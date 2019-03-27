ON Semiconductor : Reaches Key Milestones in Roznov

New operations site focuses on advancing innovations for industrial, consumer, computing and automotive market segments.

Roznov pod Radhostem, Czech Republic - March 27, 2019 - ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, today announces a very important step in the evolution of the company. ON Semiconductor has completed the first of at least two expansions of our facility in Rožnov pod Radhoštěm, Czech Republic. Over the past two years, the company has invested roughly 130 million dollars in site expansion projects to expand capacity, enhance its research and development footprint and better address environment protection objectives. As the expansion still continues the company will invest further 70 million USD by the end of this year. Roznov pod Radhostem currently employs over 2,000 individuals, many of them technically qualified staff with more than 700 employees hired in 2017-2018 alone. The expertise of the technical talent in Roznov pod Radhostem spans almost 70 years.

'In order to continue the advanced pace and sophistication synonymous with technology, it was a priority to invest in the ON Semiconductor Roznov facility,' said Keith Jackson, president and CEO at ON Semiconductor. 'Sustained and well-targeted investment helps to support not just product demand, but also the development of employees who are key to, and the driving force behind the company's success.

The site has state-of-the-art six and eight-inch fabs and silicon wafer manufacturing capabilities and produces devices to serve advanced power related applications in end markets such as computing, consumer, industrial, automotive and portable devices. These expansion projects at the site were important in satisfying the growing demand for the company's devices from established as well as newer markets such as renewable energy.

'ON Semiconductor has been established in Roznov since the existence of the company and is proud to have brought improvement and prosperity to such an historical industrial area,' said Ales Cab, Roznov operations manager at ON Semiconductor. ''By strategically investing in all areas of the site we were able to increase manufacturing capacity into the existing building thus preserving the surrounding landscape.'

ON Semiconductor has a long and storied history in Roznov pod Radhostem, Czech Republic. It is the largest employer in the region and also includes a location in Brno, Czech Republic. ON Semiconductor in the Czech Republic was established in 2003 by merger of TESLA SEZAM (production of semiconductor chips) and TEROSIL (production of silicon). The two companies were the successor organizations of the former state-owned company TESLA, whose current semiconductor manufacturing tradition continues. The design center was established in 1994 and operates on the same campus with the manufacturing operations.

About ON Semiconductor

