ON Semiconductor : Reports Fourth Quarter and 2018 Annual Results
0
02/01/2019 | 05:01pm EST
For the fourth quarter of 2018, highlights include:
Revenue of $1,503.1 million
Gross margin of 37.9 percent
GAAP operating margin of 14.8 percent and non-GAAP operating margin of
16.8 percent
Operating cash flow of $421.0 million and free cash flow of $289.0
million
GAAP earnings per share of $0.39 and non-GAAP earnings per share of
$0.53
For 2018, highlights include:
Revenue of $5,878.3 million
Gross margin of 38.1 percent
GAAP operating margin of 14.4 percent and non-GAAP operating margin of
16.7 percent
Operating cash flow of $1,274.2 million and free cash flow of $759.4
million
GAAP earnings per share of $1.44 and non-GAAP earnings per share of
$1.96
ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON)
today announced that total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was
$1,503.1 million, up approximately nine percent compared to the same
quarter last year. Fourth quarter revenue was down approximately three
percent as compared to revenue in the third quarter of 2018.
“We once again delivered strong performance in the fourth quarter
despite slowdown in macroeconomic conditions. Key secular trends driving
growth in our content in automotive, industrial, and cloud-power
end-markets remain intact, and we remain upbeat about our medium to long
term outlook. Our design-win pipeline in our strategic markets is
growing at a strong pace, our customer engagements are strengthening,
and our competitive position is improving significantly,” said Keith
Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “Despite confidence in
our medium to long term outlook, we remain cognizant of slowing
macroeconomic conditions, and we are managing our business prudently to
adjust to changing demand environment."
“Along with strong revenue performance, we intend to continue to deliver
solid margin and free cash flow performance through strong execution on
operational front.”
Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP)
(in millions, except per share data)
4Q 2018
4Q 2017*
Year-Over-
Year Change
3Q 2018
Sequential
Change
Revenue
$
1,503.1
$
1,377.5
9
%
$
1,541.7
(3
)%
Gross Profit
$
569.7
$
516.5
10
%
$
596.6
(5
)%
Operating Income
$
222.7
$
167.5
33
%
$
241.6
(8
)%
Net Income Attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
165.6
$
529.9
(69
)%
$
166.9
(1
)%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.39
$
1.22
(68
)%
$
0.38
3
%
Diluted Share Count
420.0
433.3
(3
)%
435.3
(4
)%
Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)
(in millions, except per share data)
4Q 2018
4Q 2017*
Year-Over- Year Change
3Q 2018
Sequential
Change
Revenue
$
1,503.1
$
1,377.5
9
%
$
1,541.7
(3
)%
Gross Profit
$
570.3
$
516.5
10
%
$
596.8
(4
)%
Operating Income
$
253.0
$
211.1
20
%
$
275.1
(8
)%
Net Income Attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
222.0
$
167.3
33
%
$
244.9
(9
)%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.53
$
0.39
36
%
$
0.57
(7
)%
Diluted Share Count
420.0
429.9
(2
)%
429.4
(2
)%
Fourth Quarter Key Cash Flow Items
(in millions)
4Q 2018
4Q 2017*
Year-Over- Year Change
3Q 2018
Sequential
Change
Cash Taxes
$
8.2
$
18.9
(57
)%
$
12.6
(35
)%
Operating Cash Flow
$
421.0
$
224.3
88
%
$
358.2
18
%
Free Cash Flow
$
289.0
$
48.6
495
%
$
227.8
27
%
* Prior period amounts have been adjusted for the retrospective adoption
of ASU 2017-07 - “Improving the presentation of Net Periodic Pension
Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost” (“ASU 2017-07”).
Under ASU 2017-07, service cost is included in operating income, while
the other components are reported outside of operating income. The
adoption of the standard did not have a material impact on the current
or prior period financial statements.
FIRST QUARTER 2019 OUTLOOK
Based on product booking trends, backlog levels, and estimated turns
levels, the Company anticipates that total revenue in first quarter of
2019 will be approximately $1,365 to $1,415 million. First quarter 2019
gross margin outlook includes negative impact of 50 basis points from
manufacturing services provided by ON Semiconductor Aizu Co., Ltd.
The outlook for the first quarter of 2019 includes anticipated
stock-based compensation expense of approximately $19 million to $21
million. Net cash paid for income taxes is expected to be $16 million to
$20 million.
The following table outlines ON Semiconductor's projected first quarter
of 2019 GAAP and non-GAAP outlook.
Total ON Semiconductor
GAAP
Special
Items ***
Total ON Semiconductor
Non-GAAP****
Revenue
$1,365 to $1,415 million
$1,365 to $1,415 million
Gross Margin
36.4% to 37.4%
36.4% to 37.4%
Operating Expenses
$330 to $348 million
$30 to $34 million*
$300 to $314 million
Other Income and Expense (including interest expense), net
$31 to $34 million
$9 to 10 million
$22 to $24 million
Diluted Share Count **
420 million
—
420 million
*
Convertible Notes, Non-cash Interest Expense is calculated pursuant
to FASB’s Accounting Standards Codification Topic 470: Debt.
**
Diluted share count can vary as a result of, among other things, the
actual exercise of options or vesting of restricted stock units, the
incremental dilutive shares from the Company's convertible senior
subordinated notes, and the repurchase or the issuance of stock or
convertible notes or the sale of treasury shares. In periods in
which the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds $18.50,
the non-GAAP diluted share count and non-GAAP net income per share
includes the impact of the Company’s hedge transactions issued
concurrently with our 1.00% convertible notes. As such, at an
average stock price per share between $18.50 and $25.96, the hedging
activity offsets the potentially dilutive effect of the 1.00%
convertible notes. In periods when the quarterly average stock price
per share exceeds $20.72, the non-GAAP diluted share count and
non-GAAP net income per share includes the anti-dilutive impact of
the Company’s hedge transactions issued concurrently with the 1.625%
convertible notes. As such, at an average stock price per share
between $20.72 and $30.70, the hedging activity offsets the
potentially dilutive effect of the 1.625% convertible notes. Both
GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share counts are based on the Company’s
stock price as of December 31, 2018.
***
Special items may include: amortization of acquisition-related
intangibles; expensing of appraised inventory fair market value
step-up; purchased in-process research and development expenses;
restructuring, asset impairments and other, net; goodwill impairment
charges; gains and losses on debt prepayment; non-cash interest
expense; actuarial (gains) losses on pension plans and other pension
benefits; and certain other special items, as necessary. These
special items are out of our control and could change significantly
from period to period. As a result, we are not able to reasonably
estimate and separately present the individual impact of these
special items, and we are similarly unable to provide a
reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures. The reconciliation that is
unavailable would include a forward looking income statement,
balance sheet and statement of cash flows in accordance with GAAP.
For this reason, we use a projected range of the aggregate amount of
special items in order to calculate our projected non-GAAP operating
expense outlook.
****
We believe these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental
information to investors. We use these measures, together with GAAP
measures, for internal managerial purposes and as a means to
evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, we do not, and you
should not, rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of
our performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures reflect
an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when
taken together with GAAP results and the reconciliations to
corresponding GAAP financial measures that we also provide in our
releases, provide a more complete understanding of factors and
trends affecting our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures
are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these
financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial
measures, even if they have similar names.
TELECONFERENCE
ON Semiconductor will host a conference call for the financial community
at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EST) on Feb. 4, 2019 to discuss this
announcement and ON Semiconductor’s results for the fourth quarter of
2018 and year then ended. The Company will also provide a real-time
audio webcast of the teleconference on the Investor Relations page of
its website at http://www.onsemi.com.
The webcast replay will be available at this site approximately one hour
following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for
approximately 30 days following the conference call. Investors and
interested parties can also access the conference call through a
telephone call by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262) 558-6155
(International). In order to join this conference call, you will be
required to provide the Conference ID Number, which is 9592878.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)
is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce
global energy use. The Company is a leading supplier of
semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of
energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,
connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The Company’s products
help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable,
world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and
ethics program and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices
and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and
the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC.All other
brand and product names appearing in this document are registered
trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.Although
the Company references its website in this news release, information on
the website is not to be incorporated herein.
This document contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is
defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All
statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or
incorporated in this document could be deemed forward-looking
statements, particularly statements about the future financial
performance of ON Semiconductor, including financial guidance for the
year ending December 31, 2019. Forward-looking statements are often
characterized by the use of words such as “believes,” “estimates,”
“expects,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” or
“anticipates” or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. All
forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our
current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions and involve
risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results or
events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking
statements. These factors include, among other things: our revenue and
operating performance; economic conditions and markets (including
current financial conditions); risks related to our ability to meet our
assumptions regarding outlook for revenue and gross margin as a
percentage of revenue; effects of exchange rate fluctuations; the
cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; changes in demand for our
products; changes in inventories at our customers and distributors;
technological and product development risks; enforcement and protection
of our intellectual property rights and related risks; risks related to
the security of our information systems and secured network;
availability of raw materials, electricity, gas, water, and other supply
chain uncertainties; our ability to effectively shift production to
other facilities when required in order to maintain supply continuity
for our customers; variable demand and the aggressive pricing
environment for semiconductor products; our ability to successfully
manufacture in increasing volumes on a cost-effective basis and with
acceptable quality for our current products; risks associated with our
acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. and with
other acquisitions and dispositions, including our ability to realize
the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions and dispositions; risks
that acquisitions or dispositions may disrupt our current plans and
operations, the risk of unexpected costs, charges, or expenses resulting
from acquisitions or dispositions and difficulties arising from
integrating and consolidating acquired businesses, our timely filing of
financial information with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) for acquired businesses, and our ability to accurately predict
the future financial performance of acquired businesses); competitor
actions, including the adverse impact of competitor product
announcements; pricing and gross profit pressures; loss of key customers
or distributors; order cancellations or reduced bookings; changes in
manufacturing yields; control of costs and expenses and realization of
cost savings and synergies from restructurings; significant litigation;
risks associated with decisions to expend cash reserves for various uses
in accordance with our capital allocation policy such as debt
prepayment, stock repurchases, or acquisitions rather than to retain
such cash for future needs; risks associated with our substantial
leverage and restrictive covenants in our debt agreements that may be in
place from time to time; risks associated with our worldwide operations,
including changes in trade policies, foreign employment and labor
matters associated with unions and collective bargaining arrangements,
as well as man-made and/or natural disasters affecting our operations or
financial results; the threat or occurrence of international armed
conflict and terrorist activities both in the United States and
internationally; risks of changes in U.S. or international tax rates or
legislation, including the impact of the recent U.S. tax legislation;
risks and costs associated with increased and new regulation of
corporate governance and disclosure standards; risks related to new
legal requirements; and risks involving environmental or other
governmental regulation. Additional factors that could affect our future
results or events are described under Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in
our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 21,
2018 (our "2017 Form 10-K"), Part II, Item IA "Risk Factors" in our Form
10-Q for the quarter ended March 30, 2018 (our "First Quarter 10-Q"),
our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 29, 2018 (our "Second Quarter
10-Q"), and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2018 (our
"Third Quarter 10-Q"), and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements. We assume no obligation to update such information, except
as may be required by law. You should carefully consider the trends,
risks, and uncertainties described in this document, our 2017 Form 10-K,
our First Quarter 10-Q, our Second Quarter 10-Q, our Third Quarter 10-Q,
and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any
investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these
trends, risks, or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our
business, financial condition, or operating results could be materially
adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline,
and you could lose all or part of your investment. All forward-looking
statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are
expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
September 28, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Revenue
$
1,503.1
$
1,541.7
$
1,377.5
$
5,878.3
$
5,543.1
Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization shown below)
933.4
945.1
861.0
3,639.6
3,507.5
Gross profit
569.7
596.6
516.5
2,238.7
2,035.6
Gross margin
37.9
%
38.7
%
37.5
%
38.1
%
36.7
%
Operating expenses:
Research and development
162.2
166.2
158.0
650.7
594.7
Selling and marketing
82.1
83.1
81.0
324.7
316.6
General and administrative
74.5
73.3
71.1
293.3
285.0
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
28.4
28.0
28.8
111.7
123.8
Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
(3.7
)
4.4
4.7
4.3
20.8
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
3.5
—
5.4
6.8
13.1
Total operating expenses
347.0
355.0
349.0
1,391.5
1,354.0
Operating income
222.7
241.6
167.5
847.2
681.6
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(32.9
)
(31.2
)
(33.2
)
(128.2
)
(141.2
)
Interest income
2.8
1.3
1.2
6.1
3.0
Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
—
(0.6
)
(14.3
)
(4.6
)
(47.2
)
Gain on divestiture of business
—
0.4
—
5.0
12.5
Licensing income
3.7
1.0
2.2
36.6
47.6
Other income (expense)
(7.6
)
3.5
(2.4
)
(7.1
)
(8.8
)
Other income (expense), net
(34.0
)
(25.6
)
(46.5
)
(92.2
)
(134.1
)
Income before income taxes
188.7
216.0
121.0
755.0
547.5
Income tax benefit (provision)
(22.7
)
(48.9
)
410.0
(125.1
)
265.5
Net income
166.0
167.1
531.0
629.9
813.0
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(0.4
)
(0.2
)
(1.1
)
(2.5
)
(2.3
)
Net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
165.6
$
166.9
$
529.9
$
627.4
$
810.7
Net income per common share attributable to ON Semiconductor
Corporation:
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.39
$
1.25
$
1.48
$
1.92
Diluted
$
0.39
$
0.38
$
1.22
$
1.44
$
1.89
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
416.9
425.5
424.3
423.8
421.9
Diluted
420.0
435.3
433.3
435.9
428.3
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions)
December 31, 2018
September 28, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,069.6
$
951.0
$
949.2
Receivables, net
686.0
733.0
701.5
Inventories
1,225.2
1,200.6
1,089.5
Other current assets
187.0
212.4
193.0
Total current assets
3,167.8
3,097.0
2,933.2
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,549.6
2,401.1
2,279.1
Goodwill
932.5
932.5
916.9
Intangible assets, net
566.4
595.9
628.3
Deferred tax assets
266.2
259.6
339.1
Other assets
105.1
123.7
98.5
Total assets
$
7,587.6
$
7,409.8
$
7,195.1
Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity
Accounts payable
$
671.7
$
588.3
$
548.0
Accrued expenses
659.1
627.2
612.8
Current portion of long-term debt
138.5
99.2
248.1
Total current liabilities
1,469.3
1,314.7
1,408.9
Long-term debt
2,627.6
2,615.7
2,703.7
Deferred tax liabilities
54.8
60.7
55.1
Other long-term liabilities
241.8
215.3
226.4
Total liabilities
4,393.5
4,206.4
4,394.1
ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
5.6
5.6
5.5
Additional paid-in capital
3,702.3
3,670.3
3,593.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(37.9
)
(35.5
)
(40.6
)
Accumulated earnings
979.6
814.0
351.5
Less: Treasury stock, at cost
(1,478.0
)
(1,275.3
)
(1,131.1
)
Total ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity
3,171.6
3,179.1
2,778.8
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
22.5
24.3
22.2
Total stockholders' equity
3,194.1
3,203.4
2,801.0
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,587.6
$
7,409.8
$
7,195.1
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
September 28, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net income
$
166.0
$
167.1
$
531.0
$
629.9
$
813.0
Adjusted for:
Licensing income
(3.7
)
(1.0
)
(2.2
)
(36.6
)
(47.6
)
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
0.5
3.7
7.0
10.0
Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
(3.7
)
4.4
4.7
4.3
20.8
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
3.5
—
5.4
6.8
13.1
Interest expense
32.9
31.2
33.2
128.2
141.2
Interest income
(2.8
)
(1.3
)
(1.2
)
(6.1
)
(3.0
)
Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
—
0.6
14.3
4.6
47.2
Income tax provision (benefit)
22.7
48.9
(410.0
)
125.1
(265.5
)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(0.4
)
(0.2
)
(1.1
)
(2.5
)
(2.3
)
Depreciation and amortization
136.2
127.1
123.4
508.7
481.9
Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory
0.6
0.2
—
1.0
13.6
Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
(59.0
)
Gain on divestiture of business
—
(0.4
)
—
(5.0
)
(12.5
)
Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
—
(0.2
)
(2.1
)
1.8
Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits
5.8
—
1.9
5.8
1.9
Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
1.5
0.4
1.0
4.4
3.2
Adjusted EBITDA
358.6
377.5
303.9
1,373.5
1,157.8
Increase (decrease):
Licensing income
3.7
1.0
2.2
36.6
47.6
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
(0.5
)
(3.7
)
(7.0
)
(10.0
)
Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
3.7
(4.4
)
(4.7
)
(4.3
)
(20.8
)
Interest expense
(32.9
)
(31.2
)
(33.2
)
(128.2
)
(141.2
)
Interest income
2.8
1.3
1.2
6.1
3.0
Income tax benefit (provision)
(22.7
)
(48.9
)
410.0
(125.1
)
265.5
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
0.4
0.2
1.1
2.5
2.3
Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory
(0.6
)
(0.2
)
—
(1.0
)
(13.6
)
Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
59.0
Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
—
0.2
2.1
(1.8
)
Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits
(5.8
)
—
(1.9
)
(5.8
)
(1.9
)
Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
(1.5
)
(0.4
)
(1.0
)
(4.4
)
(3.2
)
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of fixed assets
(1.2
)
1.2
1.1
2.4
3.9
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
3.4
3.1
3.8
13.2
16.0
Payments for term debt modification
—
—
(1.4
)
(1.1
)
(3.8
)
Write-down of excess inventories
20.6
11.3
10.2
55.7
67.0
Share-based compensation expense
18.9
17.9
17.1
78.3
69.8
Non-cash interest on convertible notes
9.5
9.0
8.9
36.1
30.8
Non-cash asset impairment charges
—
2.6
0.6
2.4
7.9
Change in deferred taxes
(10.7
)
36.7
(444.4
)
69.2
(348.3
)
Other
2.0
(2.8
)
(0.4
)
(1.6
)
2.2
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
72.8
(15.2
)
(45.3
)
(125.4
)
(94.0
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
421.0
$
358.2
$
224.3
1,274.2
1,094.2
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
$
(132.0
)
$
(130.4
)
$
(175.7
)
$
(514.8
)
$
(387.5
)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
30.2
0.3
12.2
36.5
14.3
Deposits utilized (made) for purchases of property, plant and
equipment
9.7
8.1
(6.1
)
4.1
(8.2
)
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired
—
(0.2
)
—
(70.9
)
(0.8
)
Purchase of equity interest and assets, net of cash acquired
(4.8
)
—
—
(24.6
)
—
Proceeds from divestiture of business, net of cash transferred
1.1
1.7
—
8.4
20.0
Proceeds from repayment of note receivable
—
—
—
10.2
—
Purchases of held-to-maturity securities
—
—
—
—
(1.6
)
Other
2.2
—
(1.0
)
2.2
(1.0
)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(93.6
)
$
(120.5
)
$
(170.6
)
$
(548.9
)
$
(364.8
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds for the issuance of common stock under the ESPP
$
6.3
$
11.8
$
12.2
$
25.0
$
23.6
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1.3
0.1
7.1
5.7
18.0
Payment of tax withholding for restricted shares
(2.4
)
(9.3
)
(3.1
)
(31.6
)
(28.1
)
Repurchase of common stock
(200.3
)
(75.0
)
—
(315.3
)
(25.0
)
Proceeds from debt issuance
7.1
0.7
405.0
15.3
1,106.2
Repayment of long-term debt
(18.5
)
(64.5
)
(419.8
)
(298.4
)
(1,831.4
)
Purchase of convertible note hedges
—
—
—
—
(144.7
)
Proceeds from issuance of warrants
—
—
—
—
85.2
Payment of capital lease obligations
(0.3
)
(0.1
)
(1.2
)
(3.6
)
(8.9
)
Payment of contingent consideration
—
—
(3.9
)
—
(3.9
)
Dividend to non-controlling shareholder of consolidated subsidiary
(2.2
)
—
(1.9
)
(2.2
)
(1.9
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(209.0
)
$
(136.3
)
$
(5.6
)
$
(605.1
)
$
(810.9
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
$
0.2
$
(0.6
)
$
(0.1
)
$
0.3
$
2.3
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
118.6
$
100.8
$
48.0
$
120.5
$
(79.2
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$
968.5
$
867.7
$
918.6
$
966.6
$
1,045.8
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
1,087.1
$
968.5
$
966.6
$
1,087.1
$
966.6
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES
(in millions, except per share and percentage data)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
September 28, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP revenue:
GAAP revenue
$
1,503.1
$
1,541.7
$
1,377.5
$
5,878.3
$
5,543.1
Special items:
a)
Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
(155.1
)
Total special items
—
—
—
—
(155.1
)
Non-GAAP revenue
$
1,503.1
$
1,541.7
$
1,377.5
$
5,878.3
$
5,388.0
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:
GAAP gross profit
$
569.7
$
596.6
$
516.5
$
2,238.7
$
2,035.6
Special items:
a)
Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
(59.0
)
b)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step up
0.6
0.2
—
1.0
13.6
Total special items
0.6
0.2
—
1.0
(45.4
)
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
570.3
$
596.8
$
516.5
$
2,239.7
$
1,990.2
Reconciliation of GAAP gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:
GAAP gross margin
37.9
%
38.7
%
37.5
%
38.1
%
36.7
%
Special items:
a)
Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.1
%
b)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step up
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.2
%
Total special items
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.3
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
37.9
%
38.7
%
37.5
%
38.1
%
36.9
%
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating
expenses:
GAAP operating expenses
$
347.0
$
355.0
$
349.0
$
1,391.5
$
1,354.0
Special items:
a)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(28.4
)
(28.0
)
(28.8
)
(111.7
)
(123.8
)
b)
Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
3.7
(4.4
)
(4.7
)
(4.3
)
(20.8
)
c)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
(3.5
)
—
(5.4
)
(6.8
)
(13.1
)
d)
Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
(1.5
)
(0.4
)
(1.0
)
(4.4
)
(3.2
)
e)
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
(0.5
)
(3.7
)
(7.0
)
(10.0
)
Total special items
(29.7
)
(33.3
)
(43.6
)
(134.2
)
(170.9
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
317.3
$
321.7
$
305.4
$
1,257.3
$
1,183.1
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating
income:
GAAP operating income
$
222.7
$
241.6
$
167.5
$
847.2
$
681.6
Special items:
a)
Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
(59.0
)
b)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step up
0.6
0.2
—
1.0
13.6
c)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
28.4
28.0
28.8
111.7
123.8
d)
Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
(3.7
)
4.4
4.7
4.3
20.8
e)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
3.5
—
5.4
6.8
13.1
f)
Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
1.5
0.4
1.0
4.4
3.2
g)
R&D Costs related to licensing income
—
0.5
3.7
7.0
10.0
Total special items
30.3
33.5
43.6
135.2
125.5
Non-GAAP operating income
$
253.0
$
275.1
$
211.1
$
982.4
$
807.1
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating
margin (operating income / revenue):
GAAP operating margin
14.8
%
15.7
%
12.2
%
14.4
%
12.3
%
Special items:
a)
Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
(0.7
)%
b)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step up
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.2
%
c)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1.9
%
1.8
%
2.1
%
1.9
%
2.2
%
d)
Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
(0.2
)%
0.3
%
0.3
%
0.1
%
0.4
%
e)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
0.2
%
—
%
0.4
%
0.1
%
0.2
%
f)
Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
0.1
%
—
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
g)
R&D Costs related to licensing income
—
%
—
%
0.3
%
0.1
%
0.2
%
Total special items
2.0
%
2.1
%
3.2
%
2.3
%
2.7
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
16.8
%
17.8
%
15.3
%
16.7
%
15.0
%
Reconciliation of GAAP income before income taxes to non-GAAP
income before income taxes:
GAAP income before income taxes
$
188.7
$
216.0
$
121.0
$
755.0
$
547.5
Special items:
a)
Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
(59.0
)
b)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step-up
0.6
0.2
—
1.0
13.6
c)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
28.4
28.0
28.8
111.7
123.8
d)
Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
(3.7
)
4.4
4.7
4.3
20.8
e)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
3.5
—
5.4
6.8
13.1
f)
Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
1.5
0.4
1.0
4.4
3.2
g)
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
0.5
3.7
7.0
10.0
h)
Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits
5.8
—
1.9
5.8
1.9
i)
Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
—
0.6
14.3
4.6
47.2
j)
Non-cash interest on convertible notes
9.5
9.0
8.9
36.1
30.8
k)
Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
—
(0.2
)
(2.1
)
1.8
l)
Licensing income
(3.7
)
(1.0
)
(2.2
)
(36.6
)
(47.6
)
m)
Gain on divestiture of business
—
(0.4
)
—
(5.0
)
(12.5
)
Total special items
41.9
41.7
66.3
138.0
147.1
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$
230.6
$
257.7
$
187.3
$
893.0
$
694.6
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:
GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
165.6
$
166.9
$
529.9
$
627.4
$
810.7
Special items:
a)
Sell-through to sell-in adjustment
—
—
—
—
(59.0
)
b)
Expensing of appraised inventory at fair market value step-up
0.6
0.2
—
1.0
13.6
c)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
28.4
28.0
28.8
111.7
123.8
d)
Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net
(3.7
)
4.4
4.7
4.3
20.8
e)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
3.5
—
5.4
6.8
13.1
f)
Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs
1.5
0.4
1.0
4.4
3.2
g)
R&D costs related to licensing income
—
0.5
3.7
7.0
10.0
h)
Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits
5.8
—
1.9
5.8
1.9
i)
Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment
—
0.6
14.3
4.6
47.2
j)
Non-cash interest on convertible notes
9.5
9.0
8.9
36.1
30.8
k)
Adjustment to contingent consideration
—
—
(0.2
)
(2.1
)
1.8
l)
Licensing income
(3.7
)
(1.0
)
(2.2
)
(36.6
)
(47.6
)
m)
Gain on divestiture of business
—
(0.4
)
—
(5.0
)
(12.5
)
n)
Adjustment of income taxes
14.5
36.3
(428.9
)
71.9
(333.3
)
Total special items
56.4
78.0
(362.6
)
209.9
(186.2
)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
222.0
$
244.9
$
167.3
$
837.3
$
624.5
Adjustment of income taxes:
Tax adjustment for Special Items (1)
$
(8.8
)
$
(8.8
)
$
(23.2
)
$
(29.0
)
$
(51.5
)
Other non-GAAP tax adjustment (2)
36.4
45.1
44.2
114.0
168.1
Impact of U.S. tax reform (3)
35.1
—
(449.9
)
35.1
(449.9
)
Impact of U.S. tax method changes
(48.2
)
—
—
(48.2
)
—
$
14.5
$
36.3
$
(428.9
)
$
71.9
$
(333.3
)
(1)
Tax impact of non-GAAP Special Items (a-m), calculated using the
federal statutory rate of 21%, 21%, and 35% for the quarters and
years ended December 31, 2018, September 28, 2018, and December 31,
2017, respectively.
(2)
The income tax adjustment primarily represents the use of the net
operating loss, non-cash impact of not asserting indefinite
reinvestment on earnings of our foreign subsidiaries, deferred tax
expense not affecting taxes payable, and non-cash expense (benefit)
related to uncertain tax positions.
(3)
Tax impacts of U.S. tax reform legislation, H.R.1, commonly referred
to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and related provisional impacts
recorded pursuant to Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) No. 118, Income
Tax Accounting Implications of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted share count to non-GAAP diluted
share count:
GAAP diluted share count
420.0
435.3
433.3
435.9
428.3
Special items:
a)
Dilutive share count attributable to convertible notes
—
(5.9
)
(3.4
)
(7.8
)
(0.9
)
Total Special items
—
(5.9
)
(3.4
)
(7.8
)
(0.9
)
Non-GAAP diluted share count
420.0
429.4
429.9
428.1
427.4
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share:
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation
$
222.0
$
244.9
$
167.3
$
837.3
$
624.5
Non-GAAP diluted share count
420.0
429.4
429.9
428.1
427.4
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.53
$
0.57
$
0.39
$
1.96
$
1.46
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to
free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
421.0
$
358.2
$
224.3
$
1,274.2
$
1,094.2
Special items:
a)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(132.0
)
(130.4
)
(175.7
)
(514.8
)
(387.5
)
Total special items
(132.0
)
(130.4
)
(175.7
)
(514.8
)
(387.5
)
Free cash flow
$
289.0
$
227.8
$
48.6
$
759.4
$
706.7
Certain of the amounts in the above tables may not total due to rounding
of individual amounts.
Total share-based compensation expense related to the Company’s stock
options, restricted stock units, stock grant awards, and employee stock
purchase plan is included below.
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
September 28, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cost of revenue
$
1.9
$
1.7
$
1.6
$
7.0
$
6.0
Research and development
3.7
3.4
2.9
14.3
12.5
Selling and marketing
3.6
3.3
2.9
14.1
11.7
General and administrative
9.7
9.5
9.7
42.9
39.6
Total share-based compensation expense
$
18.9
$
17.9
$
17.1
$
78.3
$
69.8
NON-GAAP MEASURES
To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance
with GAAP, ON Semiconductor uses certain non-GAAP measures, which are
adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP measures to exclude
items related to the amortization of intangible assets, amortization of
acquisition-related intangibles, expensing of appraised inventory fair
market value step-up, inventory valuation adjustments,
purchased in-process research and development expenses, restructuring,
asset impairments and other, net, goodwill impairment charges, gains and
losses on debt prepayment, non-cash interest expense, actuarial (gains)
losses on pension plans and other pension benefits, third party
acquisition and divestiture related costs, tax impact of these items,
and certain other non-recurring items, as necessary. Management does not
consider the effects of these items in evaluating the core operational
activities of ON Semiconductor. Management uses these non-GAAP measures
internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and
evaluate ON Semiconductor’s current performance. In addition, we believe
that most analysts covering ON Semiconductor use the non-GAAP measures
to evaluate ON Semiconductor’s performance. Given management’s and other
relevant use of these non-GAAP measures, ON Semiconductor believes these
measures are important to investors in understanding ON Semiconductor’s
current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of
management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are
useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in ON
Semiconductor’s core business across different time periods.
These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with, and should
not be considered alternatives or necessarily superior to, GAAP
financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other
companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it
may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other
companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net
income before interest expense, interest income, provision for income
taxes, depreciation, and amortization expense and special items. We use
the adjusted EBITDA measure for internal managerial evaluation purposes,
as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons and as a performance
metric for the vesting and release of certain of our performance-based
equity awards. SEC Regulation G and other federal securities laws
regulate the use of financial measures that are not prepared in
accordance with GAAP. We believe this measure provides important
supplemental information to investors. However, we do not, and you
should not, rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our
performance.
Non-GAAP Revenue
The use of non-GAAP revenue allows management to evaluate, among other
things, the revenue from the Company’s core businesses and trends across
different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of
special items such as the impact of the change in revenue recognition on
distributor sales implemented in the first quarter of 2017. In
addition, non-GAAP revenue is an important component of management’s
internal performance measurement and incentive and reward process as it
is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the
business and for strategic decision making, preparing budgets, obtaining
targets, and forecasting future results. Management presents
this non-GAAP financial measure to enable investors and analysts to
evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs
of operations of ON Semiconductor’s core businesses.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Gross Margin
The use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin allows management to
evaluate, among other things, the gross margin and gross profit of the
Company’s core businesses and trends across different reporting periods
on a consistent basis, independent of non-cash items including,
generally speaking, expensing of appraised inventory fair market
value step-up and the impact from the change in revenue recognition on
distributor sales. In addition, it is an important component of
management’s internal performance measurement and incentive and reward
process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial
results of the business and for strategic decision making, preparing
budgets, obtaining targets, and forecasting future results. Management
presents this non-GAAP financial measure to enable investors and
analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the
direct costs of revenue of ON Semiconductor’s core businesses.
Non-GAAP Operating Income and Operating Margin
The use of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin allows
management to evaluate, among other things, the operating margin and
operating income of the Company’s core businesses and trends across
different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent
of non-cash items including, generally speaking, expensing of appraised
inventory fair market value step-up, the impact from the change in
revenue recognition on distributor sales, amortization and impairments
of intangible assets, third party acquisition and divestiture related
costs, restructuring charges, and certain other special items as
necessary. In addition, it is an important component of management’s
internal performance measurement and incentive and reward process as it
is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the
business and for strategic decision making, preparing budgets, obtaining
targets, and forecasting future results. Management presents
this non-GAAP financial measure to enable investors and analysts to
evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs
of operations of ON Semiconductor’s core businesses.
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to ON Semiconductor and Diluted
Earnings Per Share
The use of non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor and
diluted earnings per share allows management to evaluate the operating
results of ON Semiconductor’s core businesses and trends across
different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent
of non-cash items including, generally, the amortization and impairments
of intangible assets, expensing of appraised inventory fair market
value step-up, the impact from the change in revenue recognition on
distributor sales, restructuring, gains and losses on debt
prepayment, non-cash interest expense, actuarial (gains) losses on
pension plans and other pension benefits, third party acquisition and
divestiture related costs, tax impact of these items and other non-GAAP
adjustments, and certain other special items, as necessary. In addition,
these items are important components of management’s internal
performance measurement and incentive and reward process, as they are
used to assess the current and historical financial results of the
business and for strategic decision making, preparing budgets, setting
targets, and forecasting future results. Management presents
these non-GAAP financial measures to enable investors and analysts to
understand the results of operations of ON Semiconductor’s core
businesses and, to the extent comparable, to compare our results of
operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in
our industry.
Free Cash Flow
The use of free cash flow allows management to evaluate, among other
things, the ability of the Company to make interest or principal
payments on its debt. Free cash flow is defined as the difference
between cash flow from operating activities and capital expenditures
disclosed under investing activities in the consolidated statement of
cash flows. Free cash flow is not an alternate to cash flow from
operating activities as a measure of liquidity. It is an important
component of management’s internal performance measurement and incentive
and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical
financial results of the business and for strategic decision making,
preparing budgets, obtaining targets, and forecasting future results.
Management presents this non-GAAP financial measure to enable investors
and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to
the direct costs of operations of ON Semiconductor’s core businesses.
Diluted Share Count
In periods when the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds
$18.50, the non-GAAP diluted share count includes the anti-dilutive
impact of the Company’s hedge transactions issued concurrently with the
1.00% convertible notes. As such, at an average stock price per share
between $18.50 and $25.96, the hedging activity offsets the potentially
dilutive effect of the 1.00% convertible notes.
In periods when the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds
$20.72, the non-GAAP diluted share count includes the anti-dilutive
impact of the Company’s hedge transactions issued concurrently with the
1.625% convertible notes. As such, at an average stock price per share
between $20.72 and $30.70, the hedging activity offsets the potentially
dilutive effect of the 1.625% convertible notes.