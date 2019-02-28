Log in
ON Semiconductor : Expands Operations in Bangalore, India

02/28/2019
New operations site focuses on advancing innovations for industrial, consumer, computing, sensing and automotive market segments

Bangalore, India - Feb. 28, 2019 - ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON), ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has announced the opening of a new 55,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Bangalore with the goal of integrating all of its India operations. This new facility can house nearly all of its 300 of ON Semiconductor Technology India Pvt Ltd employees focused on supporting the company's global Analog Solutions Group (ASG) and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG).

The ON Semiconductor Bangalore India Development Center (BIDC) is a critical product development location for industrial, consumer, computing, sensing and automotive market segments. The company has continued to grow in India over the past ten years through acquisitions and organic growth, investing more than 20 million dollars to build the work force, lab and the infrastructure in Bangalore. ON Semiconductor's presence started in India with acquisition of Pulsecore in 2009, which brought over ten years of developing and releasing integrated circuit products in various market segments.

'The Bangalore Imaging development center of BIDC has been responsible to develop and release several products over the last eight years, contributing more than 300 million dollars to the ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Group's cumulative revenue,' said Taner Ozcelik, senior vice president of the intelligent sensing group at ON Semiconductor. 'Sensing products, driven by the team, are designed into several automotive systems to be released in the next two to three years. The BIDC is a full-fledged and the largest product development center for ISG working on several parts to be used in mission critical applications. The new site is the testament of our confidence in the employee base and the talent pool in India and we believe we can scale new heights with the help of products developed in the state-of-the-art facility.'

'The BIDC is also a complete development center for several ASG devices, focusing on strategic growth in timing products, signal conditioning products, RF & wireless IoT solutions, custom products, and firmware development for products with embedded microcontrollers,' said Ryan Cameron, vice president IOP in the Analog Solutions Group at ON Semiconductor. 'The new site provides the infrastructure required as the group continues to invest in R&D. This includes additional automated tester resources, lab capabilities and building our key talent to develop full solutions for our customers.'

With the expansion the company plans to hire local engineers in the fields of analog and digital VLSI design, hardware, software, firmware, product & test engineering and functional safety engineering both at experienced and entry levels.

About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

# # #

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its Web site in this news release, such information on the Web site is not to be incorporated herein.

Disclaimer

ON Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 21:51:06 UTC
