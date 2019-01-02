Log in
News Summary

ON Semiconductor : Announces Strata Developer Studio™, Industry's Most Comprehensive Research, Evaluation and Design Tool

01/02/2019 | 11:37pm CET

Innovative cloud-based platform significantly accelerates device and system evaluation and simplifies the design process for development teams

CES 2019 – ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, is announcing the introduction of the Strata Developer Studio™, a first-of-its-kind cloud-based development platform that provides a seamless, personalized and secure environment for engineers to evaluate and design with ON Semiconductor technologies.

The Strata platform will provide a faster and simpler way for engineers to work with evaluation and development boards, delivering the latest documentation, product information, design and application notes, and reference design files straight to the desktop. This unparalleled functionality makes Strata the most comprehensive design tool available in the industry.

All of ON Semiconductor’s new evaluation boards will in the future be ‘Strata-Ready,’ meaning they will automatically be recognized by the Strata Developer Studio when they are connected to the host computer. This platform provides design teams with a user interface to the board, giving direct control of the configuration parameters and visual feedback of the board’s functionality. At the same time, Strata will download all the design information an engineer needs to start evaluation or design.

“We reimagined the research, evaluation, and design process of hardware systems, creating a holistic Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to unencumber and speed customers in their quest to develop innovative new products,” said Edward Osburn, Strata Project General Manager at ON Semiconductor. “Gone are the archaic and outdated hardware evaluation paradigms hampering our customers’ ability to deliver amazing products.”

The Strata Developer Studio is provided as a Microsoft signed application connecting to the company’s SaaS platform. It features secure authentication, data transfers and full information containment using encrypted and EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant databases. All information and security follows National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity guidelines.

“Strata brings the world of information to you in a single, secure application,” commented Ian Cain, Director of Software and Chief Architect of Strata at ON Semiconductor. “Security First and Security Built In was followed throughout the software development life cycle, providing the user with full privacy and content controls.”

Patrick Moorhead, Founder, President and Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said: “Enabled by rapidly evolving electronics technology, products and systems in most sectors are renewing with exciting and enhanced capabilities at a relentless rate. This puts pressure on design engineers to get products to market as quickly as possible to gain competitive edge. That’s where tools that support research, evaluation and design come in, and Strata sets a high bar at a new level in terms of speeding and easing the process.”

The roadmap for the Strata Developer Studio will see its functionality increase rapidly, as new boards are supported and new features are added. Initial boards include a Configurable Multifunction Logic Gate, a Dual 100W USB-PD Automotive Charging System, and a Universal Offline 200W 4-Port Type-C USB-PD Source. For more information and to order a board, visit www.onsemi.com/strata.

The new boards, along with multiple demonstrations of ON Semiconductor solutions for the Automotive, Power Conversion & Motor Control, and Industrial and Vision IoT markets will be on display in the ON Semiconductor demo room (Murano 3302 at the Venetian) during CES 2019. To schedule a demo tour, contact CESEvent@onsemi.com.

To learn more, read the blog, “Strata Developer Studio Breaks the Product Design Tool Mold with a Unified End-to-End Platform Experience,” or watch the video, “Introducing the Strata Developer Studio.”

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.


© Business Wire 2019
