 654%
Spread / Lowest Target 545%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noah Breslow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cory R. Kampfer COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Kenneth A. Brause Chief Financial Officer
David Miller Senior Vice President-Technology
Scott Totman Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ON DECK CAPITAL, INC.-74.64%70
FREDDIE MAC-49.73%5 057
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED2.02%4 071
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-4.41%3 907
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-1.82%3 836
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION4.11%3 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group