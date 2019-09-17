Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ON Semiconductor Corp    ON

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP

(ON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ON Semiconductor : Demonstrates Fully Integrated In-Cabin Monitoring System at AutoSens Brussels with Ambarella and Eyeris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Multi-camera system features ON Semiconductor’s new RGB-IR image sensor, Ambarella’s advanced RGB-IR video processing SoC, and Eyeris’ in-vehicle scene understanding AI

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, will feature a complete in-cabin monitoring system inclusive of driver monitoring and occupancy monitoring functions at AutoSens Conference in Brussels, Belgium.

The demonstration includes multiple sensor types from ON Semiconductor - the 1 Megapixel (MP) Global Shutter AR0144AT image sensor and three 2.3 MP RGB-IR image sensors. This multi-camera system utilizes Ambarella’s CV2AQ System-on-Chip (SoC) that processes real-time high-quality RGB-IR video and integrates Eyeris’ AI software performing complex body and facial analytics, passenger activity monitoring, and object detection.

Driver and occupant monitoring applications require the ability to capture images in variable lighting from direct sunlight to pitch black conditions. With outstanding NIR response, the RGB-IR CMOS image sensor technology provides full HD 1080p output using a 3.0 µm backside illuminated (BSI) and three-exposure HDR. Sensitive to both RGB and IR light, the sensors are able to capture color images in daylight and monochrome IR images with NIR illumination.

“Important safety systems such as child presence detection, as well as convenience functions, are next-generation features that our customers are developing now. Our broad portfolio of automotive sensors is engineered to deliver these capabilities for in-vehicle applications,” stated Ross Jatou, VP and General Manager for ON Semiconductor’s Automotive Sensing Division. “Furthermore, strong collaboration between sensor, processor and software companies is imperative to optimize performance and accelerate time-to-market of these in-cabin systems. We are delighted to work with industry trailblazers such as Ambarella and Eyeris to demonstrate these advanced capabilities.”

Ambarella VP of Marketing Chris Day commented: “Working with ON Semiconductor and Eyeris to realize this demonstration provides a great example of companies with industry-leading technologies cooperating to drive innovation in the automotive sector. Our CV2AQ SoC combines our proprietary CVflow® DNN engine and high-performance image processing. Paired with ON Semiconductor’s diverse in-cabin sensor portfolio and Eyeris’ scene understanding AI, we are able to achieve a system capable of meeting the industry’s growing demand for vision-based in-cabin solutions.”

“Eyeris has an advanced and extensive portfolio of vision-based DNN for in-vehicle scene understanding applications,” stated Modar Alaoui, CEO of Eyeris. “Working on the Ambarella CV2AQ CVflow® engine and with ON Semiconductor’s high-performance sensors, our three companies were able to achieve this groundbreaking in-cabin system.”

Visitors will be able to see this and many other cutting-edge demonstrations at the ON Semiconductor booth during the AutoSens conference September 17-19, 2019. In addition, Geoff Ballew, Senior Director of the Automotive Sensing Division, will participate as a conference speaker and provide an “Overview of the challenges and requirements for state-of-the-art sensors across the major sensor types.” Learn more here.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
12:01aON SEMICONDUCTOR : Demonstrates Fully Integrated In-Cabin Monitoring System at A..
BU
09/13ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Next Generation Product Line from Icotera Delivering Wi-Fi 6 ..
AQ
09/11ON SEMICONDUCTOR : High-Speed Image Sensor From ON Semiconductor Enables Intelli..
BU
09/10ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Ranks 40 on Fortune's Fastest-Growing Companies
BU
09/05ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Supports Increasing Power Demands of IoT Endpoints with New P..
AQ
09/04ON SEMICONDUCTOR : New Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions
PU
09/04ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Supports Increasing Power Demands of IoT Endpoints with New P..
BU
09/04U.S. investment in Malaysia up sharply as trade row with China drags on
RE
08/06ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Sponsors IEEE Empower a Billion Lives Competition
BU
08/05Tyson Foods, Allakos rise; Cars.com, ON Semiconductor fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 500 M
EBIT 2019 810 M
Net income 2019 397 M
Debt 2019 2 373 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 8 205 M
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,82  $
Last Close Price 19,99  $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith D. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Campbell Chairman
William A. Schromm Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bernard Gutmann Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP21.08%8 259
INTEL CORPORATION11.23%235 222
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 168
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS35.83%121 006
BROADCOM INC13.52%115 161
NVIDIA CORPORATION34.99%110 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group