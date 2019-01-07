Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ON Semiconductor Corp    ON

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP (ON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/07 11:26:58 am
16.885 USD   +2.33%
2018ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP : annual earnings release
2017ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP : half-yearly earnings release
2017Weak iPhone sales hit shares of Apple's suppliers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ON Semiconductor : and 3M Collaborate to Improve Roadway Safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

Next generation infrastructure solutions enable advancement in connected and automated vehicle technology

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, and 3M, a global science and innovation company, have jointly announced a collaboration to improve communication between vehicles and roadway infrastructure. Together, ON Semiconductor and 3M combine decades of image sensing technology and roadway safety experience, to help improve navigation for vehicles equipped with automated driving features.

During CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the two companies will display ON Semiconductor’s AR0234AT CMOS image sensor integrated with 3M’s next generation digitally-enabled Smart Code sign technology in the ON Semiconductor demo room at the Venetian, Level 3, Murano 3302 & 3303. Through this collaboration, both companies anticipate accelerated progress toward the next generation of infrastructure solutions to facilitate advancement in connected and automated vehicle technology.

“Our image sensors are the ’eyes‘ of autonomous vehicles, and our sensor technology can enable vehicles to ’see‘ much more than a human driver can,” said Ross Jatou, Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Solutions Division, Intelligent Sensing Group at ON Semiconductor. “Working with 3M’s advanced materials technology enables our sensors to deliver additional information from enhanced infrastructure to further assist drivers beyond traditional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and pave the way towards autonomous driving.”

“Full autonomy will require integrated systems that allow cars to communicate with each other and the driving ecosystem. Achieving this requires collaboration between the automotive and roadway safety industries,” said Dr. Daniel Chen, Vice President and General Manager, 3M Transportation Safety Division. “That is why we’re excited to collaborate with ON Semiconductor. Together we’ll take the first steps in creating an integrated system that can help make connected and automated vehicles safer and more efficient.”

This announcement builds on 3M’s 80-year commitment to help improve transportation safety, and ON Semiconductor’s commitment to provide leading-edge sensing technologies and solutions to automakers and their suppliers.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

About 3M™ Connected Roads

Today, 3M materials and technologies are helping to enable intelligent infrastructure. Most recently, 3M partnered with the Michigan Department of Transportation to host the nation’s first connected work zone. The I-75 Modernization Project transformed three miles of the I-75 corridor to include technologies that allow for testing of vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. For more information visit 3M.com/ConnectedRoads

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
11:04aON SEMICONDUCTOR : & 3M Collaborate to Improve Roadway Safety
PU
11:01aON SEMICONDUCTOR : and 3M Collaborate to Improve Roadway Safety
BU
07:29aON SEMICONDUCTOR : Launches Cloud-Based Strata Development Kit
AQ
01/03ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Strata Developer Studio, Industry's Most Comprehens..
AQ
01/03ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Strata Developer Studio, Industry's Most Comprehens..
AQ
01/02ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Strata Developer Studio™, Industry's Most Com..
BU
01/02ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Strata Developer Studio™
PU
2018ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2018ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Battery-Free Smart Passive Sensors Win China IoT Innovation A..
AQ
2018ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Battery-Free Smart Passive Sensors™
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 879 M
EBIT 2018 969 M
Net income 2018 607 M
Debt 2018 1 564 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,58
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 6 945 M
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 22,1 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith D. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Campbell Chairman
William A. Schromm Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bernard Gutmann Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP-0.06%6 945
INTEL CORPORATION0.62%215 512
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%175 198
BROADCOM INC-8.28%94 988
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.69%89 234
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.02%83 076
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.