ON Semiconductor : Ranks 40 on Fortune's Fastest-Growing Companies

Company listed for second year in a row, up 23 positions

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has been named to the Fortune Fastest-Growing Companies list for the second year in a row; moving up 23 positions from last year. ON Semiconductor is a premier supplier of high performance silicon solutions for energy efficient electronics. The company’s broad portfolio of power, analog, sensors and connectivity products helps customers efficiently solve their design challenges in automotive, industrial, cloud power and the Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

“Being recognized on the Fortune Fastest-Growing Companies list for the second year in a row is a testament to the hard work and persevering efforts from our global employee base,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “We continue to see a meaningful increase in our content being designed into key automotive, industrial, and cloud-power applications and believe these to be among the fastest-growing semiconductor end-markets for a long time. This continuous evolution in our company is rooted in our playing-to-win mentality as evidenced by our leadership position in mature markets while expanding in these key growth areas.”

“We continue to make prudent investments to strengthen our competitive position in our strategic end-markets,” said Bernard Gutmann, executive vice president and CFO. “Our performance speaks to the transformative nature of our business as we continue to engineer a better tomorrow through our actions today. I want to thank all of our employees and business partners for their dedication to our key initiatives over the years. As we approach a 20 year milestone IPO year in 2020, we look forward to another 20 years of paramount successes.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona (USA), the company has over 160 locations in North America, Europe and Asia and a global employee count of more than 36,000. This global presence combined with the depth and breadth of its portfolio of over 86,000 products and an extensive intellectual property portfolio enables the company to be agile and competitive in an ever-changing market.

In addition to this accomplishment, ON Semiconductor was recently recognized as #485 on the Fortune 500, additionally recognized as one of Wall Street Journal’s Management Top 250, was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

Each organization’s overall rank on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list was determined on three areas of performance over a three-year period ending June 28, 2019: average annual revenue growth, average increase in earnings per share and total stock return. To see the full list click here.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

