Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ON Semiconductor Corp    ON

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP (ON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ON Semiconductor : Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 08:58pm CEST
Company provides conference call details

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Oct. 10, 2018 - ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON), plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 28, 2018, before the market opens on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EST) on Oct. 29, 2018, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:

  • Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the 'Investor Relations' section of the company's website at http://www.onsemi.com. The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.
  • Teleconference: A telephone conference of the earnings report can be accessed by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262) 558-6155 (International). In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number - which is 1676964.

About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

# # #

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its Web site in this news release, such information on the Web site is not to be incorporated herein.

Disclaimer

ON Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 18:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
08:58pON SEMICONDUCTOR : Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
PU
10/05ON SEMICONDUCTOR : to Demonstrate Innovation in Automotive, Power Conversion and..
AQ
10/04ON SEMICONDUCTOR : to Demonstrate Innovation in Automotive, Power Conversion and..
AQ
10/03Christine Yan Joins the ON Semiconductor Board of Directors
AQ
10/03ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Innovation in Automotive, Power, IoT at electronica 2018
PU
10/01ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
10/01ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Christine Yan Joins the ON Semiconductor Board of Directors
BU
10/01ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Completes Additional Share Purchase of Fujitsu's 8-inch Wafer..
AQ
10/01ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Completes Additional Share Purchase of Fujitsus 8-inch Wafer ..
AQ
10/01ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Completes Additional Share Purchase of Fujitsu’s 8-inch..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08RAYMOND JAMES : "Too early to call a bottom" on chips 
10/04Deutsche Bank reduces chip stock estimates on expected downturn 
10/02Semi stocks trade up with few catalysts 
10/01ON Semiconductor increases stake in 8-inch wafer fab 
09/25Raymond James tech downgrades include Intel, Analog Devices 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 820 M
EBIT 2018 956 M
Net income 2018 605 M
Debt 2018 1 449 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,91
P/E ratio 2019 11,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,48x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 7 182 M
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith D. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Campbell Chairman
William A. Schromm Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bernard Gutmann Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP-19.53%7 182
INTEL CORPORATION1.88%214 642
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%204 400
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.23%161 448
BROADCOM INC-4.75%101 170
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.50%100 010
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.