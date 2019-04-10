Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ON Semiconductor Corp    ON

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP

(ON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ON Semiconductor : Energy Harvesting Bluetooth® Low Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:08am EDT
First in family of self-powered development platforms for IoT, featuring the RSL10 SIP and innovative energy harvesting technology

SHENZHEN, China - April 10, 2019 - ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, announced that its Energy Harvesting Bluetooth® Low Energy Switch has been named 2018 China's Most Competitive Internet of Things (IoT) Solution from China Electronic Market magazine's 2018 Editor's Choice Award, for enabling new levels of ultra-low power operation in IoT applications. The platform provides a complete, entirely self-powered solution to speed and simplify the development of battery-less IoT applications across multiple segments including home and building automation, industrial, mobile health, and transportation.

Consuming just 20 µJoules (μJ) for every transmitted beacon, ON Semiconductor's Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy Switch features the industry's lowest power Bluetooth 5 radio (RSL10 SIP) and the innovative energy harvesting technology from ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Using the provided firmware and RSL10 Software Development Kit (SDK), this battery-less switch is also easily customizable.

Certified to Bluetooth 5 and worldwide wireless standards, the RSL10 System-in-Package (RSL10 SIP) significantly reduces time-to-market by removing the need for any additional antenna design considerations. The ready-to-use RSL10 SIP features an integrated antenna, RSL10 radio SoC, and all required passive components in a single, miniature package.

The technology developed by ZF captures the energy created when a user presses a button. The switch converts energy from kinetic to electromagnetic, and stores it for use by the RSL10 SIP. Each time the button is pressed and released, the fully integrated energy harvesting solution generates 300 μJ. The switch reference design is also provided with a complete BoM, schematics, PCB layout and Gerber files, as well as free use of the switch-side firmware.

Commenting on the award, Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor, said: 'We are excited that our Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy Switch was recognized by a leading electronics engineering publication in China as the country's 2018 Most Competitive IoT Solution. Coupled with its inherent eco-friendliness, energy harvesting is becoming increasingly important for IoT deployments for eliminating the need for power delivery, battery costs and replacement costs. Our switch reference design is based on the industry's lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy radio, and offers an optimized approach for the rapid and simplified development of self-powered IoT solutions.'

Founded in 1995, China Electronic Market magazine is one of the longest established publications covering the electronics and semiconductor industries in China. Its annual Editor's Choice Award aims to honor innovative new products for various applications including IoT. The award evaluates nominated products against three criteria: brand influence, technological innovation, and product-related services provided to customers.

About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

# # #

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its Web site in this news release, such information on the Web site is not to be incorporated herein.

Disclaimer

ON Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 08:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
04:08aON SEMICONDUCTOR : Energy Harvesting Bluetooth® Low Energy
PU
03/28QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS : O'Melveny Advises Quantenna Communications on $1.07B ..
AQ
03/27ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation F..
AQ
03/27ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Reaches Key Milestones in Roznov
PU
03/27ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Reaches Key Milestones in Roznov Facility Expansion
BU
03/22ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Collaborates with NVIDIA on Cloud-Based Autonomous Vehicle Si..
AQ
03/19ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Collaborates on NVIDIA DRIVE Constellation
PU
03/19ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Collaborates with NVIDIA on Cloud-Based Autonomous Vehicle Si..
BU
03/19ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Introduces New Industrial and Automotive Qualified SiC MOSFET..
AQ
03/18ON SEMICONDUCTOR : New Industrial and Automotive Qualified SiC MOSFETs
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 874 M
EBIT 2019 948 M
Net income 2019 622 M
Debt 2019 1 395 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,60
P/E ratio 2020 13,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capitalization 9 443 M
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 25,2 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith D. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Campbell Chairman
William A. Schromm Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bernard Gutmann Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP38.83%9 443
INTEL CORPORATION18.64%250 126
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%212 793
BROADCOM INC19.34%120 448
NVIDIA CORPORATION41.77%115 716
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS20.57%106 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About