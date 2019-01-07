ON Semiconductor : and 3M Collaborate to Improve Roadway Safety

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, and
3M, a global science and innovation company, have jointly announced a
collaboration to improve communication between vehicles and roadway
infrastructure. Together, ON Semiconductor and 3M combine decades of
image sensing technology and roadway safety experience, to help improve
navigation for vehicles equipped with automated driving features.
During CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the two companies will display ON
Semiconductor’s AR0234AT
CMOS image sensor integrated with 3M’s next generation
digitally-enabled Smart Code sign technology in the ON Semiconductor
demo room at the Venetian, Level 3, Murano 3302 & 3303. Through this
collaboration, both companies anticipate accelerated progress toward the
next generation of infrastructure solutions to facilitate advancement in
connected and automated vehicle technology.
“Our image sensors are the ’eyes‘ of autonomous vehicles, and our sensor
technology can enable vehicles to ’see‘ much more than a human driver
can,” said Ross Jatou, Vice President and General Manager, Automotive
Solutions Division, Intelligent Sensing Group at ON Semiconductor.
“Working with 3M’s advanced materials technology enables our sensors to
deliver additional information from enhanced infrastructure to further
assist drivers beyond traditional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
(ADAS) and pave the way towards autonomous driving.”
“Full autonomy will require integrated systems that allow cars to
communicate with each other and the driving ecosystem. Achieving this
requires collaboration between the automotive and roadway safety
industries,” said Dr. Daniel Chen, Vice President and General Manager,
3M Transportation Safety Division. “That is why we’re excited to
collaborate with ON Semiconductor. Together we’ll take the first steps
in creating an integrated system that can help make connected and
automated vehicles safer and more efficient.”
This announcement builds on 3M’s 80-year commitment to help improve
transportation safety, and ON Semiconductor’s commitment to provide
leading-edge sensing technologies and solutions to automakers and their
suppliers.
