ON Semiconductor : Reaches Key Milestones in Roznov Facility Expansion

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON),
driving energy efficient innovations, today announces a very important
step in the evolution of the company. ON Semiconductor has completed the
first of at least two expansions of our facility in Rožnov pod
Radhoštěm, Czech Republic. Over the past two years, the company has
invested roughly 130 million dollars in site expansion projects to
expand capacity, enhance its research and development footprint and
better address environment protection objectives. As the expansion still
continues the company will invest further 70 million USD by the end of
this year. Roznov pod Radhostem currently employs over 2,000
individuals, many of them technically qualified staff with more than 700
employees hired in 2017-2018 alone. The expertise of the technical
talent in Roznov pod Radhostem spans almost 70 years.
“In order to continue the advanced pace and sophistication synonymous
with technology, it was a priority to invest in the ON Semiconductor
Roznov facility,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO at ON
Semiconductor. “Sustained and well-targeted investment helps to support
not just product demand, but also the development of employees who are
key to, and the driving force behind the company’s success.
The site has state-of-the-art six and eight-inch fabs and silicon wafer
manufacturing capabilities and produces devices to serve advanced power
related applications in end markets such as computing, consumer,
industrial, automotive and portable devices. These expansion projects at
the site were important in satisfying the growing demand for the
company’s devices from established as well as newer markets such as
renewable energy.
“ON Semiconductor has been established in Roznov since the existence of
the company and is proud to have brought improvement and prosperity to
such an historical industrial area,” said Ales Cab, Roznov operations
manager at ON Semiconductor. “”By strategically investing in all areas
of the site we were able to increase manufacturing capacity into the
existing building thus preserving the surrounding landscape.”
ON Semiconductor has a long and storied history in Roznov pod Radhostem,
Czech Republic. It is the largest employer in the region and also
includes a location in Brno, Czech Republic. ON Semiconductor in the
Czech Republic was established in 2003 by merger of TESLA SEZAM
(production of semiconductor chips) and TEROSIL (production of silicon).
The two companies were the successor organizations of the former
state-owned company TESLA, whose current semiconductor manufacturing
tradition continues. The design center was established in 1994 and
operates on the same campus with the manufacturing operations.
