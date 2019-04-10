ON Semiconductor : Energy Harvesting Bluetooth® Low Energy

First in family of self-powered development platforms for IoT, featuring the RSL10 SIP and innovative energy harvesting technology

SHENZHEN, China - April 10, 2019 - ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, announced that its Energy Harvesting Bluetooth® Low Energy Switch has been named 2018 China's Most Competitive Internet of Things (IoT) Solution from China Electronic Market magazine's 2018 Editor's Choice Award, for enabling new levels of ultra-low power operation in IoT applications. The platform provides a complete, entirely self-powered solution to speed and simplify the development of battery-less IoT applications across multiple segments including home and building automation, industrial, mobile health, and transportation.

Consuming just 20 µJoules (μJ) for every transmitted beacon, ON Semiconductor's Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy Switch features the industry's lowest power Bluetooth 5 radio (RSL10 SIP) and the innovative energy harvesting technology from ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Using the provided firmware and RSL10 Software Development Kit (SDK), this battery-less switch is also easily customizable.

Certified to Bluetooth 5 and worldwide wireless standards, the RSL10 System-in-Package (RSL10 SIP) significantly reduces time-to-market by removing the need for any additional antenna design considerations. The ready-to-use RSL10 SIP features an integrated antenna, RSL10 radio SoC, and all required passive components in a single, miniature package.

The technology developed by ZF captures the energy created when a user presses a button. The switch converts energy from kinetic to electromagnetic, and stores it for use by the RSL10 SIP. Each time the button is pressed and released, the fully integrated energy harvesting solution generates 300 μJ. The switch reference design is also provided with a complete BoM, schematics, PCB layout and Gerber files, as well as free use of the switch-side firmware.

Commenting on the award, Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor, said: 'We are excited that our Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy Switch was recognized by a leading electronics engineering publication in China as the country's 2018 Most Competitive IoT Solution. Coupled with its inherent eco-friendliness, energy harvesting is becoming increasingly important for IoT deployments for eliminating the need for power delivery, battery costs and replacement costs. Our switch reference design is based on the industry's lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy radio, and offers an optimized approach for the rapid and simplified development of self-powered IoT solutions.'

Founded in 1995, China Electronic Market magazine is one of the longest established publications covering the electronics and semiconductor industries in China. Its annual Editor's Choice Award aims to honor innovative new products for various applications including IoT. The award evaluates nominated products against three criteria: brand influence, technological innovation, and product-related services provided to customers.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

