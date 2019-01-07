ON Semiconductor : and 3M Collaborate to Improve Roadway Safety

Next generation infrastructure solutions enable advancement in connected and automated vehicle technology

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, and 3M, a global science and innovation company, have jointly announced a collaboration to improve communication between vehicles and roadway infrastructure. Together, ON Semiconductor and 3M combine decades of image sensing technology and roadway safety experience, to help improve navigation for vehicles equipped with automated driving features.

During CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the two companies will display ON Semiconductor’s AR0234AT CMOS image sensor integrated with 3M’s next generation digitally-enabled Smart Code sign technology in the ON Semiconductor demo room at the Venetian, Level 3, Murano 3302 & 3303. Through this collaboration, both companies anticipate accelerated progress toward the next generation of infrastructure solutions to facilitate advancement in connected and automated vehicle technology.

“Our image sensors are the ’eyes‘ of autonomous vehicles, and our sensor technology can enable vehicles to ’see‘ much more than a human driver can,” said Ross Jatou, Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Solutions Division, Intelligent Sensing Group at ON Semiconductor. “Working with 3M’s advanced materials technology enables our sensors to deliver additional information from enhanced infrastructure to further assist drivers beyond traditional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and pave the way towards autonomous driving.”

“Full autonomy will require integrated systems that allow cars to communicate with each other and the driving ecosystem. Achieving this requires collaboration between the automotive and roadway safety industries,” said Dr. Daniel Chen, Vice President and General Manager, 3M Transportation Safety Division. “That is why we’re excited to collaborate with ON Semiconductor. Together we’ll take the first steps in creating an integrated system that can help make connected and automated vehicles safer and more efficient.”

This announcement builds on 3M’s 80-year commitment to help improve transportation safety, and ON Semiconductor’s commitment to provide leading-edge sensing technologies and solutions to automakers and their suppliers.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

About 3M™ Connected Roads

Today, 3M materials and technologies are helping to enable intelligent infrastructure. Most recently, 3M partnered with the Michigan Department of Transportation to host the nation’s first connected work zone. The I-75 Modernization Project transformed three miles of the I-75 corridor to include technologies that allow for testing of vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. For more information visit 3M.com/ConnectedRoads

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

